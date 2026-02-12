Back To Top

OPI's Love is in the Bare nail polish is so chic - but if you can't get your hands on it, try these instead

This trending shade wasn't available at my go-to nail salon or online, so here's how I'm recreating the trending milky-pink look at home

Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features
A close-up of a hand with sheer, milky pink nails having used OPI&#039;s Love is in the Bare gel nail colour, created by nail artist and digital content creator, Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova)/ alongside a product shot of the OPI gel colour and a stock image of a pink nail polish spill. on a grey and white marbled template
(Image credit: Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) | Products: OPI)

I love the look of OPI's trending Love is in the Bare nail polish, but alas, it doesn't seem to love me, as none of my nearby salons stock it, nor can I buy it online. Thus, I've embarked on a quest to find shades that afford a similarly 'bare' and very luxe manicure.

With ultra-subtle and natural nail looks set to dominate the 2026 nail trends, investing in a trusty sheer nail polish that you can dress your talons up with at a moment's notice is a very good idea indeed. OPI's nail colours are the go-to for many, with iconic hues like Bubble Bath and Put It In Neutral among the brand's best-sellers for a subtle, slightly tinted look. Another shade is also proving very popular right now, beloved among those seeking to recreate that aforementioned barely-there finish. Aptly-named 'Love is in the Bare,' this sheer, milky pink is so flattering, and can be spotted all over social media and even gracing the talons of professional nail artists.

How to achieve Love is in the Bare-style nails, at-home

Before we dive into the other sheer shades you can invest in, to quench that need for Love is in the Bare nails, let us first study our target and why it's so very popular.

The shade itself is subtle and sheer, offering just a touch of creamy, rose colour to your nails that you can either build upon or leave as more of a tint. Being a gel colour also means that it's very glossy and long-wearing, an ideal pick if you prefer to keep things timeless and versatile from appointment to appointment.

Now, the only issue with this popular colour, as discussed, is its not readily available to us non-professionals, like some of OPI's other bestsellers, Tiramisu For Two and Funny Bunny, for instance. If you go to the OPI website, though, there is a 'Salon Finder' feature where you can find locations nearby that offer a selection of the brand's gel shades.

If, though, you prefer to do your nails at home anyway, with air-drying milky nail polishes or your favourite salon doesn't stock this trending hue, I've pinpointed three shades that offer a similar shiny and sheer pink finish - having found myself in this very predicament.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

