This simple swap has made the biggest difference to my makeup – and how quickly I apply it

When it comes to our best foundations, whether you favour full coverage formulas or gravitate towards more sheer lightweight foundations - or foundations with SPF – we all also have our preferred application method. Up until now, I thought mine was with my fingers, followed by a Beauty Blender in second place. But after enduring a stint of patchy coverage (even with my go-to Armani Luminous Silk foundation) and finding my routine dragging on longer and longer, I decided to try my luck with a foundation brush.

Now, I've dallied with said brushes before and thought I'd set them aside for good reason. However, having now added this affordable but deceptively luxe tool, with its soft but dense bristles, to my makeup bag, I want to kick myself for all the wasted time and sub-par blending. Here's why I recommend it so wholeheartedly...

The £15 foundation brush I swear by for a flawless and natural base

Talk about a full-circle moment. I can remember using a foundation brush in my teens – under my mother's tutelage – when I first began dabbling with foundation, but once Beauty Blenders and the like burst on the scene, I swiftly jumped ship. Now, I once again have a brush sitting front and centre in my makeup bag - specifically the NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation Brush.

Before I dive into the specifications and merits of this brush, I want to begin by highlighting what drew me to it in the first place: its price. While I am partial to a luxe beauty buy every now and again, I find myself drawing the line at makeup brushes, which can be incredibly costly. As this NYX number proves, though, they don't have to cost upwards of £30 to perform well. This one set me back just £14.50 and is on par in its design, softness and effectiveness with many other more premium options that I've tried.

NYX Professional Makeup Can't Stop Won't Stop Foundation Brush View at LOOKFANTASTIC RRP: £14.50 With its soft but densely-packed bristles and angled tip, this synthetic brush applies and buffs in your foundation seamlessly – offering quick application and yielding a streak-free finish.

As for the brush itself, it features an angled head, which glides perfectly along the contours of the face – and even under and across the eyelids. The bristles are densely packed but silky smooth, allowing for even application without too much of the product being absorbed or any scratching and dragging of the skin. I've used brushes in the past that have felt quite sharp and, for lack of a better word, stabby on my face – but this one feels like velvet.

Digital Beauty Writer Naomi Jamieson wearing full-coverage foundation (left) and wearing a light layer of foundation (right), both applied and blended with the NYX Professional Makeup foundation brush (centre) (Image credit: Future)

Since adding this tool to my routine, I've found my foundation looks more flawless and radiant with a sort of "my skin but better" effect; the brush helps to evenly distribute the product across my skin so that it melts in without appearing cakey. This also allows me to build up coverage more effectively without leaving my base looking too heavy. I also haven't experienced any foundation pilling with this, even when layering a glowy primer – like Saie's Super Glow gel and Charlotte Tilbury's Flawless Filter – underneath.

I also can't get over how much quicker this brush makes applying my foundation in general. I can make just one pump of foundation cover the entirety of my face, with one cheek more or less complete in three brushstrokes.

How I use my foundation brush

As mentioned, I use the Armani Luminous Silk Foundation in tandem with my new trusty brush. I tend to dispense one to two pumps to the back of my hand before adding dots of foundation to my face with my finger, then go in with my brush; I find this helps to stop too much product from being absorbed by the brush before you even get started. I gently sweep the brush upwards and across my skin, stippling and dabbing it in any areas where I want more coverage. I also make sure to run the brush over my jawline and a little way down my neck to avoid any unblended lines.

Now, as with any beauty tool – be it a sponge, a puff or a brush – you must wash it regularly as it will accumulate germs and grime with time, which can in turn have adverse effects on your skin. In case you're wondering how often to wash your makeup brushes, the pros advise daily cleaning (especially if you're using your tools with liquid products), or at least every two to three days, to prevent product and bacteria buildup.