'I look younger now than I did in my 20s' - Rochelle Humes's affordable tinted serum allows 'skin to look like skin'

Rochelle Humes has revealed the affordable beauty staple that helps her complexion appear "younger now" than in her twenties.

The secret? Replacing heavy foundations and high coverage concealers with some of the best lightweight foundations instead - and applying less of them for a fresher, lighter look.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, the former singer recalled her girlband days, during which her beauty regime was particularly rigiorous.

Rochelle said, "When we were in The Saturdays we wore a lot of makeup. I mean, it was done well, it was just full-on. I was looking at girl band pictures with [my daughter] Alaia the other day and she said, 'Mummy, you look older there than you do now.' Actually it was a fair point."

So now she prefers to "always go understated on the makeup", admitting, "I know what works for me now. As you get older, you know your face and hair so well. You know what you’re doing."

Rochelle Humes' Tinted Serum

To keep things light on the skin but still get enough coverage to even out her skintone and blur any imperfections, Rochelle uses the L'Oréal Paris True Match Nude Plumping Tinted Serum.

It's a foundation that woman&home Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson says is "ideal" for summer thanks to its lightweight feel and radiant finish.

"I often think less is more with makeup, especially if you're wanting to achieve a really radiant, lit-from-within sort of look," Naomi says.

"One of the best serum foundations, like L'Oréal's True Match formula, is a great option for just that, as it offers a sheer, hydrating coverage (thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid) that promotes a glowy finish, whilst still blurring imperfections and evening skin tone. A serum-style base product is also ideal for the summertime, when you may not want to wear a heavy, full-coverage formula."

Infused with one of our all time favourite skincare ingredients, hyaluronic acid, the serum helps to hydrate skin and give it a healthy, glowing sheen while also providing the coverage of a foundation to conceal the look of imperfections.

"What I love about the serum is that it just looks like you’ve had sleep, it blurs and perfects," Rochelle said of her L'Oréal Paris staple. "You can apply it with your fingers if you’re in a rush, and there’s just something satisfying about the fact that it’s in a pipette. I don’t know if it’s me, but that makes it feel super luxe. You feel really important using your pipette!

"I like my skin to look like skin. I hate matte. I hate that cakey, Instagram, over-filtered makeup, it's just not my thing at all."