Anita Rani’s go-to concealer ‘always’ makes sure her under eyes are ‘smooth and lifted'
If you're in the market for a new concealer, Anita Rani’s go-to is a fail-safe option that her makeup artist says ‘always’ works to create a 'smooth and lifted' look - plus, it's currently on sale.
Sennen Prickett
Whether you enjoy a full-on and glamorous makeup look with a full coverage base and glowing layer of blush or a fresh-faced look with a serum foundation and natural-looking mascara, there's one staple we all rely on to feel and look our best; concealer.
But where do you start in finding the perfect one? There are so many great drugstore concealers on the market. Anita Rani has us ready to invest in hers after seeing the 'smooth and lifted' look her Armani Luminous Silk Concealer created.
Shop Anita Rani's Concealer
Anita looked stunning in the Instagram post shared by her makeup artist Sara Jane Wai, with her shimmering gun metal grey eyeshadow oozing edgy-elegance.
While the bold and sultry evening makeup look has given us some gorgeous smokey eye makeup inspiration, it was Anita's flawless skin and glowy undereyes that really caught our attention.
Wai revealed in the post's caption, "Always ensuring the under eye is smooth and lifted using Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer to finish."
The full-coverage and silky texture of the product helps to reduce the look of dark circles and discolouration under the eye. It can also be used across the face to spot conceal any dark patches, redness and blemishes to get a flawless and beautifully glowing complexion.
It's in the name, but this concealer is incredibly luminous. Reflecting the light beautifully, which is clear to see on Anita's glowing skin, the formula also boasts moisturising vitamin E and glycerin, both of which hydrate the skin for extra glow.
Available in 20 shades, shoppers have long raved about the Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Concealer and its hydrating, long-lasting formula that's ideal for all skin types, including dry and mature skin.
One reviewer wrote, "Absolutely love this concealer, it's 100% worth the money. It's crease-free, lasts almost all day, and is great for touch-ups when needed."
Another added, "Bought as I love the foundation and this did not disappoint. Creamy, hydrating and covers imperfections well."
And a third said, "This is a lovely hydrating concealer. It doesn’t sink into fine lines and leaves a glowy finish."
Not to mention, it's also a popular choice amongst beauty editors. Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett notes: "There's a reason Armani's Luminous Silk range has earned cult status within the beauty world. Its silky full coverage formula is infused with caffeine, which makes it a great product for minimising dark circles and blemishes; while other moisturising ingredients, such as vitamin E, help to hydrate the skin and prevent the dreaded cakey finish."
Shop More Of Anita's Makeup
While Anita's makeup artist didn't specify which foundation she had used on Anita's skin, considering that she used the Armani Luminous Silk Concealer, we'd say she probably also relied on the matching foundation to create a cohesive, radiant and satiny complexion.
To bring light and shimmer to the inner eye, Anita's makeup artist used this highlighter, which she says is 'so pretty and the packaging is amazing.' Apply to the high points of your face to get a radiant, lit-from-within glow.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
