This foundation gives the perfect balance of coverage and flattering glow

No matter the condition of my skin, Giorgio Armani's cult-favourite Luminous Silk foundation is a permanent resident in my makeup bag, thanks to its buildable coverage and oh-so-dewy finish. I could rave about it forever but instead, I'll do so in 700-ish words...

Finding the perfect base product that works for you is truly on par with discovering your signature scent or trademark lipstick hue, as it can transform the look and longevity of your makeup. That said, it's definitely easier said than done. I, myself, have dallied with many less-than-flattering foundation formulas in my quest but at long last, I'm pleased to say I've found my forever favourite and it's up there with the best of the best foundations.

Offering buildable coverage and that coveted lit-from-within-glow, here's why Giorgio Armani's Luminous Silk is worth every penny of its designer price tag (and speaking of price tag, it's currently £11.50 off at Look Fantastic)...

Before we dive into the ins and outs of the formula, LOOKFANTASTIC is currently offering 25% off Luminous Silk

Why Armani Luminous Silk is our beauty writer's go-to base

So what is it about this foundation that has me hooked? Bar the fact that it rivals some of the best lightweight foundations, it's the versatility and natural radiance it offers that really won me over.

For context, I have quite dry skin (especially in winter) but get quite oily across my T-zone throughout the day. Makeup-wise, I gravitate towards a natural finish but the fact of the matter is my skin isn't the clearest – which is where Luminous Silk comes in.

Its formula promises medium, buildable coverage, complete with a subtle and healthy glow. A little goes a long way; just one pump covers my entire face, which I tend to apply either with my ring finger or with a sponge (my favourite is the Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge). I find that it beautifully evens my complexion and leaves my skin looking fresh and dewy – but not shiny. It also does well to blur imperfections and as mentioned, can be layered to deliver more coverage.

Writer's favourite Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk Foundation View at Look Fantastic $44.99 at Walmart $45.94 at Amazon RRP: £46 Formulated with glycerin and available in 40 shades, this foundation offers the most beautiful, hydrated glow whilst also offering medium, buildable coverage. It's lightweight and plays well with both powder and cream products – and is a vetted favourite among woman&home's beauty team.

The feel on the skin is another major pro point in its favour. It feels very light – so much so, that I have been known to wear it in the height of summer. As well as its look, it also feels dewy on the skin as opposed to being drying or claggy like some foundations – thanks to its formula being enriched with – which I really like, particularly in winter.

As you may have gathered, I'm a sucker for a glowy finish. I actually layer Luminous Silk over Charlotte Tilbury's Hollywood Flawless Filter – which brings me to the former's versatility. I've worn it over numerous radiance boosters and experienced no pilling or separation. The same goes for layering it over top of the best facial sunscreens and underneath concealers, as well as cream highlighters and blushes.

All in all, it's a true everyday staple, the likes of which you can wear year-round. While it will set you back £46, in my opinion, it's worth every penny and, as mentioned, a little goes a long way – especially if you prefer more subtle makeup.

How to apply Luminous Silk

Now, this comes down to personal preference but I would recommend dispensing a pump or two to the back of your hand and applying with either a damp beauty sponge, your fingers (for a very natural finish) or one of the best foundations brushes. I have found all methods deliver a very fresh and even finish.

Another tip of mine would be to layer it over a glow booster, like Glow Recipe's Watermelon Dew Drops, to push that radiance even further. I also always follow it with powder under my eyes and along my T-zone to set it in place.

Who should buy Luminous Silk foundation?

If you love more matte foundations, this Armani number might not be for you as it's designed to deliver a natural glow. Equally, if you're looking for a full-coverage product, Luminous Silk may be one to avoid – though it is buildable.

Overall, I would recommend it for those who have drier skin or who want to capture that "lit-from-within" radiance while still blurring any blemishes or redness.