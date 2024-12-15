I normally avoid red lipstick, but I'll be wearing this subtle buy for Christmas
Offering a hint of shimmer and colour, this comfortable formula is the perfect party lippie…
I might be an avid red lipstick avoider, but Gisou’s sheer, wearable cherry hue lip oil has convinced me otherwise - and now I’ll be wearing it all Christmas long…
Whether we’re talking about a long-lasting lipstick or one of the best lip oils, a red lip is like Marmite, you either love it or you hate it - and unfortunately I fall into the latter category. While I'm envious of those who can rock red lipstick, I don't like how the bright hue looks on my complexion. So it will come as no surprise that my lipstick collection consists entirely of taupes and pink nudes.
After years of missing out on wearing a festive red lip throughout the Christmas season, this year I’m finally joining the club as I’ve found the perfect subtle cherry-hue lip oil that can even convert a red lip hater…
The only red lip I'll be wearing this Christmas
Arriving in a wavy-shaped glass bottle, I must admit I was initially very sceptical of this lip oil due to the bright red shimmery hue housed inside. That said, I decided to push the boundaries of my typical nude-pink lipstick safety net and enter the realm of a classic red lip. Much to my surprise, I fell in love with this product as soon as I applied it - which is a lot, coming from someone who steers clear of red lipstick…
Festive makeup must-have
RRP: £24
Boasting a sheer wash of colour, a subtle shimmer and a moreish sweet cherry scent, Gisou's limited edition tinted lip oil is the perfect candidate for a party-ready pout this festive season. Infused with Mirsalehi honey, bee garden oils, hyaluronic acid and jojoba oil, this lippie has hydration at its core, leaving your lips with an ultra-glossy shine.
On first impression, this lip oil boasts a small and slightly curved doe foot applicator that allows for a super precise application, meaning no tinted oil going outside the lines.
As for the colour, the red hue has a slight pink undertone, which lends itself perfectly to the festive season ahead. It leaves a subtle and sheer wash of colour, that can also be built up to achieve more of a vibrant finish, which is ideal for those who usually swerve bright colours. The subtle shimmer that can be seen in the bottle doesn't particularly show up on the lips (which I actually prefer), instead, it offers a glossy glass-like shine.
In terms of its wearability, the formula feels effortlessly lightweight and incredibly comfortable on the lips - without any dreaded stickiness. Not only does it look good, but it's also super hydrating to the point where it acts like a nourishing balm.
It has an intensely sweet cherry scent, which isn't necessary, granted, but it does add to the overall experience. I also can't forget to mention how many compliments I receive whenever I wear this lip oil, which has only certified my love for it even more.
Is Gisou Cherry on the Cake lip oil limited edition?
Gisou's trending Honey Infused Lip Oil in the shade 'Cherry on the Cake' is the brand's limited edition shade for this year's festive season. Considering this, it's worth snapping it up now if it catches your eye as we can't imagine it'll be in stock for much longer. However, Gisou's hailed formula also arrives in seven other shades to choose from, including the original (and best-selling) Honey Gold hue.
How do you use lip oil?
Essentially, lip oil is a hybrid formula that sits somewhere between a balm and a gloss, made with natural oils that work to nourish and hydrate your pout. They arrive in an array of styles, from those that are clear to those boasting subtle tints of colour. You can wear a lip oil on its own in replacement of your go-to lip gloss or balm, or layer over the top of your favourite lippies - whether that be a liner or lipstick.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty buys and trending products from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. Previously, Sennen worked as a Junior Digital Editor at FROW Magazine, where she wrote about the latest fashion and beauty news, trends and viral must-have products to shop, and reviewing a lineup of beauty products. She has since worked with numerous brands including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols. When she’s not writing about all things beauty, Sennen spends her spare time watching the latest Netflix series, doing lots of online shopping and walking her dog.
