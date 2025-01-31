We've tried dozens of new beauty products this month, but these are our top 12 must-have buys
Our beauty team's curated edit of buys that are actually worth adding to your basket, from the likes of Jo Malone, Gisou and Sol de Janeiro
With all-new beauty products cropping up left, right and centre, we're here to serve you the beauty team-approved newness that is worth adding to your virtual basket - from the likes of Chanel, REFY, Sol de Janeiro and more.
As a beauty team, we try dozens of new additions to the beauty landscape each month, whether that be some of the best shampoos for fine hair or the top Jo Malone fragrances. Collectively, we boast decades of testing experience behind us so we know exactly what we're looking for when it comes to identifying a quality buy.
We know all too well how easy it can be to hit the purchase button, so think of us as your 'try before you buy'. We're here to share the best beauty picks that landed on our desk this month and are actually worth parting ways with your money for. This month's hero launches include a standout L'Oréal mascara, REFY's debut skincare collection and a limited edition floral Jo Malone scent...
This month's best new beauty buys
This month's curated tried and tested edit features a lineup of products making their debut on the market that have left a lasting impression, from nourishing Sol de Janeiro bodycare and a spring-ready nail polish from CHANEL to a hydrating hair mask to champion your winter haircare routine.
Our Beauty Editor says...Black Cherry is back
Fruits in a beauty product? Groundbreaking...
Okay so my excitement for this fruity comeback is perhaps a little biased given my lifelong addiction to the stoned fruit and all the scents, flavours and colours that come with it, but black cherry has certainly been reigning supreme in beauty for 2025 so far.
A trend that's definitely not new (who hasn't had an unhealthy attachment to Clinique's Black Honey at least once?), everyone's favourite deep burgundy is going a step further this season, with richer shades, wider product ranges and new scents and flavours.
But gone are the sickly sweet scents and budget offerings that just don't quite hit the spot, 2025's black cherry comeback is all about offering the rich colour and its juicy flavours in premium skincare products and luxury fragrances. Here are some of the best I've tried this month.
~ Aleesha Badkar, Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home
RRP: £32
Fenty has already ventured into cherry in the past with their Cherry DUB 5% AHA Face Mask (one of my faves for radiance and hydration) and their deliciously-hydrating Barbados Cherry Lip Oil, so it's no surprise that this brand new cleanser was also a slam dunk. Heroing the vitamin C-rich Barbados cherry alongside well-known brightenener niacinamide and refreshing aloe vera, this quenching cleanser works to brighten skin and help decrease shine without leaving skin tight after use.
RRP: £80 for 50ml
When this first landed on my desk, the name was giving me sickly sweet 00s Victoria's Secret body spritz that I just didn't think would be for me, but boy was I wrong. This deliciously-juicy fragrance really does live up to its life-of-the-party name with an elegantly sweet but fresh offering that works for both day and night. Bursting with notes of the dark fruit alongside zingy mandarin and a touch of sweet, fresh pear, the sweet notes here are balanced by a heart of white florals and a base of warm vanilla and sharp benzoin, while green patchouli adds a lasting earthy impression. A new favourite that I will be spritzing at least a couple of times a week for the foreseeable.
RRP: £16
A launch that has taken over beauty industry feeds for the past weeks, Glossier has dropped a brand new Black Cherry collection to give us all the deep, rich burgundy that we want. Consisting of four products - Black Cherry Balm Dotcom, Cloud Paint in Black Cherry, No. 1 Pencil in Black Cherry and Lip Line in Black Cherry - the range is set to become a favourite with fans of the brand. While I've not yet tried it, their OG cherry Balm Dotcom was always one of my favourites for its delicious scent and flattering hint of colour - and I can only imagine how gorgeous the Cloud Paint will be if its predecessors are anything to go by.
Our 9 top tried and tested beauty picks to snap up this month
Skincare steeped in innovation
RRP: £62
There's no denying that I'm a fan of REFY. With a makeup arsenal that makes home to a multitude of their beauty gems, it was only natural that I tested the brand's all new skincare range. Although the debut products, consisting of a cleanser and moisturiser, may not sound particularly revolutionary, a deeper delve reveals quite the innovative launch. The foaming cleanser acts as a 2-in-1 formula, simultaneously removing makeup and cleansing your skin, without completely drying out your skin - a huge plus point in my book, as someone with combination skin. While the lightweight moisturiser arrives with a built-in metal roller applicator that works to sculpt, cool, lift and de-puff the skin. This innovative tube design essentially combines your moisturiser application with your go-to technique of lymphatic drainage - the perfect duo to combat any January puffiness and winter skin blues, if you ask me.
A rose fragrance with a smokey twist
RRP: £112
"I'm not normally a rose girl but there's something so moreish about Jo Malone's Taif Rose. Picture a single rose veiled in curls of incense smoke, that is the best way I can think of to describe this scent. It's floral, sure, but there's an edge and depth to it - brought through by its coffee notes - that initially overtake that classical rose aroma. This chic spiciness lingers but after a while, that elegant rose glows through again - which is ideal if you prefer a nuanced signature that develops and evolves throughout the day. Personally, I can't wait to wear it for a date night or evening out."
