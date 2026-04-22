5 minutes, 5 products – and all by founders over 50: Naomi Watts just posted the get ready with me video we needed

Naomi Watts needs little introduction. The British-Australian actress has picked up more than 40 awards across a career defined by iconic roles – from Betty Elms in Mulholland Drive to Ann Darrow in King Kong. Off-screen, she’s also the founder of Stripes, a skincare line specifically designed with menopausal skin in mind – an experience she’s spoken about candidly.

In a recent Instagram post, the star shared her five-minute beauty routine, spotlighting five products from five different brands, all founded by women over 50. The caption read: “Attempting a GRWM… and I’m using products from some of my favorite founders who just happen to be 50+. Women who’ve lived a little, know a lot, and are still very much in it.”

The result is one of the best spring makeup looks we've seen in a while – fresh, flattering and incredibly easy to recreate. It’s built almost entirely on creamy, skin-first textures, something Watts jokes is essential “because… menopause.”

Naomi Watts’ five-minute makeup routine, step by step

Even when you’re short on time, it’s still important to start with skincare – as Watts demonstrates in her video. “I’m going to start by moisturising my skin, making sure I can receive all of these products nicely and I’m hydrated all day long,” she tells her 2.1 million followers, while applying her own Stripes Dew As I Do Hydrating Cream. As well as priming and plumping the skin, a good face moisturiser will allow your base to glide on smoothly.

“Then I’m going to use Monika Blunder’s foundation, and I’m going to add extra moisturiser because that’s what I need at this point in my life,” she continues. Mixing moisturiser with foundation is a brilliant MUA-approved tip to sheer out coverage and get that underlying glow. Watts takes a small, bristle brush to blend the foundation in. Next, she warms up her complexion with a swirl of cream blush in “a nice apricot colour.”

For the finishing touches, brows are brushed up using Jones Road brow gel – just enough to frame the eyes and add structure. A swipe of highlight from Gucci Westman’s Westman Atelier stick brings a soft sheen to the high points of the face, keeping everything looking fresh and dewy.

Finally, she finishes with a lip colour from Sarah Creal, pressing any excess onto her cheeks for a cohesive flush and, as she says, “for a little spring brightness.” This is an easy, editorial trick that ties the whole look together. “And there you go, five minutes and out the door.”