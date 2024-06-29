11 simple and easy-to-recreate short nail looks for a summer-ready manicure

Whilst elongated nail lengths have been dominating the manicure trends in recent years, 2024 is officially the year of short nails and these 11 popular yet simple looks are perfect for summer…

2024 nail trends have been nothing short of abundant, providing a variety of designs and colours to choose from, including colourful pink French tip nails to subtly sheer glass nails. But, this summer we’re swapping out our longer almond talons for neat short manicures - a minimalist and sophisticated look that is sure to elevate any outfit, no matter the occasion.

So, if you’re thinking of opting for a shorter length at your next nail appointment (or perhaps short nails are already your go-to) and you’re on the hunt for some summer-ready inspiration, these 11 designs offer both style and simplicity…

Why we're loving short nails for summer

After loving short nail looks for spring, we’re continuing to welcome the shorter-length style into our summer manicure rotation with open arms.

Whatever shape you desire, from a chic rounded look to the revival of square nails, this versatile fingertip-grazing length works seamlessly with a variety of hues - from barely-there neutrals to bold pops of colour - for an effortlessly chic finish.

So, if you’re interested in tapping into the trend, we’ve rounded up our go-to must-have products in our nailcare toolkit as well as 11 stylish and easy-to-achieve looks for you to use as inspiration…

Our short nail toolkit

These staple products are the key to knowing how to maintain your cuticles at home, in order to prevent your polish from lifting or chipping - a small step that will all the difference.

Jessica Phenomen Oil Intensive Moisturiser View at Look Fantastic RRP: £10.50 If you're wondering 'what does cuticle oil do?', this product works to heal and hydrate your nails, whilst also encouraging strong nail growth - an essential for ensuring a salon-worthy manicure. Brushworks 6 Sided Nail File View at Amazon RRP: £2.99 To keep your nails tidy and uniform, make sure to add a nail file to your toolkit. A multi-purpose buffer, like this one from Brushworks, is great for shaping, smoothing out the nail bed and achieving a healthy shine. Nails Inc. 45 Second Rapid Dry Top Coat View at Cult Beauty RRP: £15 With a nourishing Retinoid-packed formula to help strengthen your nails, this glossy high-shine top coat boasts less than a minute's drying time, making your at-home mani quick and fuss-free.

But if, like us, you're in need of some visual inspiration for your next manicure, we've rounded up 11 simple short nails looks that are perfect for the summer months ahead...

11 short nail looks we're loving this summer

1. Classic French tip short nails

Let's be honest, French tip nails look great on any shape or length. If the typical bright colours and pastel shades of summer aren't to your liking, this classic design is the perfect choice for any occasion you've got coming up.

Recreate the look Nails.inc French Mani Hack Nail Polish Duo View at Sephora RRP: £16

2. Spicy red short nails

Alike French tips, red nails are another fail-proof option for your nail appointment. With numerous hues of the shade to choose from, this bright red with orangey undertones is ideal for the sunnier months.

Recreate the look Manucurist Green Nail Polish in shade 'Coral Reef' View at Selfridges RRP: £14

3. Glossy nude short nails

There's something so elegant about this slightly tapered short almond shape combined with the glossy neutral design. If you've got an event around the corner, this simple yet effective design is the ultimate choice for minimalist nail lovers.

Recreate the look Manucurist Nail Polish Green in shade 'Hortencia' View at Sephora RRP: £14

4. Lemon short nails

You may have seen the lemon French tip nails trend everywhere recently and now we're taking it to the next level. These zesty lemon square nails, finished with a mirror-like chrome powder, scream all things summer.

Recreate the look Barry M Air Breathable Nail Paint in shade 'Yellow Sunshine' View at Amazon RRP: £4.50

5. Colourful dot short nails

For minimalists wanting to dip their toe into nail art, this dainty dot is a great way to add an understated pop of colour into you manicure. What's more, after investing in a nail dotting tool, it's easy to achieve the look at home.

Recreate the look Mylee Dotting Nail Art Tool View at Amazon RRP: £4.99

6. Chantilly Cream short nails

If you haven't already heard, chantilly cream nails are set to be the next trend on our nail rotation. Think ice cream cones by the coast, this cohesive, soft and creamy shade will instantly elevate any outfit.

Recreate the look Rimmel 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in shade 'Silver Bullet' View at Boots RRP: £3.99

7. Candy pink short nails

Pastel pink certainly isn't anything new when it comes to summer manicures, but let us introduce you to the sprightly candy pink sister of spring's popular blush nails looks.

Recreate the look Opi Nail Polish in shade 'Racing for Pinks' View at Amazon RRP: £9.99

8. Lavender short nails

As lavender starts to bloom, we're loving this lilac-hue polish that's perfectly summer-ready.

Recreate the look Sally Hansen Insta-Dri Nail Polish in shade 'Heather Hussle' View at Boots RRP: £4.99

9. Warm rosy taupe short nails

For those who opt for a more mature and sophisticated approach to their nail colours, this warm rosy-toned taupe is stunning on shorter-length nails. Take your manicure to new heights with an ultra-glossy finish - we'd recommend this Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Top Coat.

Recreate the look Essie Gel Couture Nail Polish in shade 'Walk the Hemline' View at Amazon RRP: £9.99

10. Colourful French tip short nails

If you're a French mani lover, why not swap out the classic white for a vibrant alternative like this citrusy, Aperol-esque shade?

Recreate the look Mylee Stamp It Out Nail Art Stamper View at Amazon RRP: £7.99

11. Sky blue short nails

There's a reason 'Blueberry' nails are tipped to be the manicure colour of the season. Reminiscent of blue skies and poolsides, this shade is perfect for summer days ahead.