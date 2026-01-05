When you want nails that feel as crisp and clean as freshly fallen snow, OPI's Alpine Snow is the way to go

When January arrives, so too does the desire to freshen up our nails, retiring the bright, festive colours of December in favour of something altogether softer and more reflective of the new year. And what better than a wintry nail colour that takes inspiration from mountain peaks dusted in powdery snow?

While burgundy and rich berry reds are always lovely choices in the winter, many of us have already worn them throughout the festive countdown, so crave something softer and more subtle for our January nails. A palate-cleansing manicure, if you will, that offers a clean, blank slate for a new calendar year. Any neutral will do, from a warm, creamy latte (which is already tipped to be a very popular 2026 nail trend) to a sheer pink, but for those seeking a really crisp and cool look, we've spotted the chicest hue among OPI's nail colour collection.

Alpine Snow, with its sheer, buildable tint and glossy shine, delivers an instantly wintry look that will evoke thoughts of snowy ski slopes and ensure you kickstart 2026 in style...

Why OPI's Alpine Snow is the perfect colour for a clean, January mani

After the sheer abundance of Christmas nail inspo, your January manicure can be a difficult one to decide upon. Do you continue with the traditional winter palette (reds, dark plums, and navy shades), or do you opt for a full manicure reset and revert to fresh and delicate sheer nail polishes?

Personally, we think the latter is your safest and chicest bet, and we've found a nail colour that offers both a minimalistic and quietly luxe look, whilst still boasting a nod to the winter season.

OPI Alpine Snow Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £15.60 For a fresh and simple manicure, OPI's Alpine Snow nail polish is such a lovely choice. It's crisp and icy, so ideal if you're keen to shed festive reds and burgundy colours and embrace a more minimalistic look for January. It's more opaque than shades like Funny Bunny, meaning just a few coats will deliver a very seamless and bright finish.

Aptly named, OPI's Alpine Snow offers a crisp wash of white to your nails, reminiscent of a fresh layer of powdery snow coating the slopes of the French Alps. It's clean and versatile, and can create an opaque, all-over colour or a classic French tip nail look. Unlike OPI's iconic Funny Bunny shade, which is more sheer and buildable, Alpine Snow affords a more solid and monochromatic look, but that's not to say you can't still dilute it by mixing in a clear coat or layering it with a milkier hue.

A post shared by Iram Shelton (@iramshelton) A photo posted by on

Just two coats will give you a very bright and icy finish, ideal for both chilly January and a fuss-free, timeless manicure. It also suits every nail shape and length, and will pair beautifully underneath a pearlescent top coat or chrome - for those who really want to lean into the whole snowy, Apres feel.

Personally, we're picturing it with either almond or short, square nails, for a very neat look that will pair easily with your entire wardrobe. Think of it as the white T-shirt of manicures.

