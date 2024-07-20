This foundation gives the perfect balance of coverage and flattering glow
While I'm a big advocate for affordable swaps, Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk Foundation is one of the few designer beauty buys I allow myself...
No matter the condition of my skin, Giorgio Armani's cult-favourite Luminous Silk foundation is a permanent resident in my makeup bag, thanks to its buildable coverage and oh-so-dewy finish. I could rave about it forever but instead, I'll do so in 700-ish words...
Finding the perfect base product that works for you is truly on par with discovering your signature scent or trademark lipstick hue, as it can transform the look and longevity of your makeup. That said, it's definitely easier said than done. I, myself, have dallied with many less-than-flattering foundation formulas in my quest but at long last, I'm pleased to say I've found my forever favourite and it's up there with the best of the best foundations.
Offering buildable coverage and that coveted lit-from-within-glow, here's why Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk is worth every penny of its designer price tag (and speaking of price tag, it's currently £11.50 off at Look Fantastic)...
Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation: Was £46 Now £34.50 | LOOKFANTASTIC (Save: £11.50)
Before we dive into the ins and outs of the formula, LOOKFANTASTIC is currently offering 25% off Luminous Silk, which is available in 40 shades, offers lightweight, medium coverage and is formulated with glycerin, to deliver a hydrated glow all day long. It's also suitable for all skin types and is oil-free.
Why Armani Luminous Silk is our beauty writer's go-to base
So what is it about this foundation that has me hooked? Bar the fact that it rivals some of the best lightweight foundations, it's the versatility and natural radiance it offers that really won me over.
For context, I have quite dry skin (especially in winter) but get quite oily across my T-zone throughout the day. Makeup-wise, I gravitate towards a natural finish but the fact of the matter is my skin isn't the clearest – which is where Luminous Silk comes in.
Its formula promises medium, buildable coverage, complete with a subtle and healthy glow. A little goes a long way; just one pump covers my entire face, which I tend to apply either with my ring finger or with a sponge (my favourite is the Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge). I find that it beautifully evens my complexion and leaves my skin looking fresh and dewy – but not shiny. It also does well to blur imperfections and as mentioned, can be layered to deliver more coverage.
Writer's favourite
RRP: £46
Formulated with glycerin and available in 40 shades, this foundation offers the most beautiful, hydrated glow whilst also offering medium, buildable coverage. It's lightweight and plays well with both powder and cream products – and is a vetted favourite among woman&home's beauty team.
The feel on the skin is another major pro point in its favour. It feels very light – so much so, that I have been known to wear it in the height of summer. As well as its look, it also feels dewy on the skin as opposed to being drying or claggy like some foundations – thanks to its formula being enriched with – which I really like, particularly in winter.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As you may have gathered, I'm a sucker for a glowy finish. I actually layer Luminous Silk over Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter – which brings me to the former's versatility. I've worn it over numerous radiance boosters and experienced no pilling or separation. The same goes for layering it over top of the best facial sunscreens and underneath concealers, as well as cream highlighters and blushes.
All in all, it's a true everyday staple, the likes of which you can wear year-round. While it will set you back £46, in my opinion, it's worth every penny and, as mentioned, a little goes a long way – especially if you prefer more subtle makeup.
How to apply Luminous Silk
Now, this comes down to personal preference but I would recommend dispensing a pump or two to the back of your hand and applying with either a damp beauty sponge, your fingers (for a very natural finish) or one of the best foundations brushes. I have found all methods deliver a very fresh and even finish.
Another tip of mine would be to layer it over a glow booster, like Glow Recipe's Watermelon Dew Drops, to push that radiance even further. I also always follow it with powder under my eyes and along my T-zone to set it in place.
Who should buy Luminous Silk foundation?
If you love more matte foundations, this Armani number might not be for you as it's designed to deliver a natural glow. Equally, if you're looking for a full-coverage product, Luminous Silk may be one to avoid – though it is buildable.
Overall, I would recommend it for those who have drier skin or who want to capture that "lit-from-within" radiance while still blurring any blemishes or redness.
Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer from woman&home, where she covers everything from skincare to fragrance but specialises, particularly, in makeup and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi gets to share her trend expertise and share her own shopping recommendations and product reviews. Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.
Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ, for which she earned a Distinction. Interestingly though, Naomi actually has a background in design, having studied illustration at Plymouth University but leapt into the media world in 2020, after always having a passion for writing. Now, when she isn’t reporting on the best perfumes and latest beauty releases, you can find her drinking copious cups of coffee, drawing and probably online shopping...
-
-
How to prune tomato plants: an expert guide on trimming cordon and bush varieties
The pros share their top tips on how to prune tomato plants to get the most from your crop
By Holly Crossley Published
-
Jennifer Aniston's comfortable leggings and knee high boots combo is the ultimate autumn outfit inspiration
The actress knows how to perfectly balance style with comfort
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Jennifer Garner proves a bob and side parting is the chicest hair combination
Offering chic and timeless short hair inspiration, Jennifer Garner proves a side part bob is here to stay
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Sharon Stone just wore colourful eyeshadow in the most chic and understated way
Looking to inject a subtle flush of colour into your makeup? Sharon Stone just wore pink eyeshadow in the most flattering and approachable way...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Helen Mirren swears by this collagen-infused gloss for a chic, no-fuss lip look - and it's under £10
Dubbing it the lip product that requires no mirror to apply, Helen Mirren's go-to gloss is a true handbag essential this summer...
By Naomi Jamieson Published
-
This easy tanning step is key to a low-maintenance beauty routine
Offering a bronze, summer glow all year round, gradual tan is the approachable answer to adopting a low-maintenance beauty routine - whilst looking like you've put effort in...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Everyone's wearing this sheer and subtle twist on a timeless French manicure
Offering a minimalist and natural take on a classic French mani, this chic and sophisticated nail design is perfect for all year round...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Jessica Ennis-Hill's zingy nail colour is a must-see – guaranteed to brighten up any outfit this summer
Combining vibrant with chic, Jessica Ennis-Hill's fiery manicure is the key to brightening your summer outfits...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Denise Lewis gives us a lesson in short hair styling with chic sleek ombré bob
Stylish yet requiring minimal effort, the sports presenter's polished bob boasts a flattering look that's perfect for any occasion...
By Sennen Prickett Published
-
Hannah Waddingham steps out with a super flattering blush and lipstick combination
Hannah Waddingham's fresh pink lipstick is the perfect pairing for her soft blushed complexion, making for a truly 'pulled together' look
By Sennen Prickett Published