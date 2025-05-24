Merit just dropped the biggest beauty launch of the season - but does the tinted sunscreen live up to its rave reviews?

We might sound like a broken record, but sunscreen is one of the most important steps within your daily beauty routine - and Merit Beauty has just added a new SPF candidate into the mix.

Your beauty arsenal is most likely already equipped with one of the best facial sunscreens or perhaps the best foundation with SPF, but what if you were to combine the two? Let us introduce you to Merit Beauty's brand new The Uniform Tinted SPF.

After trialling the brand's entire product lineup for our Merit Beauty review (spoiler, which left quite the positive impression on us), it was only natural that we tested their newest launch to hit the market to see whether it's actually a worthy addition to your everyday skincare regime.

Our honest review of Merit Beauty's The Uniform Tinted SPF

Marking one of this 2025's biggest launches in the beauty world, this SPF has been in the works for the past five years, with the brand trying to perfect the formula. The clue is in its name, this mineral tinted SPF is designed to be worn everyday as your 'uniform', ensuring your complexion is protected from the sun's harmful UV rays each and every day - while offering sheer, buildable coverage.

MERIT Beauty The Uniform View at Merit Beauty RRP: £34 Delivering broad spectrum protection from UVA and UVB rays, this skin-first makeup formula also boasts light-to-medium buildable coverage for a naturally glowing complexion. Forget the dreaded white cast, this mineral formula arrives with 15 sheer shades that each correspond to an array of the brand's popular The Minimalist Complexion Stick shades - so there really is something for everyone. Not to mention its lightweight, soft-focus finish makes it comfortable for everyday wear, without going cakey or greasy.

After receiving a rare 100% positive feedback from a third-party study, we knew we had to get our hands on the product and try it out for ourselves. In fact, our entire team have been trialling the formula for a few weeks ahead of its anticipated launch - these are our honest thoughts.

Fiona McKim, Beauty Channel Editor

While Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona McKim wouldn't replace one of the best lightweight foundations in her beauty arsenal with this formula, she's certainly a fan of wearing it as an SPF. "I wear sunscreen every day (fine, maybe not in deepest winter) and go makeup-free a fair bit of the time. Swapping my usual SPF for this on ‘barefaced’ days gave my complexion a nudge towards evenness and glow that was very welcome," she notes.

(Image credit: Future/Fiona McKim)

"Despite looking like a tinted moisturiser on the skin, the texture’s a little thicker, which makes sense because this is a high-factor sunscreen in a very elegant disguise. What it’s not is foundation, which I wear a few times a week, when I want a polished look."

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

iona hails the formula's lightweight feel, however suggests that its sheer coverage might not be the best complexion tint for those with oily skin, she says: "The Uniform’s coverage is so light and sheer (which is one of its selling points) that it didn’t stick around on my oily T-Zone. Merit clearly sells this as sunscreen, not foundation, so I’ll admit that is somewhat irrelevant. But in case, like me, you were wondering if it could replace both products in your routine, I’d say it’s a really great upgrade on one."

Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eComm Editor

As someone who has fluctuating dark spots and pigmentation, Aleesha Badkar, Beauty eCommerce Editor, was looking forward to testing this new launch, she says: "I am a sucker for any sort of tinted skincare that'll promise light coverage without having to actually wear makeup. So let me tell you, this was one new launch I was counting down to. And I have to say, it (almost) lived up for me."

(Image credit: Future/Aleesha Badkar)

"On first application, I was sold. Immediately. Put a fork in me. Buy me all the spare bottles. Don't anyone ask to share. I am done. A satiny, velvety texture that applies smoothly with just the pads of your fingers, spreads well without any pilling and doesn't require too much product, it gave me a fresh, glowy and healthy-looking finish that was just perfect for my no-makeup days. It's lightweight and comfortable to wear, layers seamlessly with other products, and gives just enough coverage for the imperfections on my face, while still letting my natural skin shine through. And the shade match? *Chef's kiss* (which isn't always the case for my somewhat neutral/somewhat warm medium skin tone)."

"But like we know all too well, all good things do eventually come to an end (unless we're talking about Demi Moore's 40-year strong good hair stint). And for me, that came in the form of very slightly dry skin. Contrary to what my oily forehead might convey, I do actually have very dry skin on the lower part of the my face, particularly around my mouth and on my chin, so wearing this alone didn't pack quite the hydration punch that I was hoping for." To combat the issue, Aleesha opted for a few drops of Glow Recipe's Watermelon Glow Niacinamide serum onto her complexion, she adds: "It's one I'll probably save for my skin's more hydrated seasons, it's a reliable tint that definitely plays well with others."

Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer

On the contrary, Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson doesn't typically opt for tinted sunscreens as she's never found a formula that meets her coverage desires, but as for Merit's she says: "This sunscreen is similarly lightweight, but its glowy finish and SPF50 protection more than make up for it."

(Image credit: Future/Naomi Jamieson)

For those seeking more coverage, just like Naomi, she suggests: "I do have to pair it under a concealer, just to disguise any blemishes and my stubborn dark circles, but even still, the combination is far lighter than my usual, everyday makeup, but leaves my skin looking so fresh and radiant. It applies well too - it's not runny or too thick - and blends evenly with both fingers and a brush. I can see it being a great option in the summer heat, when I want to protect my skin and keep my makeup light. I do find it separates around my eyes though, so I would suggest using a mattifying powder on any oilier areas."

Sennen Prickett, Beauty eComm Writer

Sennen Prickett, Digital Beauty Writer, found Merit's tinted SPF sat nicely on her complexion, evening her skin tone and imparting a healthy glow, she says: "This formula offered a sheer lightweight coverage that minimised the appearance of my blemishes and pigmentation. That said, I did notice it settled in my smile lines when not set in place, however this happens with many complexion products."

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

"It's worth noting that it did pill on my complexion, so I'd recommend giving your skin a minute or two to absorb your skincare products before applying the SPF, in hopes of avoiding this situation. However, I can see myself reaching for this on hot days and especially on holiday, when I'm not wanting to apply too much makeup but still want to give my complexion a pick me up."

Our team's overall verdict

While it won't replace your favourite foundation, this lightweight formula is great for ensuring your complexion is protected on off-duty or minimal makeup days. It also makes a great base for layering other products over the top for those who prefer a more full coverage look.

Those with oily or combination skin types may find it useful to set the formula in place with a face powder, while dry skin types would benefit from an ultra-hydrated base to ensure a seamless application. All in all, it's a great addition for those seeking a lightweight, sheer SPF that evens your complexion and unlocks a healthy, radiant appearance.