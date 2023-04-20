The 12 best drugstore concealers to perfect and brighten on a budget

The best drugstore concealers will brighten dark circles, disguise blemishes, and smooth an uneven skin tone. We put the top-rated budget-friendly concealers to the test to bring you our edit of the best formulas in the business. Prepare to be impressed.

Concealer is the unsung hero of our beauty bag that goes above and beyond its job description. As with the best foundation, there are many different types of concealers out there, which can make finding ‘the one’ a tricky task. For instance, certain concealers are designed to conceal redness, pigmentation, and breakouts, while others specifically brighten dark under-eyes.

To help with your search, we’ve tried and tested the best drugstore concealers to suit various different skin types and skincare concerns. Whether you’re looking to cover up a blemish, disguise dark circles or reduce redness – we have got the perfect price-friendly pick for you.

How we tested the concealers in this guide

A selection of the drugstore concealers we tested (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

In order to filter out the best drugstore concealers from the rest, we tested a wide range of top-rated concealers from various brands. To judge each formula fairly, we wore each product on separate days – applying it in the morning before work, or going out for the day, to see how well it performed throughout. As well as staying power, we marked each concealer on texture, how easy it is to blend, how well it conceals, and whether it settles into fine lines. To score highly, the product had to live up to its claims (be it hydrating, mattifying, brightening, or color-correcting) and slot easily into our makeup routine. Those boasting hydrating, replenishing or soothing skincare ingredients received bonus marks.

The best drugstore concealer, chosen by our beauty team

Image 1 of 3 L'Oréal True Match Eye Cream In A Concealer (Image credit: L'Oreal) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler) L'Oréal True Match Eye Cream In A Concealer C7-8 color swatch (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)



1. L'Oréal True Match Eye Cream In A Concealer The best drugstore concealer for skincare benefits Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $15.99/£9.99 Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, glycerin Shades: 14 Best for: Dark circles, puffiness Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Hydrates the under-eye area + Diminishes puffiness + Covers dark circles Reasons to avoid - Needs a shake to mix

Skincare meets makeup in this drugstore concealer from L'Oreal Paris. The hero ingredient? Hyaluronic acid. Like collagen and elastin, hyaluronic acid is naturally found in the skin but depletes with age, causing everything from dryness to an impaired skin barrier. This concealer, made with 0.5% pure hyaluronic acid, hydrates the under-eye area, protects it from moisture loss, and reduces puffiness over time. Triple tick!

Because it functions as an eye cream and a concealer, we loved that this formula removed a step in our routine (if you're someone who applies your best eye cream to plump fine lines before applying concealer). We also adored the fresh, natural-looking coverage that it provides without ever looking cakey. Top tip? Shake the tube well before applying to ensure the moisturizer and pigments are evenly mixed.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: LA Girl) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler) L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer Toffee color swatch (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

2. L.A. Girl HD Pro Concealer The best budget drugstore concealer Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $4.99/£6 Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, chamomile Shades: 31 Best for: Highlighting, contouring, concealing Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Multi-use functionality + Feels lightweight on the skin + Crease-free formula + Full-coverage finish Reasons to avoid - Shades can oxidize

This pick from L.A. Girl ticks all the boxes: a lightweight feel, a full-coverage finish, and a wallet-friendly price tag. It has a creamy yet crease-resistant formula that both dry and oily-skinned folks will appreciate and is the perfect 'special event' concealer when you need your makeup to last. This is our shopping writer's go-to drugstore concealer and we are big fans of the built-in paintbrush-like applicator that makes applying the product a breeze.

What's more, it’s available in 31 shades – the most of any other concealer shown here – and triples as a correcting, highlighting, and contouring product (if you know how to contour makeup and depending on the hue you choose.) Pick up a peach or salmon-colored shade to color correct dark circles or the mint green shade to neutralize redness such as rosacea. A shade that’s one to two shades lighter than your skin tone will brighten up your under eyes and T-zone, while a shade one to two darker than your skin tone will contour and define the outer perimeters of your face.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Neutrogena) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler) Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer Light/Medium color swatch (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

3. Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hydrating Concealer The best drugstore concealer for spot concealing Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $11.99 / £16.99 Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid Shades: 5 Best for: Covering blemishes Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Non-comedogenic, non-greasy formula is good for oily skin types + Has a silky-smooth finish + Blends seamlessly Reasons to avoid - Limited shade range

If you're prone to breakouts, you're probably no stranger to the drying side effects of most treatments recommended for how to get rid of acne. That's why this concealer from Neutrogena is perfect for spot-concealing blemishes – it contains hyaluronic acid to counteract those side effects and keep your skin hydrated as it heals. Plus, it's oil-free and non-comedogenic, meaning it won't clog pores or add to the chaos if you already have revved-up sebum production.

The concealer is the best of both worlds, offering a slip-resistant, flake-free finish for those with oily skin, and a refreshing, thirst-quenching formula for those who lean dry. You never run the risk of accentuating fine lines, looking cakey, or having to blend for hours on end. Rather, we found that the creamy consistency melts right into the skin either with your fingers, a sponge, or a brush for a weightless finish. Plus, its lipstick-like packaging makes it easy to throw in your purse and is great for a mid-day makeup touchup.

Image 1 of 3 Glossier Stretch Concealer (Image credit: Glossier) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler) Glossier Stretch Concealer G5 color swatch (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

4. Glossier Stretch Concealer The best drugstore concealer for mature skin Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $20/£17 Key ingredients: Mineral pigments and micro waxes Shades: 12 Best for: Dark circles, blemishes and redness Today's Best Deals View at Glossier (opens in new tab) View at Glossier (opens in new tab) View at Sephora (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Delivers a radiant finish + Doesn't settle into fine lines + Natural-looking coverage Reasons to avoid - May be too lightweight for some

Prefer to use one of the best tinted moisturizers over a heavy-duty base? Then turn your attention to this dreamy, creamy concealer that boasts a lightweight consistency for natural-looking results. One of the most blendable formulas we’ve tried, we’re obsessed with this putty-like concealer that melts into skin to conceal blemishes, dark circles, and redness without ever looking caked-on or powdery. While all skin types can enjoy this brightening wonder, it’s especially great for anyone with mature skin or those who want to achieve the no-makeup makeup look.

Thanks to the flexible formula that’s loaded with micro waxes, this concealer doesn’t gather in fine lines. Instead, we found that it blends in for an undetectable second-skin finish, which is a godsend for those days when you want a quick pick-me-up. It’s also ideal for anyone who prefers a natural makeup look. While it’s difficult to find fault with this Glossier must-try, it may be too lightweight for those who want heavy-duty coverage.

Image 1 of 3 Juvia's Place I Am Magic Concealer (Image credit: Juvia's Place) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler) Juvia's Place I Am Magic Concealer G5 color swatch (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

5. Juvia's Place I Am Magic Concealer The best drugstore concealer for full-coverage Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $14/ £14 Key ingredients: N/A Shades: 24 Best for: Brightening, covering blemishes, dark circles Today's Best Deals View at Superdrug (opens in new tab) View at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Super pigmented + Full-coverage + Water and sweat-proof + Suitable for all skin types + Black-owned Reasons to avoid - None, we love it!

Juvia's Place is a Black-owned beauty and skincare brand known for its inclusiveness and highly pigmented beauty products. From the best eyeshadow pallets full of vibrant colors to a concealer that comes in 24 shades. So, if you're searching for a full-coverage concealer with a truly inclusive shade range, we highly recommend snagging I Am Magic.

Our shopping writer applied this concealer early in the day, and after a long night out, it was still beautifully intact with no creases. Thanks to being very highly pigmented, this concealer is long-wearing and long-lasting, and we only had to apply a couple of dots under our eyes, as a little of the light and blendable formula goes a long way. This combination of steadfastness but not feeling heavy is perfect for those who live for a bright under-eye and full coverage. We think Juvia's Place concealer is truly magical!

Image 1 of 3 Maybelline Fit Me Concealer (Image credit: Maybelline) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler) Maybelline Fit Me Concealer 55 Hazelnut color swatch (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

6. Maybelline Fit Me Concealer The best everyday drugstore concealer Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $6.99/£6.99 Key ingredients: Formulated with chamomile Shades: 18 Best for: Everyday-use, concealing Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Medium-coverage + Buildable + Non-comedogenic + Oil-free Reasons to avoid - Not for those who want full-coverage

Sometimes you need a simple, everyday concealer – one that can be worn on every area of the face and that covers your blemishes without being super thick and tough to blend. Maybelline Fit Me Concealer is exactly that.

On testing, we gravitated towards this concealer when we needed a quick makeup look to run errands, or for the days we didn't feel like wearing our best foundation but needed to wake up our under-eyes and mask blemishes. With its medium coverage finish and oil-free formula, this gives just enough pigment without feeling heavy or clogging pores. This Maybelline concealer also costs just under $7/£7, so we'd recommend snagging one in your shade, for when you don't feel like wearing foundation, and another a shade lighter for brightening under the eyes.

Image 1 of 2 L'Oreal Infallible Full Wear Concealer (Image credit: L'Oreal) L'Oreal Infallible Full Wear Concealer Honey 415 color swatch (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

7. L'Oréal Infallible Full Wear Concealer The best matte drugstore concealer Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $11.99/£10.99 Key ingredients: Glycerin Shades: 25 Best for: Covering blemishes, highlighting, brightening, contouring Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) View at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 24-hour wear time + Dermatologist tested + Non-comedogenic + Creamy texture + Flawless, matte finish Reasons to avoid - None, we love it!

If you love a flawless, matte base, L'Oréal Infallible Full Wear 24H Concealer is the perfect match for you. We love how this creamy concealer blends quickly and seamlessly into a soft matte finish. This L'Oréal option is similar to the Juvia's Place concealer with its full-coverage finish, creaminess, and pigment. But, we found this concealer not as thick, which is great for quick and easy blending. So, if you want to save a couple of bucks, this L'Oréal Infallible concealer is an excellent dupe when built up.

The brand states how this full-coverage concealer will cover all your imperfections. So, we decided to put this claim to the test on our acne scars and dark spots and found it takes just two dots of the concealer for our marks to look 100% gone. And although we didn't wear it for 24 hours, it definitely stayed put all day.

Image 1 of 3 Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer (Image credit: Maybelline) (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler) Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer 146 Tan swatch (Image credit: Kenedee Fowler)

8. Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Concealer The best drugstore concealer for under-eye circles Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $8.99/£8.99 Key ingredients: Glycerin, Biotin Shades: 18 Best for: Concealing, contouring, dark circles Today's Best Deals View at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) View at Newegg (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Built-in sponge tip applicator + Hydrating and creamy formula + Non-creasing + Mature skin friendly + Conceals dark circles Reasons to avoid - Can't clean applicator sponge - Isn't full-coverage

This medium-coverage concealer is perfect for those who want a subtle under-eye brightening to cover up dark circles and mask any wrinkles or fine lines. Its built-in sponge tip applicator eliminates the need for a concealer brush, making this a great on-the-go product for quick touch-ups. Although the sponge applicator is a unique and useful feature, it was a little tricky to use at first, as we had to keep twisting and pressing down on the sponge for the product to finally come out. But after a couple of uses, we were able to glide the sponge across and blend in the concealer.

Maybelline states this is a great concealer option for those with mature skin as it blurs under-eye imperfections and is simple to use. We also love how hydrating and creamy this concealer felt while applying, which would certainly help plump fine lines and counter-balance any dryness.

(Image credit: elf)

9. e.l.f. Cosmetics 16HR Camo Concealer The best drugstore concealer for oily skin types Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $7/£6 Key ingredients: Avocado oil, kaolin clay Shades: 26 Best for: Blemishes, hyperpigmentation Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + 16-hour wear time + Full-coverage + Good for combination to oily skin Reasons to avoid - Sets very fast

If there was ever a budget beauty product that's truly won the approval of makeup artists, influencers, and beauty buffs alike, it's this from e.l.f. Cosmetics. Since launching, the concealer has built a cult following – and for good reason. It has an incredibly matte, full-coverage finish that covers up everything from stubborn hyperpigmentation to pesky blemishes. And, if you need a formula that'll last from initial morning application to post-work happy hour, the 16-hour crease-free formula will deliver.

It may take a few runs to perfect your application technique. During testing we found that the formula dries down quickly, which means you'll have to work one eye at a time for easy blending. But it's worth the extra effort for a drugstore concealer that offers this much coverage and wear time. Overall, this is a rock-solid option and with its wide shade range we'd recommend anyone give it a go!

