10 clean and luxe-looking nail designs to wear in January - for everyday and special occasions
These fresh and timeless January nails are the perfect way to kick-start the New Year...
A new year offers the perfect opportunity to refresh your look, especially in the manicure department and these January's nails, in particular, offer low-maintenance but infallible elegance...
So far the 2024 nail trends are indeed painting a very sophisticated picture for the months ahead, with a pivot towards clean and minimalistic nail shapes and shades, as well as the reinvention of several timeless designs. Right now though, nails for January styling are very much on the agenda and for us, that means chic, subtle and fuss-free. After all, December was a lot and we're ready to get back on track.
So, whether your goal is to achieve stronger and healthier talons with treatments like BIAB nails, or perhaps you're just seeking a manicure that suits both work and social situations, we've rounded up 10 January-ready designs to elevate your 2024 look...
10 January nails to subtly elevate your 2024 look
Of course, the old stand-bys like classic red and milky-white nails are always welcome, no matter the month or season, but for January especially, we're after expensive-looking nails only.
The first month of the year is also a good opportunity to boost your nail care routine with the best nail strengtheners and perhaps a nourishing cuticle oil too. So, before we dive into our January nail ideas, here are a few quick staples...
Our January nail staples
Nail prep
RRP: £19.90
If you're fingertips are feeling a little dry and cracked, a cuticle oil is perfect to nourish the skin while also helping to prep the area for your new nail look. It's also ideal for post-manicure care, to boost the longevity and overall appearance of your nails.
Strengthening
RRP:
A nail strengthener is key to helping your manicure's last and for protecting your nail underneath. If you've got brittle or damaged nails, OPI's Nail Envy makes for a great base layer.
For a polished finish
RRP: £8.99
If you're doing your nails at home, a clear, glossy top coat is essential for achieving a polished and professional-looking manicure.
1. Sheer pink nails
After all the excitement and business of December, a new year is a great chance to strip things back, refresh and recharge. Thus, a super subtle, barely-there manicure is very much on our agenda. These pink, "Lip Gloss"-style nails are universally flattering - no matter your nail length - and are perfect for every day.
To recreate, either opt for a sheer pink shade or mix your go-to rosy hue with a clear top coat, to achieve that translucent finish. We'd also suggest topping it with a glossy top coat, for a very polished look.
Recreate the look
RRP: £9
2. Muted pastels
If you're looking to softly transition from the rich winter colours of 2023 to a hue that mirrors both the chilliness of January while also complimenting the pastels so often synonymous with spring, we'd recommend a muted grey. It's light and subtle, but looks so expensive and is perfect if you're not so keen on statement or spring/summer shades.
Recreate the look
RRP: £15.90
3. A classic French tip
A post shared by Alyx Lippiatt (@alyxlippiatt)
A photo posted by on
You can never go wrong with a French tip manicure, in fact, this is one of the few nail looks you can wear all year long. It's timeless and so elegant and suits all nail lengths and shapes - especially "Squoval" nails, which are tipped to be very trendy this year.
To recreate these crisp lines, we'd recommend investing in a nail brush or a nail stamper (both available at Amazon).
Recreate the look
RRP: £16
4. Business-casual navy
A post shared by Courtney (@courtneymarienailartist)
A photo posted by on
If you're a lover of dark nail colours, this navy oozes chic. It's bold but still fairly understated and will look so stylish when paired alongside your jewellery, go-to knee-high boots and long, wool coats.
Recreate the look
RRP: £4
5. Milky white nails
A post shared by Julia Diogo (@paintedbyjools)
A photo posted by on
Milky white nails are another timeless nail look that will never let you down, especially if you're looking for a fresh start this January. We love this colour on almond-shaped nails, but it works for any and is a true staple to keep in your nail polish wheelhouse.
To recreate this milky finish, opt for two layers of OPI's Funny Bunny and if that's not sheer enough for you, mix the colour with a clear top coat before applying.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14.90
6. Signature scarlet
While we're still clinging on to our "Mulled Wine" nails (we're just not ready to let go yet), bright red continues to be the number one, timeless and chic nail look. You simply cannot go wrong with a signature red at your fingertips, especially if you're looking to radiate confidence in 2024.
Recreate the look
RRP: £8.99
7. Barely-there nails
A post shared by Amy Burvill 🤍 (@amyburvillnails)
A photo posted by on
There is a very muted theme to this list and for good reason, this style of manicure compliments every outfit and allows you to focus on the return to work - and everything else a new year entails - whilst being rest assured that your nails look fabulous.
A nude nail polish is akin to a white T-shirt in your capsule wardrobe and once you find your favourite shade, which compliments your skin tone best, it can always be relied upon for a quick and elegant effect.
Recreate the look
RRP: £14.90
8. Subtle mauve
A slight departure from the rich and warm dark red nails (particularly "Black Cherry" nails) we saw dominate the 2023 nail trends, this more understated mauve is perfect for the end of winter and transition to spring. For instance, after wearing this shade all January-long, a lavender or lilac is the natural progression.
Recreate the look
RRP: £3.99
9. Soft cream nails
A post shared by M e g (@gel.bymegan)
A photo posted by on
Like with milky white, cream nails are another option for neutral nail lovers. It's simple and clean - what more do you need from a January nail look?
To achieve a similarly buttery look, apply two to three shades of your chosen polish - and for a self and nailcare moment, finish with a nourishing cuticle oil.
Recreate the look
RRP: £3.99
10. Short square nails
A post shared by @corrinnabianca
A photo posted by on
While Squoval and almond nails are proving to be very popular as we enter 2024, we're seeing short, squared nails gaining momentum also - which is unsurprising considering how perfectly neat and minimalistic they are.
If you're something we loves clean lines and silhouettes, this nail shape should next on your mani list.
Recreate the look
RRP: £16
