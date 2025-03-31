As a beauty editor who's tried hundreds of makeup brushes, these are the only five you need

Have you ever walked into a beauty hall and been completely overwhelmed by the sheer number of makeup brushes lining the aisles? It’s almost impossible to know where to begin and which you need, vs which will sit in your dressing table drawer gathering dust.

Throughout my 13 years working as a beauty editor, I’ve tried countless variations on the best makeup brushes and beauty tools, but there’s a small handful of just five that I come back to, time and time again. Why? Because not only do they cover all bases, but they help to simplify my morning makeup routine and take away any guess work – because let’s face it, if there’s a time of the day you really don’t want to use your brain more than necessary, it’s first thing in the morning.

By keeping your kit limited to just five brushes, you also avoid cluttering up your makeup bag and wasting money on unnecessary products. Here are the tools that I deem the cream of the crop...

The five makeup brushes you actually need, according to a beauty editor who's tried hundreds

1. A dual-ended powder brush

An essential for any beauty bag, whether you’re a makeup pro, or just like to dabble here and there. The size of the brush head is key, large powder brushes tend to work best for a light dusting of setting powder across the whole face, while narrower or angled heads give precision when applying bronzer. A small, fluffy brush works well for targeted placements of face powder or for blending blush across the cheeks.

Because of this, I always recommend opting for a double-ended powder brush with different-sized heads on each end to give as much versatility as possible. When it comes to my makeup bag, I’ve been loyal to the Hourglass Veil Powder Brush for years. At £68 it’s certainly an investment, but the quality is second to none, and I can personally vouch for how well it’s lasted through years and years of daily use.

Hourglass Veil Powder Brush $23.28 at Walmart $55.25 at Nordstrom $65 at Amazon RRP: £65 The softest synthetic bristles I’ve found, this tapered, dual-ended brush is one of my all-time favourite makeup tools. It diffuses makeup better than most, applying bronzer, blusher or face powder flawlessly. Makeup by Mario F2 Dual-Ended Powder Brush View at Makeup by Mario RRP: £32 An excellent option designed by one of the best makeup artists in the industry, the narrower width of this powder brush makes it ideal for precision and sculpting. The larger side is perfect for bronzer while the smaller is ideal for blush and highlighter. Beauty Pie Double-Ended Sculpt & Blush Brush View at Beauty Pie RRP: £16 for members (£27 non-members) With a curved angle brush on one side that hugs the cheekbones and a tapered point on the other to give a precise diffusion of colour, this brush is brilliant for both blusher and contour application. It’s also one of the best for packing on setting powder in the smaller areas of the face, such as around the t-zone and under the eyes.

2. A densely-packed foundation brush

Finding a great foundation brush can make a huge difference to the overall look and feel of your base, a firmly packed brush works brilliantly for buffing creams and liquids into the skin seamlessly. Larger brushes work well for applying makeup quickly and easily, while smaller brushes offer extra precision around the eyes and nose (plus, you can use them for blending out concealer as well).

My favourite has to be the Merit Foundation Brush; the flat-top silky bristles are cashmere-soft, and even after a year of use and regular washing, the quality is still exceptional. Size-wise, it’s small enough to travel with, or if I need to top up my makeup throughout the day.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. A rounded eyeshadow brush

Whether you’re an everyday eyeshadow wearer or just apply it on occasion, a medium-sized, fluffy eye brush with a rounded top is one of the most versatile options out there. Use the side of the brush to sweep a wash of pigment over the lids, or the tip of the brush to pack on more product for an intense finish. It can then be used to diffuse shadows and create a soft, blended finish.

Whether you prefer a one-and-done sweep of shadow or to expertly blend multiple shades, this brush is key. Morphe recently released a new line-up of 34 new makeup brushes, including the brilliant Medium Rounded Blender Eyeshadow Brush, which has fast become one of my most-used eye brushes thanks to its smooth, high-quality bristles.

4. A small detailer eye brush

While it may not be the first brush that comes to mind when you think of everyday essentials, a small, detailer eye brush can be a game-changer. Not only can it be used to apply both cream and powder formulas, but it works wonderfully for adding definition to the eye, whether applying liner or precisely blending out shadows for a smokey finish.

I use the Zoeva Detail Smoky Blender Brush on an almost-daily basis, instead of having to faff around with liquid and pencil liners (which can be tricky to correct if application mishaps occur), taking a little brown eyeshadow and sweeping it along my lashline with this small, pointed brush gives a natural-looking definition that anyone can achieve – steady hand or not! Clean the brush thoroughly, and it can also be used to tidy up the lip line, post lipstick, or for pinpoint concealing.

Zoeva Detail Smoky Blender Brush View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £14.50 Like the tip of a pencil, while it may be tiny, this little brush is ridiculously versatile. It blends and smokes out cream, powders and pencils, so it can give a stunning yet low-maintenance definition to eyes. NARS 40 Multi-Use Precision Brush View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £28 A firmer precision brush, this NARS offering works well around the eyes but is also perfect for target-concealing blemishes or perfecting the lip line. My Kit Co 1.13 Pro My Detailing Smudge View at My Kit Co RRP: £18 My Kit Co are known for their brilliant quality brushes and this little detailer is no exception. The tip is a bit more rounded than others, making it perfect for giving a diffused soft-focus finish to the eyes.

5. A blending sponge

Last but by no means least, a good makeup sponge will quickly become one of the hardest-working tools in your beauty arsenal, trust me. Whether it’s applying foundation to give the most natural-looking finish, diffusing concealer flawlessly, blending out a touch of cream blush or just topping up makeup throughout the day, a high-quality makeup sponge is worth its weight in gold.

There are plenty to choose from, but the OG - and one you’ll find in my makeup bag - is the BeautyBlender. It’s hard to pinpoint exactly what makes the BeautyBlender so brilliant, but the uniquely spongy texture manages to melt makeup into the skin like no other.

How to care for makeup brushes

Of course, once you’ve amassed your mini makeup brush arsenal, it’s crucial to keep them in a good condition. I spoke to Amber Jones, Morphe’s education manager, to get her expert advice for keeping beauty tools in tip-top condition…