(Image credit: NYX Cosmetics)

10. NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Concealer Serum The best drugstore concealer for dry skin Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $11/£11.49 Key ingredients: Tremella mushroom, cica and green tea extract Shades: 13 Best for: Highlighting, brightening Today's Best Deals View at Target (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Macy's (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Gives a luminous finish + Crease-free formula + Lightweight and ideal for all-day wear Reasons to avoid - Pump dispenses too much product

Parched skin doesn't stand a chance against this concealer from NYX Cosmetics. Made with nourishing tremella mushroom and green tea extract, it keeps the complexion feeling hydrated and looking refreshed all day – even if you're prone to dryness. Our only bugbear is that the pump applicator dispenses too much product, which means that some concealer will go to waste. To get full marks, a doe foot applicator would be preferred.

If you can get past the applicator, you’ll find that the weightless formula works well for those who struggle with dry patches. Its lightweight texture means it's less likely to crease if you wear it underneath the eyes. It leaves behind a dewy, not oily, finish, and is great for no-makeup makeup days when you're just looking to even out your skin tone. While we didn't get full coverage with this product (it has a sheer, serum-like consistency), it's buildable and easy to re-apply throughout the day as needed.

(Image credit: Black Opal)

11. Black Opal True Tone Brightening Concealer The best drugstore concealer for melanated skin Our expert review: Specifications RRP: $10.50/£9.99 Key ingredients: Turmeric, cucumber extracts, vitamins C and E Shades: 12 Best for: Dark circles, blemishes, and discoloration Today's Best Deals View at Ulta Beauty (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Check Amazon (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Multi-use formula + Infused with skin-brightening ingredients + Doesn't impart an ashy look + Has a weightless feel Reasons to avoid - None, we love this

The only thing better than a concealer that whisks away dark circles, blemishes, and pigmentation is one that does so at an affordable price point. Cue this one from Black Opal, which is only $10 and has a formula so good, it should cost twice that. Formulated specifically with melanated skin in mind, this concealer promises not to impart an ashy look to the skin. Instead, its creamy, lightweight consistency creates an even tone, conceals blemishes, and veils over under-eye circles.

We liked that the formula is easy to blend (read: it doesn't dry down too quickly) and that it offers buildable coverage that never feels caked on. We also love a good skincare-makeup hybrid, and this one delivers on both fronts, offering the brightness benefits of turmeric and vitamin C, known to be an effective hyperpigmentation treatment for black skin within a skincare routine. Plus we get the moisturizing benefits of vitamin E, and the soothing, hydrating benefits of cucumber extract. On days your skin needs a pick-me-up and some coverage, this concealer fits the bill.

(Image credit: Revlon)

12. Revlon PhotoReady Candid Concealer The best drugstore concealer for pollution-protection Our expert review: Average Amazon review: (opens in new tab) ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ Specifications RRP: $6/£6.99 Key Ingredients: Caffeine, niacinamide, antioxidants Shades: 18 Best For: Depuffing, dark circles Today's Best Deals View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Amazon (opens in new tab) View at Target (opens in new tab) Reasons to buy + Has antioxidant, anti-pollution, and blue light protection + Gives a natural finish + Offers buildable coverage Reasons to avoid - Can be drying underneath the eyes

There's not much this concealer from Revlon can't do: it camouflages dark circles, nixes puffiness, has a long-lasting staying power, and lets you build up to medium coverage. The best part? It does it all for a remarkably low price. Antioxidants, vitamin E, and titanium dioxide provide protection against everything from pollution to blue light. Plus, the formula is infused with caffeine to perk up tired under-eyes and make you look well-rested (even if you're not). It also contains niacinamide to brighten up dull-looking skin.

While this slightly thicker pick is better suited for someone with oily skin (it can tend to exaggerate dryness), we found that the formula glides on smoothly and blends in seamlessly whether we applied it with a sponge or a brush. We also like the uniquely-shaped, sponge-like wand applicator, which allows you to dot the formula precisely where you want it.

How to pick the best drugstore concealer for you

There are several considerations to make when picking the best drugstore concealer, from budget to ingredients, but these are the two key factors, according to the experts: