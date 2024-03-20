Blush nails are trending for spring - here are 8 ways to wear the flattering hue

Blush nails offer a rosy and romantic twist on classic pink pastels this spring and we're already seeing elegant iterations everywhere...

While pink nail designs are always a popular choice come springtime, there's one rosy hue, in particular, that's climbing up the 2024 nail trend ranks. Reminiscent of flushed cheeks and glasses of rosé in the sun, blush-pink manicures look set to join the likes of pale yellow shell nails and Bubble Bath nails in our spring/summer rotation - and it's not hard to see why.

Not only is this blushy shade universally flattering - no matter your nail length or preferred style - but it's also surprisingly versatile. Whether you opt for a sheer, rosy tint or a fully flushed manicure, this colour adds a little more oomph than a milky white or pale pink might, whilst also offering your nails a healthy glow to your nails...

8 blush pink nails to elevate your springtime look

While you can't really go wrong with a pink manicure at any point in the year, pale cherry blossom pinks and corals are esepcially synonymous with spring. And this year along with milky shades, rosy blush tones are very much in.

Now, for the more experienced nail artists among us, there is also the Blush Nail trend, which is a popular design (especially on TikTok) that hails from Korea and involves creating either an aura or ombre effect using a sheer pink - or an actual blush powder, hence the name. But for those who prefer more of a minimalistic look, washes of sheer and flush-y pink are also, as mentioned, everywhere right now and we've found the perfect polishes to achieve this...

Our go-to blush pink nail shades

Perfectly flushed Essie Original Nail Polish in Shade "Stones-n-Roses" View at Amazon RRP: £8.99 This polish from Essie offers the perfect rosy flush to your nails and is perfect for both spring and summer. We'd recommend applying two to three coats f this, for a maximum colour payoff and a streak-free finish. Subtle OPI Classic Nail Polish in Shade "Passion" View at Amazon RRP: £14.90 For slightly more subtly blush option, this warm, creamy pink shade from OPI is the perfect choice. Again, two to three coats will ensure a polished finish - we'd also recommend finishing your mani with a glossy clear top coat. Sheer & strengthening Manucurist Green Active Glow View at Look Fantastic RRP: £16 For sheer, rosy tint, this nail treatment visibly strengthens your talons, whilst adding a wash of glossy pink. It also makes the perfect base for a subtle but blushy French tip manicure.

When creating your perfect spring manicure at home, be sure to include one of the best nail strengtheners in your routine, as well as a nourishing cuticle oil (like OPI's ProSpa Cuticle Oil, available at Amazon), to keep your nails in tip-top condition.

1. Sheer blush nails

A post shared by Mateja Novakovic A photo posted by matejanova on

For lovers of an understated and infinitely versatile manicure, this sheer creamy pink is the perfect choice. It offers a 'your nails but better' effect, much like our favourite blush shades do our cheeks.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This glossy shade will compliment every nail shape and length, though we're especially found of it on short square and squoval nails.

2. Sheer blush French tips

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick A photo posted by saskiafenwick on

For our French tip nail lovers out there, this sheer blush moment is the perfect way to combine the two popular styles. To recreate, opt for a tinted clear coat as your base, before adding the classic white curved edge. We can imagine this look being very popular among Lip Gloss nail fans and it's the perfect choice for both formal events (like weddings) and every day.

3. Squoval blush nails

A post shared by Saskia Fenwick A photo posted by saskiafenwick on

Squoval is proving to be the nail shape of spring, so it only makes sense to pair it with this blush-pink colour. If you prefer neutral nails, this is the perfect option for spring, as it's still fairly subtle but captures the essence of spring.

To make it even more season-appropriate, add a spring flower nail design overtop.

4. Short blush French tips

A post shared by M e g A photo posted by gel.bymegan on

Short French tip nails have been very popular in 2024 so far and we love the idea of sporting a rosy pink tip in place of the classic milky white colourway.

5. Bright blush nails

A post shared by Julia Diogo A photo posted by paintedbyjools on

Taking inspiration from your favourite blush palette, this rose hue is the perfect spring-time statement. It's bright but not too bold and will flatter every nail shape and length.

6. Blushed Almond nails

A post shared by Fliss Alton A photo posted by gelsbyfliss on

This blush-pink and almond shape nails are a match made in heaven. The effect is so elegant and pretty - ideal for weddings, holidays and everything in-between.

7. Pink velvet nails

A post shared by taylor | nail artist A photo posted by nailsbytaylorjustine on

These crushed (or should we say blushed?) velvet nails are perfect for a party look or just to add a bit of glam to your look. Equally, if you're already a fan of Velvet French tips, why not give this all-over rosy shimmer a whirl?

8. The Blush nail trend

A post shared by Fliss Alton A photo posted by gelsbyfliss on

If you're looking to graduate from just wearing a wash of blushy pink, the Korean Blush nail trend is a great option - especially if you already love ombre nails. To recreate simply apply a wash of pale pink polish as your base coat and then gently pat on a darker pink shade in the centre of your nail, using either a brush or a rounded sponge. Then seal the look with a clear glossy top coat. You can also opt to use a blush powder instead, for a really soft gradient.