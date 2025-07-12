Gillian Anderson's lightweight and diffused rosy makeup is the epitome of Parisian chic

If you're keen to embrace more subtle, lived-in makeup this summer, the sort you might expect to see on a Paris local, Gillain Anderson's rosy-hued look is the only reference picture you need...

When we think of French makeup, fresh skin, naturally flushed cheeks, and a blotted pink or red lip immediately spring to mind. Combined, they afford a sense of effortlessness, whilst also feeling low-maintenance, especially when using the best lightweight foundations and cream blushes to achieve the look. And luckily for us, Gillian Anderson has just served up a masterclass - whilst in Paris, of course.

Complete with a flattering, soft matte lip and a touch of mascara, Anderson's makeup is the definition of summery chic, and it's set to become our default look for the rest of the season.

Why Gillian Anderson's rosy Parisian makeup is perfect for summer

It's safe to say, when Gillian Anderson steps out for an event - be it a red carpet or fashion show - she has our rapt attention, particularly when it comes to her hair and makeup. So much so, we've turned finding her favourite products (and those which her makeup artists use) into something of a hobby.

Gillian Anderson's perfume, for instance, is Diptyque Orphéon, and we have on good authority that she's a fan of French beauty brand Sisley Paris.

Thus, when she stepped out for the Jacquemus Menswear Spring/Summer 2026 show on June 29, 2025, our beauty senses were tingling, and lo and behold, yet another gorgeously radiant look was waiting for us. For the occasion, Anderson wore a stylish black dress, with her hair chicly tucked into the neck, paired with a subtle rosy-hued makeup look that, if you ask us, feels very French.

A post shared by Amanda Grossman (@amanda.grossman) A photo posted by on

Gracing us with a close-up of her handiwork, makeup artist Amanda Grossman shared a carousel of Anderson's look on Instagram. What immediately stood out to us was her soft-focus pink lip.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Diffused, 'just-kissed' lipstick (or the 'bitten' lip trend as it's also known) is very popular right now, but it's also synonymous with French beauty. It feels very chic and sexy, with the blotted finish making bolder shades like red feel less daunting and far more wearable, as it doesn't have to be perfect.

Gillian's brows, like her lips, are also quite minimal but perfectly fanned out, while her lashes feature a light coat of mascara to add length and definition.

Moving onto her complexion, Anderson's skin just glows, while the pop of coral-pink blush adds to the summery freshness of the look and ties in perfectly with her pink lip, and what also appears to be a hint of pink eyeshadow. We're of the mind that cohesion with one's makeup is the key to achieving a seamless and elevated look.

This sort of makeup, while simple, is impactful. It enhances your features without feeling heavy and is so versatile. As Anderson proves, it perfectly complements a formal outfit, but equally, won't look out of place with your everyday attire.

Recreate Gillian Anderson's soft French makeup

Alas, while the exact products behind Anderson's makeup weren't listed, we have several beauty recommendations in mind that will help to achieve a similar, French-inspired look.