~ Naomi Jamieson, Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home
Stunning new shades for the season
RRP: £399.99-£479.99
Hot off the press, Dyson just dropped two new colourways for their assortment of innovative hair tools - meet Jasper Plum and Red Velvet and Gold. Inspired by a rare purple jasper gemstone that symbolises strength and self-discovery, Jasper Plum captures a rich violet hue with complementing accents of soft pink; while Red Velvet boasts a luxurious crimson tone with opulent gold details that makes for a sophisticated appearance. The two hues adorn four of the brand's popular hair tools, including the Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler for straight and wavy hair, Airwrap i.d.™ multi-styler for curly and coily hair, Supersonic Nural™ hair dryer and the Airstrait™ straightener. While Jasper Plum can be shopped now via Dyson's website, the Red Velvet and Gold colourway will be available to shop from late February.
Peachy pick for Spring
RRP: £29
"The daffodils aren’t out yet and I suspect It’ll be a while until we can put away our ‘big coats’, but here’s a special treat for anyone trying to will Spring into existence: Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2025 makeup collection. Among rosy tinted lip balms and sheer mauve shadow is this nail varnish - and isn’t she just lovely? A soft and sophisticated peach with milky undertones that’d make as pretty a winter mani as it would a sandal-season pedi. It’s limited-edition, as is the other shade in this drop (Artiste, a minty pale aqua) As we know, where Chanel goes other brands follow - so expect to see these colours everywhere by March."
~ Fiona McKim, Beauty Channel Editor at woman&home
Winter haircare saviour
RRP: £39
In search of a nourishing haircare gem to replenish and revive my dull, dry winter hair, I tested the highly-anticipated Gisou Honey Gloss Hair Mask for an entire month before its launch to see exactly how it performed - spoiler, it left quite the impression. Although it claims to be gentle enough for every hair wash, I used this formula once a week in replacement of my conditioner and the results were nothing short of impressive. Its thick, rich formula left my strands feeling soft, hydrated and glossy after just one use. I've never tried a hair mask that has noticeably long-lasting results on my hair, but this finish remained intact until my next hair wash. As someone with long, fine hair, it also did a top job at detangling my locks for that salon-worthy swish.
A hit of hydration for thirsty skin
RRP: £22
"As someone with constantly dehydrated skin, anything that promises to quench will always be a must-try for me. So when I got hold of this new Tropic drop, as a fan of the brand already I couldn't wait to see what it could do - and I can safely say, it didn't disappoint. Containing multi-weight hyaluronic acid (meaning different-sized molecules that penetrate multiple layers of the skin) alongside soothing aloe vera juice and cooling cucumelon (which smells incredible), this natural cleanser leaves skin quenched and comfortable - and even managed to tackle the visible flakiness I was getting from the cold January days. While I've been loyal to a certain hydrating cleanser for the past six years, I think I might have just found my new go-to..."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home
Uplifting and aromatic seasonal scent
RRP: £115 for 50ml
"Aquarius season is here, so as a proud Aquariun myself, I was only too happy to celebrate the season with this gorgeous new launch from Sana Jardin. While I expected something warming or even slightly spicy given the time of year, I was gloriously-surprised to be transported to brighter climes with this beautifully fresh and zingy herbal number that's layered with sharp notes of lemon, rosemary and lavender. And the stunning Mediterranean-looking bottle doesn't look too shabby on my perfume shelf either."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home
The answer to fanned-out lashes
RRP: £13.99
When it comes to affordable mascaras, L'Oréal Paris hosts an plethora of stellar lash-enhancing formulas. But now there's a new kid on the block and I got my hands on one to try it out for myself. I'm a firm fan of L'Oréal's iconic Telescopic mascara, so I had high exceptions for the all-new Paradise Big Deal - and thankfully, it lived up to every one of them. This new addition works to build noticeable length and volume, without causing any clumping, all of which I can attest to. It does a stellar job at separating the lashes for a naturally fluttery and fanned-out effect, avoiding the dreaded spider-leg finish and leaving the lashes feeling weightless.
Silky body oil with a moreish scent
RRP: £52
"Among my friends and colleagues, I'm a famous wearer of the iconic Maison Francis Kurkdjian Baccarat Rouge 540. But one of my top tips to everyone for getting more out of it? Layer it over a scentless oil or moisturiser and save it for your skin rather than your clothes - opting instead for a mist of the similar-smelling Sol De Janeiro Cheirosa 68 Perfume Mist over your outfit. So I was beyond excited to receive the brand new body oil from the brand in the same Beija Flor scent as the body spray. The luxury silky oil is the perfect consistency and thickness for layering over skin and I was surprised at the efficacy with which it absorbed into the skin - leaving it looking nourished and bright rather slippery and shiny. And I can't get enough of the delicious blend of Brazilian jasmine, pink dragonfruit and vanilla."
~ Aleesha Badkar, Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home
Meet our expert panel
Aleesha is Digital Beauty Editor at woman&home, where she gets to share her expertise into all the best techniques, sharpest tools and newest products - with a particular savvy in skincare and fragrance. With years of beauty testing under her belt - from hair styling tools and red light therapy devices to seasonal fragrance drops and any new lipsticks to add to her colour-coordinated collection - she knows just how to pick out the best new launches for you to shop.
As Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, I share the latest beauty launches, trending buys, tried and tested product recommendations worth snapping up, across an array of realms from makeup must-haves to skincare staples. I am also a self-declared bargain hunter, boasting the ability to scout out unmissable money-saving beauty deals so you get more bang for your buck.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time outside of work watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and going on countryside walks with her dog.
- Aleesha BadkarDigital Beauty Editor, woman&home
