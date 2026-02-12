OPI's Love is in the Bare nail polish is so chic - but if you can't get your hands on it, try these instead

I love the look of OPI's trending Love is in the Bare nail polish, but alas, it doesn't seem to love me, as none of my nearby salons stock it, nor can I buy it online. Thus, I've embarked on a quest to find shades that afford a similarly 'bare' and very luxe manicure.

With ultra-subtle and natural nail looks set to dominate the 2026 nail trends, investing in a trusty sheer nail polish that you can dress your talons up with at a moment's notice is a very good idea indeed. OPI's nail colours are the go-to for many, with iconic hues like Bubble Bath and Put It In Neutral among the brand's best-sellers for a subtle, slightly tinted look. Another shade is also proving very popular right now, beloved among those seeking to recreate that aforementioned barely-there finish. Aptly-named 'Love is in the Bare,' this sheer, milky pink is so flattering, and can be spotted all over social media and even gracing the talons of professional nail artists.

The drawback? It's a gel nail colour that is only stocked in salons (cue the sound of shattering hearts). Thankfully, there is a way to find salons that stock the brand and, if all else fails, as a manicure-lover and trend-watcher myself, I have a few alternatives to suggest...

How to achieve Love is in the Bare-style nails, at-home

Before we dive into the other sheer shades you can invest in, to quench that need for Love is in the Bare nails, let us first study our target and why it's so very popular.

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic (@matejanova) A photo posted by on

Find in-salon OPI Gel Nail Polish in Shade Love is in the Bare View at OPI

The shade itself is subtle and sheer, offering just a touch of creamy, rose colour to your nails that you can either build upon or leave as more of a tint. Being a gel colour also means that it's very glossy and long-wearing, an ideal pick if you prefer to keep things timeless and versatile from appointment to appointment.

Now, the only issue with this popular colour, as discussed, is its not readily available to us non-professionals, like some of OPI's other bestsellers, Tiramisu For Two and Funny Bunny, for instance. If you go to the OPI website, though, there is a 'Salon Finder' feature where you can find locations nearby that offer a selection of the brand's gel shades.

If, though, you prefer to do your nails at home anyway, with air-drying milky nail polishes or your favourite salon doesn't stock this trending hue, I've pinpointed three shades that offer a similar shiny and sheer pink finish - having found myself in this very predicament.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors