The 12 best drugstore concealers to perfect and brighten on a budget
We've tried and tested the best drugstore concealers for every skin type – with expert advice on how to pick
The best drugstore concealers will brighten dark circles, disguise blemishes, and smooth an uneven skin tone. We put the top-rated budget-friendly concealers to the test to bring you our edit of the best formulas in the business. Prepare to be impressed.
Concealer is the unsung hero of our beauty bag that goes above and beyond its job description. As with the best foundation, there are many different types of concealers out there, which can make finding ‘the one’ a tricky task. For instance, certain concealers are designed to conceal redness, pigmentation, and breakouts, while others specifically brighten dark under-eyes.
To help with your search, we’ve tried and tested the best drugstore concealers to suit various different skin types and skincare concerns. Whether you’re looking to cover up a blemish, disguise dark circles or reduce redness – we have got the perfect price-friendly pick for you.
How we tested the concealers in this guide
Why you can trust Woman & Home Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.
In order to filter out the best drugstore concealers from the rest, we tested a wide range of top-rated concealers from various brands. To judge each formula fairly, we wore each product on separate days – applying it in the morning before work, or going out for the day, to see how well it performed throughout. As well as staying power, we marked each concealer on texture, how easy it is to blend, how well it conceals, and whether it settles into fine lines. To score highly, the product had to live up to its claims (be it hydrating, mattifying, brightening, or color-correcting) and slot easily into our makeup routine. Those boasting hydrating, replenishing or soothing skincare ingredients received bonus marks.
The best drugstore concealer, chosen by our beauty team
1. L'Oréal True Match Eye Cream In A Concealer
Skincare meets makeup in this drugstore concealer from L'Oreal Paris. The hero ingredient? Hyaluronic acid. Like collagen and elastin, hyaluronic acid is naturally found in the skin but depletes with age, causing everything from dryness to an impaired skin barrier. This concealer, made with 0.5% pure hyaluronic acid, hydrates the under-eye area, protects it from moisture loss, and reduces puffiness over time. Triple tick!
Because it functions as an eye cream and a concealer, we loved that this formula removed a step in our routine (if you're someone who applies your best eye cream to plump fine lines before applying concealer). We also adored the fresh, natural-looking coverage that it provides without ever looking cakey. Top tip? Shake the tube well before applying to ensure the moisturizer and pigments are evenly mixed.
2. L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer
This pick from L.A. Girl ticks all the boxes: a lightweight feel, a full-coverage finish, and a wallet-friendly price tag. It has a creamy yet crease-resistant formula that both dry and oily-skinned folks will appreciate and is the perfect 'special event' concealer when you need your makeup to last. This is our shopping writer's go-to drugstore concealer and we are big fans of the built-in paintbrush-like applicator that makes applying the product a breeze.
What's more, it’s available in 31 shades – the most of any other concealer shown here – and triples as a correcting, highlighting, and contouring product (if you know how to contour makeup and depending on the hue you choose.) Pick up a peach or salmon-colored shade to color correct dark circles or the mint green shade to neutralize redness such as rosacea. A shade that’s one to two shades lighter than your skin tone will brighten up your under eyes and T-zone, while a shade one to two darker than your skin tone will contour and define the outer perimeters of your face.
3. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer
If you're prone to breakouts, you're probably no stranger to the drying side effects of most treatments recommended for how to get rid of acne. That's why this concealer from Neutrogena is perfect for spot-concealing blemishes – it contains hyaluronic acid to counteract those side effects and keep your skin hydrated as it heals. Plus, it's oil-free and non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores or add to the chaos if you already have revved-up sebum production.
The concealer is the best of both worlds, offering a slip-resistant, flake-free finish for those with oily skin, and a refreshing, thirst-quenching formula for those who lean dry. You never run the risk of accentuating fine lines, looking cakey, or having to blend for hours on end. Rather, we found that the creamy consistency melts right into the skin either with your fingers, a sponge, or a brush for a weightless finish. Plus, its lipstick-like packaging makes it easy to throw in your purse and is great for a mid-day makeup touchup.
4. Glossier Stretch Concealer
Prefer to use one of the best tinted moisturizers over a heavy-duty base? Then turn your attention to this dreamy, creamy concealer that boasts a lightweight consistency for natural-looking results. One of the most blendable formulas we’ve tried, we’re obsessed with this putty-like concealer that melts into skin to conceal blemishes, dark circles, and redness without ever looking caked-on or powdery. While all skin types can enjoy this brightening wonder, it’s especially great for anyone with mature skin or those who want to achieve the no-makeup makeup look.
Thanks to the flexible formula that’s loaded with micro waxes, this concealer doesn’t gather in fine lines. Instead, we found that it blends in for an undetectable second-skin finish, which is a godsend for those days when you want a quick pick-me-up. It’s also ideal for anyone who prefers a natural makeup look. While it’s difficult to find fault with this Glossier must-try, it may be too lightweight for those who want heavy-duty coverage.
5. Juvia's Place I Am Magic Concealer
Juvia's Place is a Black-owned beauty and skincare brand known for its inclusiveness and highly pigmented beauty products. From the best eyeshadow pallets full of vibrant colors to a concealer that comes in 24 shades. So, if you're searching for a full-coverage concealer with a truly inclusive shade range, we highly recommend snagging I Am Magic.
Our shopping writer applied this concealer early in the day, and after a long night out, it was still beautifully intact with no creases. Thanks to being very highly pigmented, this concealer is long-wearing and long-lasting, and we only had to apply a couple of dots under our eyes, as a little of the light and blendable formula goes a long way. This combination of steadfastness but not feeling heavy is perfect for those who live for a bright under-eye and full coverage. We think Juvia's Place concealer is truly magical!
6. Maybelline Fit Me Concealer
Sometimes you need a simple, everyday concealer – one that can be worn on every area of the face and that covers your blemishes without being super thick and tough to blend. Maybelline Fit Me Concealer is exactly that.
On testing, we gravitated towards this concealer when we needed a quick makeup look to run errands, or for the days we didn't feel like wearing our best foundation but needed to wake up our under-eyes and mask blemishes. With its medium coverage finish and oil-free formula, this gives just enough pigment without feeling heavy or clogging pores. This Maybelline concealer also costs just under $7/£7, so we'd recommend snagging one in your shade, for when you don't feel like wearing foundation, and another a shade lighter for brightening under the eyes.
7. L'Oréal Infallible Full Wear Concealer
If you love a flawless, matte base, L'Oréal Infallible Full Wear 24H Concealer is the perfect match for you. We love how this creamy concealer blends quickly and seamlessly into a soft matte finish. This L'Oréal option is similar to the Juvia's Place concealer with its full-coverage finish, creaminess, and pigment. But, we found this concealer not as thick, which is great for quick and easy blending. So, if you want to save a couple of bucks, this L'Oréal Infallible concealer is an excellent dupe when built up.
The brand states how this full-coverage concealer will cover all your imperfections. So, we decided to put this claim to the test on our acne scars and dark spots and found it takes just two dots of the concealer for our marks to look 100% gone. And although we didn't wear it for 24 hours, it definitely stayed put all day.
8. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer
This medium-coverage concealer is perfect for those who want a subtle under-eye brightening to cover up dark circles and mask any wrinkles or fine lines. Its built-in sponge tip applicator eliminates the need for a concealer brush, making this a great on-the-go product for quick touch-ups. Although the sponge applicator is a unique and useful feature, it was a little tricky to use at first, as we had to keep twisting and pressing down on the sponge for the product to finally come out. But after a couple of uses, we were able to glide the sponge across and blend in the concealer.
Maybelline states this is a great concealer option for those with mature skin as it blurs under-eye imperfections and is simple to use. We also love how hydrating and creamy this concealer felt while applying, which would certainly help plump fine lines and counter-balance any dryness.
9. e.l.f. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer
If there was ever a budget beauty product that's truly won the approval of makeup artists, influencers, and beauty buffs alike, it's this from e.l.f. Cosmetics. Since launching, the concealer has built a cult following – and for good reason. It has an incredibly matte, full-coverage finish that covers up everything from stubborn hyperpigmentation to pesky blemishes. And, if you need a formula that'll last from initial morning application to post-work happy hour, the 16-hour crease-free formula will deliver.
It may take a few runs to perfect your application technique. During testing we found that the formula dries down quickly, which means you'll have to work one eye at a time for easy blending. But it's worth the extra effort for a drugstore concealer that offers this much coverage and wear time. Overall, this is a rock-solid option and with its wide shade range we'd recommend anyone give it a go!
10. NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Concealer Serum
Parched skin doesn't stand a chance against this concealer from NYX Cosmetics. Made with nourishing tremella mushroom and green tea extract, it keeps the complexion feeling hydrated and looking refreshed all day – even if you're prone to dryness. Our only bugbear is that the pump applicator dispenses too much product, which means that some concealer will go to waste. To get full marks, a doe foot applicator would be preferred.
If you can get past the applicator, you’ll find that the weightless formula works well for those who struggle with dry patches. Its lightweight texture means it's less likely to crease if you wear it underneath the eyes. It leaves behind a dewy, not oily, finish, and is great for no-makeup makeup days when you're just looking to even out your skin tone. While we didn't get full coverage with this product (it has a sheer, serum-like consistency), it's buildable and easy to re-apply throughout the day as needed.
11. Black Opal True Tone Brightening Concealer
The only thing better than a concealer that whisks away dark circles, blemishes, and pigmentation is one that does so at an affordable price point. Cue this one from Black Opal, which is only $10 and has a formula so good, it should cost twice that. Formulated specifically with melanated skin in mind, this concealer promises not to impart an ashy look to the skin. Instead, its creamy, lightweight consistency creates an even tone, conceals blemishes, and veils over under-eye circles.
We liked that the formula is easy to blend (read: it doesn't dry down too quickly) and that it offers buildable coverage that never feels caked on. We also love a good skincare-makeup hybrid, and this one delivers on both fronts, offering the brightness benefits of turmeric and vitamin C, known to be an effective hyperpigmentation treatment for black skin within a skincare routine. Plus we get the moisturizing benefits of vitamin E, and the soothing, hydrating benefits of cucumber extract. On days your skin needs a pick-me-up and some coverage, this concealer fits the bill.
12. Revlon PhotoReady Candid Concealer
There's not much this concealer from Revlon can't do: it camouflages dark circles, nixes puffiness, has a long-lasting staying power, and lets you build up to medium coverage. The best part? It does it all for a remarkably low price. Antioxidants, vitamin E, and titanium dioxide provide protection against everything from pollution to blue light. Plus, the formula is infused with caffeine to perk up tired under-eyes and make you look well-rested (even if you're not). It also contains niacinamide to brighten up dull-looking skin.
While this slightly thicker pick is better suited for someone with oily skin (it can tend to exaggerate dryness), we found that the formula glides on smoothly and blends in seamlessly whether we applied it with a sponge or a brush. We also like the uniquely-shaped, sponge-like wand applicator, which allows you to dot the formula precisely where you want it.
How to pick the best drugstore concealer for you
There are several considerations to make when picking the best drugstore concealer, from budget to ingredients, but these are the two key factors, according to the experts:
- Consider your skin type: Your skin type will determine the concealer you use. If you have dry skin, look for a cream concealer as a thinner liquid can exacerbate dryness. "Something that is reflective and creamy is great for the under eyes if you are dry because it doesn’t exaggerate texture and fine lines, and it helps to illuminate the area," says makeup artist Lindsay Kastuk (opens in new tab). If your skin leans oily, opt for a formula that's matte and offers oil control.
- Consider the purpose: Do you need concealer to learn how to cover acne with makeup? To color correct dark circles? Revive a dull complexion? "It is very important to think about what you are trying to achieve so that you chose the correct formula, shade, and application technique," says makeup artist Suzy Gerstein (opens in new tab). "When concealing a blemish, you'll want to match your skin tone exactly, as a too-light shade would act as a spotlight and draw attention to the texture you're trying to minimize." Whereas brightening concealers are great for adding light to thinner-skinned areas such as the hollows underneath the eyes, as well as highlighting for a soft glam makeup look.
Michelle Rostamian is a Los Angeles-based beauty writer with 10 years of experience in the beauty industry. She began her career as a publicist, content writer, and social media manager, representing beauty brands and industry professionals. Currently, she is an editor and writer on all things makeup, beauty, skincare, and lifestyle. Michelle graduated from the University of California, Los Angeles with a B.A. in Communications. She has bylines at Cosmopolitan, Elle, Marie Claire, Allure, The Zoe Report, HelloGiggles, Yahoo, Byrdie, Well+Good, Reviewed, Women’s Health, Runner’s World, The Girlfriend, and more.
- Kenedee FowlerShopping Writer
