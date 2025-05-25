Nicole Kidman's short black manicure felt so chic and rebellious for Cannes - now, watch it trend for summer

While the 2025 Cannes Film Festival saw many a nude and sheer manicure walk the red carpet, Nicole Kidman's black nails brought something new, yet simultaneously timeless.

As expected, the glamorous event mirrored the sheer and subtle 2025 nail trends so far. Indeed, many stars opted for simple neutral nail designs to complement their designer gowns, as opposed to a statement clashing hue. Nicole Kidman, on the other hand, broke the mould with a dramatic but no less expensive-looking wash of glossy black.

The manicure also featured one of this season's most popular nail lengths, and is inspiring us to ditch traditional spring nail colours, as well as the summer shades beginning to emerge.

Why Nicole Kidman's black nails signal a chic summer ahead

The first thing that endeared us to Kidman's choice of manicure was how it perfectly contrasted with her attire. The actor attended the 2025 Kering Women In Motion Awards (as part of the Cannes Film Festival) on May 18th, wearing a full-length red lace gown. The brightness of the red allowed her black manicure to stand out, but given that red and black are such a classic pairing, it didn't detract or look out of place.

We'd say her manicure serves as a reminder of just how chic darker shades like burgundy, red and of course, black are - especially amongst a sea of milky pinks and subtle nudes - and can always be relied upon to elevate an outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Lionel Hahn)

Another detail we loved about her manicure, which was created by celebrity manicurist Ami Streets, was the length. Short nails are very on-trend right now and offer a versatility and subtlety to a look, even when said nail look is a rich, glossy black. Kidman's nails are eye-catching but not excessively so, thanks to their neat shape.

A black manicure is the perfect juxtaposition of timeless and modern. And interestingly, Kidman isn't the only A-lister to sport a black manicure this season, which makes us think we'll be seeing more of the moody hue well into the summer months too.

Recreate Nicole Kidman's black manicure

Alas, we don't know the exact nail polish Kidman wore, but we have done some sleuthing on nail artist Ami Streets' Instagram account and found that OPI nail colours have previously been used to paint Kidman's talons. So, we included one of our favourite shades below, as well as one of essie's nail polishes and an effective, high-shine top coat.

OPI Infinite Shine Long-Wear Gel-Like Black Nail Polish in Shade Lady in Black View at Look Fantastic RRP: £18 Offering both a long-lasting, glossy shine and impressive pigment, OPI's Infinite Shine polish in the shade Lady In Black is also a great pick for achieving this stylish manicure. essie Nail Polish in Shade 88 Licorice View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 For a more budget-friendly option, essie's 'Licorice' shade is perfect for recreating Kidman's chic look. essie Gel Couture Gel-Like Nail Polish-Gel Top Coat View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.99 For a luxe and professional-looking finish, the essie Gel Couture top coat is a must-have with its quick-drying, gel-like shine.

If you're keen to recreate Kidman's look at home, we've rounded up three essentials to add to your kit, but also a few application tips.

The key to achieving a really luxe and professional-looking black manicure is shine. So, we would recommend investing in an ultra-glossy clear top coat - like essie's Gel Couture top coat or the NAILKIND Mr Volume Plumping top coat. Also, when applying your choice of black nail polish, two to three coats are best to avoid streaks and achieve that glossy, midnight finish.