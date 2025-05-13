Gillian Anderson rates this long-lasting mascara so much she breaks a cardinal beauty rule when wearing it

Gillian Anderson has long inspired us with her natural-looking makeup, so when she raved about a mascara we were all ears - despite revealing she breaks a cardinal beauty rule when wearing it.

Applying mascara can be transformative - whether you're applying the best natural-looking mascara to get a subtle, eye-enhancing effect, or you're slathering on the best mascaras for short lashes to finish off a dramatic, eye-catching eyeshadow look. No matter what makeup style we like, we all want a clump-free, long-lasting mascara that we can rely on day and night.

Enter Gillian Anderson and her go-to product, L'Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara, whose staying power she says is 'unbelievable.' Not only does it last all day long, and look good from morning to night, she says she sometimes even sleeps in the drugstore pick and still wakes up with perfect lashes.

woman&home's Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Pricket isn't so keen on sleeping in mascara, but she can't deny any lashes coated in L'Oréal would stand up while you sleep.

She says: "While I certainly wouldn’t recommend sleeping in your mascara as Gillian suggests (knowing how to remove mascara effectively is a must before heading to bed), a long-lasting mascara can be a gem on busy days or for special occasions.

"A quality long-lasting mascara will stay put throughout the day, without succumbing to smudging, flaking or transferring. I have tried an array of L’Oréal mascaras, with L’Oréal Telescopic and L’Oréal Paradise Big Deal being some of my absolute favorites, many of which have become some of my go-to options thanks to their stellar formulas and affordable price tags."

Shop Gillian Anderson's Long-Lasting Mascara

L'Oreal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara Was $15.99, Now $12.99 at Amazon If it's good enough for Gillian, it's good enough for us! We can't believe the price of her go-to lash lengthener.

Shop Gillian Anderson's Beauty Bag

Bioderma Atoderm Lip Balm $10.99 at Amazon The secret behind Gillian's youthful looking pout is a good, hydrating lip balm. Her makeup artist revealed that she always prep lips with a thick layer before applying lipstick and this Bioderma balm is a great choice that's full of skin-loving ingredients. Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Oil Free Blurred Matte SPF 30 $50 at Sephora This viral Laura Mercier skin perfector is one of the best tinted moisturizers out there and Gillian called it 'a big part of my life,' in an interview with Harper's Bazaar back in 2017, adding, "Every day I'm grateful for it." Dr. Organic Vitamin E Moisturizing and Restoring Cream Was $24, Now $19.21 at Amazon Gillian has raved about the Dr Organic Vitamin E range on Instagram, calling their lotions and creams 'amazingly hydrating for all-over body moisturizing.' She's not the only one who loves this moisturizer that's all natural, vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free and SLS-free - it's got hundreds of five star reviews online.

During an interview with Vogue, Gillian revealed that, as is true for many of us, mascara is the one makeup item she could never go without. And her preferred mascara? That's the refreshingly affordable Volume Million Lashes Panorama Mascara by L’Oréal Paris.

"I don’t feel like my eyes are my eyes unless they’ve got something on them," she said.

"I’ve been using the L’Oréal Paris Volume Million Lashes Panorama one, it’s unbelievable.”

The drugstore mascara has a brilliant multi-layered brush to make sure that each and every lash is coated, while the bristles help to fan out lashes and avoid any clumping. Catching the smallest lashes from the inner corner of the eye right to the very outer lashes, you're left with tonnes of volume and an enhancing, eye-opening effect that's super fluttery and filled with drama.

Opt for one coat of mascara for a more natural look in the daytime, or layer up the jet black formula to transition into a more sultry, evening style.

Smudge and clump-resistant, you can trust that this mascara will keep your lashes looking lifted all day long - and for even longer if you sleep in the mascara like Gillian says she 'sometimes' does.

“It’s awful," she said of her habit of sleeping in the mascara. "But I know that I can just apply another layer [when I wake up] and it won’t clump!”