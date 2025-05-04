If you try one beauty product this week, make it a perfect cream shadow for less-firm lids
RMS Beauty should be on everyone's radar, says this week's Sunday Service - and this is your ideal entry point
To risk stating the obvious, I find that makeup brands founded by makeup artists tend to create superior products.
People, usually women, whose bread and butter is applying cosmetics to the highest standard, on many different faces, often in intense environments, know their onions when it comes to developing an excellent foundation or (spoiler!) the best cream eyeshadow.
Years of hands-on experience, or as with RMS Beauty founder Rose-Marie Swift, decades, is an unbeatable education. It's something no cynical conglomerate or celebrity casting a flinty eye at the big bucks beauty market can come close to. Case in point: The entire RMS range. But particularly Cashmere Matte Eyelights, a new launch that is - and I don't use this term lightly - an absolute belter.
Why RMS Cashmere Matte Eyelights is my beauty buy of the week
Most cream eyeshadows have great advertising - a subtle wash of colour, yes please - but I find their promise to performance ratio out of whack.
It's a bit of a 'me' problem; I have oily skin and hooded lids that are getting less firm with every passing year, so anything I apply on them gets all warm and melty and slips around. This one did not, and I can't even really tell you why.
This range of eight neutral shades, i.e ones you'd actually want to wear, all have a soft matte finish. I tried Mallo Coast, a dusty taupe that's more modern than a cool brown, and intensifies blue, green or grey eyes.
You need the teeniest blob, hence the cute painterly tube's narrow nozzle. I squeezed it onto the middle of my lid then smooshed it around with a small brush (you could use your fingers, mine just aren't delicate enough). It blended like a dream, set fast, then, miracle of miracles, simply stayed put for the promised eight hours without creasing.
Because I have cream shadow trust issues, I initially used a primer on one lid, which actually worked against the formula's beautiful blending properties. Learn from my mistake and don't bother with anything except a smudge of this, maybe your best mascara after. Truly, it looks gorgeous as-is.
Finally, let me tell you about Rose-Marie Swift, who has worked with huge designers and the most famous faces imaginable, but her real genius is speaking truth to power and acting on it through her brand.
RMS is essentially the OG of 'clean' beauty, predating the Gwyneth-propelled Goopification of the industry. Swift has studied and scrutinised cosmetic chemicals and isn't afraid to call out BS. Her ultra-considered formulations reflect this care and attention to detail.
Honestly, clean beauty is not even a top priority of mine, but briliantly formulated makeup is, and that's RMS; easy to work with, delicious-looking and flattering on the face, particularly if your 20s are in the rear view mirror. I can't list everything I love here (ok, a few: Luminizer, Lip2Cheek, Un-Coverup Concealer) but I'm always quick to snaffle any samples that come into the office, and I'm yet to try a dud.
Sound good? Great! Let's chat next Sunday.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
As woman&home's Beauty Channel Editor, Fiona Mckim loves to share her 15+ years of industry intel on womanandhome.com and Instagram (@fionamckim if you like hair experiments and cute shih-tzus). After interning at ELLE, Fiona joined woman&home as Assistant Beauty Editor in 2013 under industry legend Jo GB, who taught her to understand ingredients and take a cynical approach to marketing claims. She has since covered every corner of the industry, interviewing dermatologists and celebrities from Davina McCall to Dame Joan Collins, reporting backstage at London Fashion Week and judging the w&h Beauty Awards.
-
-
This tote looks like a designer piece from one of Kate Middleton’s favourite bag brands - but it's actually only £20
You can pick up this designer lookalike with your weekly food shop
-
Bye bye barbecue — Jamie Oliver’s pizza oven is the only way I’m cooking this summer
The Tefal Jamie Oliver Pizza Oven is perfect for beginners to stone-baked food. It's versatile, simple, and comes with an ingenious feature too