'Black Cherry' is the chicest nail shade to wear for the festive season - here are 5 ways to style it

Black Cherry nails are the latest burgundy manicure to top the 2023 nail trends and something tells us we'll be seeing this shade everywhere over the festive period...

When it comes to expensive-looking nails, there is one hue, in particular, that is proving to be the most popular among the colourwheel. Indeed, 'Black Cherry' is the latest iteration of dark red nails - which were already touted as 2023's biggest nail trend, alongside dark brown nails - to seize the beauty world by storm.

This shade is the nail equivalent to a swipe of red lipstick or a spritz of luxe perfume and whether you're planning on a BIAB nail look this season, or simply want a chic manicure you can easily recreate at home, here's why you should consider Black Cherry as your next winter nail colour...

What are 'Black Cherry' nails?

The trend name refers to a specific hue of red nail polish, that is a dark, dark red - almost black colour, with a hint of purple. Think of a large glass of rich cabernet or a glazed cherry tarte and you've pretty much got the gist of it.

Chanel's Rouge Noir is a famous example of a dark, cherry-red and regardless of your nail shape, it's the perfect, universally flattering shade to wear this season. Right now though, this colour is especially popular on short, more squared nails. So, if you're looking to ditch your long or almond-shaped talons in favour of shorter more minimalistic nails, this could be a great option for you.

Another key element of this look is the shine, so if you're planning to attempt this sophisticated mani at home, be sure to invest in one of the best nail strengtheners and a cuticle oil to help repair your damaged nails or just keep them in tip-top shape.

5 chic ways to wear Black Cherry nail polish

So, now that we've sussed out what this particular trendy shade entails, here's a selection of our favourite ways to wear it....

1. Short & squared Black Cherry nails

If in doubt, opting for a glossy, block nail colour - especially if you have shorter nails or are doing your manicure at home. This rich, black cherry shade looks so chic on its own and offers both a minimalistic feel, which will complement your capsule wardrobe, whilst also being a stylish statement.

Personally, we love short squared nails (as pictured above) as well as rounded nails. For the best colour pay-off, apply two to three coats of your chosen shade and follow up with a shiny top coat like this one from OPI, available at Amazon.

2. Black Cherry French tips

French tip is another stylish way to sport this wintery hue and while it's a very timeless look, you can actually have a lot of fun with it - take this black cherry nail with a navy tip look, for instance.

Of course, you can also opt for the classic design, with your natural nail topped with a clear coat of nude polish, with your black cherry colour applied to the tips of your nails in a half moon shape.

3. Negative-space Black Cherry nails

For those who love nail art, but still want to keep things chic and versatile, opting for just one colour and using negative space designs is a good way to avoid overcomplication. The dark red creates an eye-catching contrast with the natural nail, and you can create some really striking patterns and shapes this way.

To attempt this look at home, we'd recommend adding a few nail art brushes to your next online shop, like this nail brush set from Amazon.

4. Black Cherry and pearls

We're obsessed with this minimalist pearly look for the festive period! Simply recreate - or ask your nail artist - for a French manicure, using your chosen black cherry colour and then scatter a few tiny pearl beads to your nail.

Alternatively, you can also add these pearly decals to an all-black cherry look, or the above negative-space designs.

5. Almond Black cherry nails

If you prefer longer nails, this particular juicy shade also looks great on oval or almond shapes and will never fail to make the wearer look sophisticated and put together.

If you opt for acrylics or gel extensions, we vote that you get this rich black cherry manicure scheduled in for before Christmas!