OPI's Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath are the only polishes you need for classy nails this month

After months of wintry reds and festive designs, you might be in dire need of a reset, and word of the street is OPI's Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath nail colours combine to create the chicest of sheer manicures - the likes of which is ideal for a clean slate in January and every month after.

If you're considering your first New Year manicure but don't feel quite ready to dive into 2026's nail trends, these two rather iconic OPI nail colours could offer just the right amount of reprieve by delivering a very classy but minimalistic manicure. The hues are just as trendy apart as they are layered together, thanks to their soft and versatile creamy tints. But for those seeking the ultimate soapy nail look, blending them is definitely the way to go. For what could be a more fitting look to kickstart 2026 with than a fresh, sheer manicure that not only complements all your wintry outfits, but also elevates them?

Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath are arguably OPI's most popular polishes, with one offering a wash of milky white and the other, a soft neutral pink that, when applied in succession, fuse to deliver a quiet but mighty manicure. So if you're stuck for ideas, here's why this classy duo is the perfect fallback - no matter the season or occasion.

Why Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath are the ultimate 'palate cleansing' nail combo

There's definitely something to be said for having a reliable nail colour that you can tap in whenever you're either uninspired by the trend offerings or are simply in the mood for a reliably timeless look. A manicure that will pair easily with your outfits, from one day to the next. Red is a bold but classic choice, as is black, but for those who prefer very subtle or natural-looking nails, a milky neutral is always a lovely and fuss-free pick.

Speaking of which, there's one milky manicure in particular that many return to when they're in need of a chic and elegant look: Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath nails.

The pairing, while a bit of a mouthful to say, is a very popular one (you can spot it all over socials), thanks to the soft and 'soapy' pink-nude colour it delivers. Funny Bunny, if you don't know, is a cool, milky white, while Bubble Bath is a soft, neutral pink. Both are sheer nail polishes, but they can be layered together or separately to create a more opaque finish.

A post shared by Deb | Natural Nail Manicurist & Educator (@debssnails) A photo posted by on

Together, though, they create a lovely, silky-sheer petal pink or neutral pink, depending on the ratio of Funny Bunny to Bubble Bath that you apply. It's definitely what you would call a 'your nails but better' sort of finish, hence why it's so popular for a clean and simple look. It also pairs beautifully with any nail shape and length, though we especially love how it looks with squoval and longer almond nails.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How to apply Funny Bunny and Bubble Bath

The ratio is really up to you. We've spotted some nail artists applying two coats of Funny Bunny and just one of Bubble Bath, and vice versa - it just depends on the finish you're going for. If you want a very sheer look, we would suggest keeping it to just two coats, so one of each. For more of a rosy tint, apply one Funny Bunny under two Bubble Bath coats, and for a more cool, milky look, go for two Funny Bunny and one Bubble Bath.

A post shared by OPI UK&I (@opinailsuk) A photo posted by on

We have noticed, though, that Funny Bunny is usually applied first, after a clear base coat, so we would suggest keeping to this. For a quick and easy way to elevate the sheer pairing, a pearlescent top coat or chrome is also a popular addition to this manicure.