I've tried dozens of mascaras but these are the only three I reach for daily

I know all too well the struggle of finding the perfect mascara that is easy to apply, gives your desired effect and boasts all-day staying power. Well, that was until I discovered my ultimate trio of mascaras, and now I won't be investing in anything else...

Scouting out the best mascara can be tricky. It's a trial-and-error task to find a formula that does everything you dream of, whether you're on the hunt for the best mascara for short lashes that lengthens or one of the best mascaras for straight lashes that offers desirable curl. There is an abundance of mascara available on the market, one stroll into your local drugstore will prove this (and that's not even the half of it), making it difficult when deciding which formula you should purchase - especially without the ability of trying before you buy.

But, as someone who has been on a journey to find my favourite lash-boosting formula, and has very particular wants and desires from mascara, it's only fair that I share the three tried and tested buys that have gained a place in my everyday makeup routine...

The hero trio of mascaras I swear by for clump-free, standout lashes

As a beauty writer, I've tried dozens of mascaras, everything from drugstore to high-end. In an ideal world, I'd opt for a lengthening natural-looking mascara, accompanied by a fanned out effect and a sultry curl, but, in reality, this seems like too much to ask of one mascara.

For context, before our deep dive into the mascaras, my natural lashes are fairly long but incredibly straight. Without any product applied, my lashes have zero curl to them, to the point where they slightly point downwards. In my eyes, the perfect mascara would boast a formula that is neither too wet nor too dry, that works to lengthen and add curl to my lashes, without making them clumpy - and don't even get me started on any smudging or flaking.

So, after much trial and error, I've come to the realisation there's a rotation of just three mascaras that you will typically find me reaching for - with an option for every effect and at every price point...

My Go-To Volumising Mascara

Benefit is known in the beauty world for its stellar mascara formulas, however, Fan Fest only launched in summer 2023, so it's a more recent addition to the mascara scene. This is a slightly unusual pick for me as I tend to steer clear of volumising mascaras. Adding volume is never really something I've yearned for, perhaps because I associate volumising formulas with clumpy results, but this mascara is far from that.

It boasts an effective curved wand, which seamlessly hugs the lashes with each stroke. As for the final finish of this mascara, it isn't clumpy at all, instead, it offers a sultry fanned-out, feline look that complements my almond-shaped eyes. It also deserves extra kudos for its beautifully crafted heavyweight packaging, most notably its twisted design lid, which perfectly represents its heftier price tag.

Benefit Fan Fest Mascara View at Look Fantastic RRP: £27 Recreate a false-lash effect at home with this gem from Benefit, which not only separates but simultaneously lengthens the lashes. Think major volume, lift and definition with a fluttery finish and you've reached the definition of this mascara. Its curved fibre wand effortlessly combs through your lashes, coating them with its clump-free, nourishing formula that resists smudging, sweat and water. Buy if: You're looking to add volume and a fanned-out effect to your lashes.

My Go-To Lengthening Mascara

Although it's certainly not a new launch in the beauty world, I've heard so many good things about L'Oréal's cult classic Telescopic Mascara. It has only been a recent addition to my makeup collection, but (spoiler) I haven't put it down since I bought it.

Its gracefully thin wand allows you to effortlessly coat each and every lash for a lifted and lengthened look that lasts all day long. That said, the packaging isn't the most luxurious, but that's easy to look past as it's the product inside that really counts. Plus, it boasts a super affordable price tag (and, top tip, it can often be found on sale at Amazon), so what's not to love?

L'Oréal Paris Mascara Telescopic View at Amazon RRP: £11.99 If you're looking for a mascara that offers the ultimate precision, look no further than L'Oréal's Telescopic. This highly popular mascara boasts a flexible bristle comb that gently coats each lash, working to add length from root to tip. Its incredibly easy-to-layer formula can also be built up to achieve more intense volume and colour. Buy if: You're someone who likes a natural-looking, lengthened lash look.

My Go-To Curling Mascara

Unlike L'Oreal's Telescopic, I hadn't heard anything about this Sephora Collection Mascara, perhaps because the brand only stepped foot in the UK two years ago, but it certainly took me by surprise. I must admit, I was initially sceptical of its larger wand, however after using it, this proved to be easier to work with than I first thought. Its formula is effortlessly buildable, meaning you can achieve any look you desire - whether you prefer increased volume or a lighter, lengthened effect.

Personally, I love the curl this mascara offers. I use a shimmy motion when gliding the wand through my lashes, leaving my eyes with a lifted and fuller appearance - plus, an enviable curl that withstands all your daily endeavours. If I want an easy, no-fuss mascara application that achieves my desired effect every single time, this is the one that I reach for as it never misses.

Sephora Collection Size Up Mascara View at Sephora RRP: £14.99 Looking to add a touch of drama? This mighty Sephora Collection mascara delivers impactful volume, length and curl in just a few strokes. Equipped with a lash-hugging hourglass bristled brush, this long-lasting mascara boasts a buildable formula that's enriched with micro-pearls to help instantly boost volume for a fuller lash look. Plus, staying true to its name, this mascara also treats you to a sizeable 14ml of product - making it a real bargain, if you ask us. Buy if: You're on the hunt for a mascara that does it all - lengthens, boosts volume and curls your lashes.

How I apply my mascara

When it comes to the application process, you'll never find me popping mascara on without having curled my eyelashes first - personally, I use the Shiseido Eyelash Curler to add visible lift and curl. Then, I make sure to remove any unwanted excess product prior to application to avoid any clumpy or messiness.

As for how I apply the mascara itself, I take the wand and use a wiggle motion from the root through to the tip of the lashes. I then comb the mascara through in order to add extra length and separate the lashes. If you like to opt for the tapered feline effect, like I do, focus on applying the product to the outer corners of your eyelashes.