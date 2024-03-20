Blush nails are trending for spring - here are 8 ways to wear the flattering hue
Want to elevate your manicure for spring? Rosy blush nails are the timeless and versatile look we're loving...
Blush nails offer a rosy and romantic twist on classic pink pastels this spring and we're already seeing elegant iterations everywhere...
While pink nail designs are always a popular choice come springtime, there's one rosy hue, in particular, that's climbing up the 2024 nail trend ranks. Reminiscent of flushed cheeks and glasses of rosé in the sun, blush-pink manicures look set to join the likes of pale yellow shell nails and Bubble Bath nails in our spring/summer rotation - and it's not hard to see why.
Not only is this blushy shade universally flattering - no matter your nail length or preferred style - but it's also surprisingly versatile. Whether you opt for a sheer, rosy tint or a fully flushed manicure, this colour adds a little more oomph than a milky white or pale pink might, whilst also offering your nails a healthy glow to your nails...
8 blush pink nails to elevate your springtime look
While you can't really go wrong with a pink manicure at any point in the year, pale cherry blossom pinks and corals are esepcially synonymous with spring. And this year along with milky shades, rosy blush tones are very much in.
Now, for the more experienced nail artists among us, there is also the Blush Nail trend, which is a popular design (especially on TikTok) that hails from Korea and involves creating either an aura or ombre effect using a sheer pink - or an actual blush powder, hence the name. But for those who prefer more of a minimalistic look, washes of sheer and flush-y pink are also, as mentioned, everywhere right now and we've found the perfect polishes to achieve this...
Our go-to blush pink nail shades
Perfectly flushed
RRP: £8.99
This polish from Essie offers the perfect rosy flush to your nails and is perfect for both spring and summer. We'd recommend applying two to three coats f this, for a maximum colour payoff and a streak-free finish.
Subtle
RRP: £14.90
For slightly more subtly blush option, this warm, creamy pink shade from OPI is the perfect choice. Again, two to three coats will ensure a polished finish - we'd also recommend finishing your mani with a glossy clear top coat.
Sheer & strengthening
RRP: £16
For sheer, rosy tint, this nail treatment visibly strengthens your talons, whilst adding a wash of glossy pink. It also makes the perfect base for a subtle but blushy French tip manicure.
When creating your perfect spring manicure at home, be sure to include one of the best nail strengtheners in your routine, as well as a nourishing cuticle oil (like OPI's ProSpa Cuticle Oil, available at Amazon), to keep your nails in tip-top condition.
1. Sheer blush nails
For lovers of an understated and infinitely versatile manicure, this sheer creamy pink is the perfect choice. It offers a 'your nails but better' effect, much like our favourite blush shades do our cheeks.
This glossy shade will compliment every nail shape and length, though we're especially found of it on short square and squoval nails.
2. Sheer blush French tips
For our French tip nail lovers out there, this sheer blush moment is the perfect way to combine the two popular styles. To recreate, opt for a tinted clear coat as your base, before adding the classic white curved edge. We can imagine this look being very popular among Lip Gloss nail fans and it's the perfect choice for both formal events (like weddings) and every day.
3. Squoval blush nails
Squoval is proving to be the nail shape of spring, so it only makes sense to pair it with this blush-pink colour. If you prefer neutral nails, this is the perfect option for spring, as it's still fairly subtle but captures the essence of spring.
To make it even more season-appropriate, add a spring flower nail design overtop.
4. Short blush French tips
Short French tip nails have been very popular in 2024 so far and we love the idea of sporting a rosy pink tip in place of the classic milky white colourway.
5. Bright blush nails
Taking inspiration from your favourite blush palette, this rose hue is the perfect spring-time statement. It's bright but not too bold and will flatter every nail shape and length.
6. Blushed Almond nails
This blush-pink and almond shape nails are a match made in heaven. The effect is so elegant and pretty - ideal for weddings, holidays and everything in-between.
7. Pink velvet nails
These crushed (or should we say blushed?) velvet nails are perfect for a party look or just to add a bit of glam to your look. Equally, if you're already a fan of Velvet French tips, why not give this all-over rosy shimmer a whirl?
8. The Blush nail trend
If you're looking to graduate from just wearing a wash of blushy pink, the Korean Blush nail trend is a great option - especially if you already love ombre nails. To recreate simply apply a wash of pale pink polish as your base coat and then gently pat on a darker pink shade in the centre of your nail, using either a brush or a rounded sponge. Then seal the look with a clear glossy top coat. You can also opt to use a blush powder instead, for a really soft gradient.
