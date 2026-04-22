5 minutes, 5 products – and all by founders over 50: Naomi Watts just posted the get ready with me video we needed
It's all about, “women who’ve lived a little, know a lot, and are still very much in it.”
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Naomi Watts needs little introduction. The British-Australian actress has picked up more than 40 awards across a career defined by iconic roles – from Betty Elms in Mulholland Drive to Ann Darrow in King Kong. Off-screen, she’s also the founder of Stripes, a skincare line specifically designed with menopausal skin in mind – an experience she’s spoken about candidly.
In a recent Instagram post, the star shared her five-minute beauty routine, spotlighting five products from five different brands, all founded by women over 50. The caption read: “Attempting a GRWM… and I’m using products from some of my favorite founders who just happen to be 50+. Women who’ve lived a little, know a lot, and are still very much in it.”
The result is one of the best spring makeup looks we've seen in a while – fresh, flattering and incredibly easy to recreate. It’s built almost entirely on creamy, skin-first textures, something Watts jokes is essential “because… menopause.”
Naomi Watts’ five-minute makeup routine, step by step
Even when you’re short on time, it’s still important to start with skincare – as Watts demonstrates in her video. “I’m going to start by moisturising my skin, making sure I can receive all of these products nicely and I’m hydrated all day long,” she tells her 2.1 million followers, while applying her own Stripes Dew As I Do Hydrating Cream. As well as priming and plumping the skin, a good face moisturiser will allow your base to glide on smoothly.
Naomi's moisturiser
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“Then I’m going to use Monika Blunder’s foundation, and I’m going to add extra moisturiser because that’s what I need at this point in my life,” she continues. Mixing moisturiser with foundation is a brilliant MUA-approved tip to sheer out coverage and get that underlying glow. Watts takes a small, bristle brush to blend the foundation in. Next, she warms up her complexion with a swirl of cream blush in “a nice apricot colour.”
For the finishing touches, brows are brushed up using Jones Road brow gel – just enough to frame the eyes and add structure. A swipe of highlight from Gucci Westman’s Westman Atelier stick brings a soft sheen to the high points of the face, keeping everything looking fresh and dewy.
Finally, she finishes with a lip colour from Sarah Creal, pressing any excess onto her cheeks for a cohesive flush and, as she says, “for a little spring brightness.” This is an easy, editorial trick that ties the whole look together. “And there you go, five minutes and out the door.”
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Emma Stoddart is a freelance beauty journalist and self-confessed skincare aficionado with over five years’ industry experience. Emma has worked for some of the UK’s top women’s titles including Net-A-Porter, Stylist and Grazia. Her experience spans online and print as well as producing editorial shoots with some of the industry’s biggest artists, including Val Garland. Asides from working with them behind the scenes, she’s also had the chance to interview the likes of Patrick Ta, Pat McGrath, and Sam McKnight for all their insider tips and tricks.
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