There’s a moment, somewhere around your forties, when makeup starts to behave differently. Your best foundation that once skimmed over your skin now settles slightly around the eyes; a sweep of powder, once used to set everything in place, can leave things looking flatter, drier – a little less like skin. Instead of persisting with the same products, it’s worth taking it as a cue to reassess.

As any makeup artist will tell you, adapting your beauty routine as you get older is key. It’s something Trinny Woodall has long understood. Since launching Trinny London, her focus has been on creating products that work with changing skin – addressing texture, tone and luminosity without unnecessary heaviness. “A lot of brands say they care about mature skin, but Trinny actually takes the time to figure out what works,” says legendary makeup artist Vincent Ford. “She thinks about the actual concerns – be it texture, firmness, wrinkles – and creates products with those in mind.”

One product that has garnered a loyal following is the original Miracle Blur, a mattifying balm designed to smooth over deep lines and diffuse texture. Now, it’s been reimagined. The new Miracle Blur Diffuser takes that same soft-focus effect and translates it into a lighter, more fluid formula.

Article continues below

How does the new Miracle Blur Diffuser differ to the original?

The original is a heavy-lifting formula with a thick, putty-like texture that’s designed for deeper lines and wrinkles. By contrast, the reformulated version (or, as Trinny likes to call it, ‘Miracle Blur’s new baby sister’) has a breathable, gel-balm texture that’s especially suited to fine lines. “It glides over fine lines to create a soft-focus, diffused finish all over the skin. It softens texture in seconds, like when the lighting hits just right and your skin looks amazing,” she says in an Instagram demo.

A post shared by T R I N N Y (@trinnywoodall) A photo posted by on

“This version is just easier to apply,” echoes Vincent, adding that because it’s more fluid, it melts into the skin on contact. Rather than masking, it works by diffusing how light hits the face. “It’s going to blur the texture and give a little bit of mattification – but it’s not about getting rid of wrinkles, it’s about making everything look softer.”

Unlike the original, which has a slight pink tint, the new formula is completely transparent – meaning it works across all skin tones without leaving behind any residue. It’s also laced with hydrating ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, so it won’t cling to dry patches or settle into lines in the same way some other mattifying products can.

How to apply the new Miracle Blur Diffuser

Seeing the product in action at the launch event, Vincent was clear on one thing: less is more. “Think of it as something you press into areas where the skin needs a little softening, rather than a product you apply across the entire face,” he says. The aim isn’t to eliminate shine entirely, but to subtly refine texture while ensuring skin still looks fresh and alive.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Technique matters here. “I definitely wouldn’t swipe it on or apply it with a makeup brush – or even use the applicator directly,” he notes, explaining that doing so can disturb the makeup underneath. Instead, squeeze a small amount onto the back of your hand, warm it between your fingers, then gently tap it into the skin. It may look slightly glossy at first, but it quickly settles into a soft-focus, semi-matte finish.

As for where to use it, placement is instinctive. Around the eyes to soften fine lines, along laughter lines where foundation tends to settle, or anywhere texture catches the light. “I like to press it into those areas so your foundation doesn’t move,” Vincent adds. “You can just tap it exactly where you need it.” If you tend to steer clear of powder products (even the best setting powders), this is a brilliant alternative – what Trinny describes as “a soft-focus filter in a tube.”