This chic modern twist on the French manicure is tipped to be one of 2024's biggest trends

While you might be under the impression that shimmers are out following the end of party season, it seems there's one rather statement French nail look set to turn heads in 2024 - and it definitely packs a sparkly punch.

When one thinks of French tip nails, often subtle nudes and crisp white tips come to mind, but this latest trend puts a modern spin on the classic design and takes inspiration from a certain fabric, often synonymous with its silky feel and party appeal.

So, if you're looking to jump on the 2024 nail trends, or fancy a change from your minimalistic BIAB nails and want to add a pop of glam to your look, here's the stylish design already gaining traction...

The velvet French nails everyone's loving for 2024

We are of course alluding to the "Velvet" French tip manicure that mimics the molten, crushed look of velvet, with a glitter nail polish. But, it's no ordinary glitter varnish but rather a magnetic one that, which gives the design that iridescent quality - though a similar effect can also be created with a normal, sparkly varnish.

Rather than covering the whole nail in this glittering finish - which was popular in 2023 - this trend, as the name suggests, offers a slightly more understated option, with just the tips of your talons adorned with "velvet."

Colour-wise, the options are limitless, though shades of red, burgundy, pink and gold seem to be the most popular. If you're a neutral nail lover though, you could opt for a nude or cream.

How to get Velvet nails at home

So, now we've shown you the trending look, how does one go about recreating it? For the best results, we would recommend leaving this design to your nail artist, however, if you feel you're up to the job, there are a few ways you can do it.

Magnetic gel polish set Beetles Holographic Cat Eyes Gel Polish Set View at Amazon RRP: £18.99 This set features six UV/LED gel nail colours and a magnetic tool, to recreate this velvety look. Magnetic polish Nails Inc Nails.INC Laws Of Attraction Magnet Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £10 This nail polish mimics the velvet look, complete with a magnetic, without the need for UV/LED curing. Magnetic tool Mylee Magnet Duo for Cat Eye Gel Nail Polish View at Amazon RRP: £6.99 This tool is perfect for pairing with your magnetic polishes, to create that crushed velvet-like dimension.

To recreate a neat tip, we'd recommend a French nail stamper (at Amazon), as you can simply dot your chosen polish onto the centre of the cushion and press the edge of your nail into it - yes, it's that simple.

As mentioned, if you want to achieve that velvety finish by doing your gel nails at home, you will need to invest in gel polishes with magnetized particles - also known as "cat eye gel", which react to the push and pull of a magnet (like this magnetic tool from Mylee) to create that shimmery dimension.

Alternatively, you can also find non-gel cat eye polishes, which work in tandem with a magnet or simply use a normal glitter polish that offers a similar, metallic look. For this option, apply two to three coats, before finishing with a glossy top coat. While it may not look exactly the same, it is a more straightforward option and will be less damaging to your nails than gels.