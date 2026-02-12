OPI's Love is in the Bare nail polish is so chic - but if you can't get your hands on it, try these instead
This trending shade wasn't available at my go-to nail salon or online, so here's how I'm recreating the trending milky-pink look at home
I love the look of OPI's trending Love is in the Bare nail polish, but alas, it doesn't seem to love me, as none of my nearby salons stock it, nor can I buy it online. Thus, I've embarked on a quest to find shades that afford a similarly 'bare' and very luxe manicure.
With ultra-subtle and natural nail looks set to dominate the 2026 nail trends, investing in a trusty sheer nail polish that you can dress your talons up with at a moment's notice is a very good idea indeed. OPI's nail colours are the go-to for many, with iconic hues like Bubble Bath and Put It In Neutral among the brand's best-sellers for a subtle, slightly tinted look. Another shade is also proving very popular right now, beloved among those seeking to recreate that aforementioned barely-there finish. Aptly-named 'Love is in the Bare,' this sheer, milky pink is so flattering, and can be spotted all over social media and even gracing the talons of professional nail artists.
The drawback? It's a gel nail colour that is only stocked in salons (cue the sound of shattering hearts). Thankfully, there is a way to find salons that stock the brand and, if all else fails, as a manicure-lover and trend-watcher myself, I have a few alternatives to suggest...
How to achieve Love is in the Bare-style nails, at-home
Before we dive into the other sheer shades you can invest in, to quench that need for Love is in the Bare nails, let us first study our target and why it's so very popular.
The shade itself is subtle and sheer, offering just a touch of creamy, rose colour to your nails that you can either build upon or leave as more of a tint. Being a gel colour also means that it's very glossy and long-wearing, an ideal pick if you prefer to keep things timeless and versatile from appointment to appointment.
Now, the only issue with this popular colour, as discussed, is its not readily available to us non-professionals, like some of OPI's other bestsellers, Tiramisu For Two and Funny Bunny, for instance. If you go to the OPI website, though, there is a 'Salon Finder' feature where you can find locations nearby that offer a selection of the brand's gel shades.
If, though, you prefer to do your nails at home anyway, with air-drying milky nail polishes or your favourite salon doesn't stock this trending hue, I've pinpointed three shades that offer a similar shiny and sheer pink finish - having found myself in this very predicament.
RRP: £14.90
Bubble Bath is arguably one of OPI's most iconic shades and has inspired nail trends in its own right. So, if you can't get Love is in The Bare on your talons, this is definitely a good alternative, with it's buildable, nude-pink tint. It's a tad warmer but can easily be mixed with other shades or applied in thin layers, to deliver a very chic and sheer look.
RRP: £10.99
For a budget-friendly alternative that is also already popular among minimalist nail lovers, opt for essie's Matter of Fiction. It's sheer and features a very fresh and flattering petal-pink tint that is ideal for achieving this style of barely-there manicure.
RRP: £14
Whether you're looking for the perfect base colour for a glowing French tip or for a soft, milky pink to apply all over your nails, this Manucurist polish gets our vote. Hortencia is sheer, much like Love is in the Bare and Bubble Bath, delivering a delicate hint of pink that can be built upon or left to subtly shine.
