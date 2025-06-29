The £19 nourishing lip treatment that celebrities swear by for a plump and hydrated pout

You can finally wave goodbye to dry, cracked and chapped lips, thanks to this celebrity-approved intensive treatment which leaves the pout feeling soft, smooth and, most importantly, hydrated.

Despite being designed purely for evening application, lip masks rival some of the best lip balms on the market thanks to their thicker, luxurious formulas that deeply hydrate your lips over a prolonged period of time. Not only do they work to moisturise, but they also smooth, soothe and heal the lips too.

So, it figures that many A-listers equip their beauty arsenals with this one popular overnight lip sleeping mask to keep their pouts plump and hydrated. In fact, the lip mask in question also makes one of our Beauty Editor's non-obvious travel beauty essentials when jetting off on her holidays.

The lip mask that A-listers rely on for a nourished and moisturised pout

Arriving in a number of scents and hues, from vanilla to grapefruit, this indulgent lip mask has taken social media by storm in recent years - so much so that it has gone onto gain cult status in the world of beauty. So, it should come as no surprise that it has also amassed a number of celebrity fans, too.

Celebrity Favourite LANEIGE Lip Sleeping Mask Berry View at Sephora $24 at Amazon $24 at Sephora RRP: £19 Designed to be used as an overnight lip mask, this nourishing formula works to boost moisture and improve the firmness of the pout. Enriched with coconut oil, shea butter, vitamin C and a berry mix complex, you'll be sure to wake up with supple, smooth and hydrated lips.

As for which A-listers we're referring to, Demi Moore first revealed she was a fan of the lip mask during an interview with InStyle when quizzed on her favourite beauty products. In fact, she claimed to be “obsessed” with the buy, so takes it “everywhere”.

But, Moore isn't the only household name to broadcast her love for the hydrating overnight lip treatment. In her 'Beauty Secrets' YouTube video with British Vogue, Kate Moss shared that her daughter, Lila Moss, recommended the product as deserving of a spot in her beauty routine: “This is Laneige, Lila told me about it." She continues: “It’s a sleep mask, it’s so good."

(Image credit: Getty Images / Francois Durand / Stringer / Taylor Hill / Contributor)

You know what they say, three's a charm. Completing the trifecta, Brooke Shields gave an insight into her skincare regime, which features none other than, you guessed it, the Laneige Sleeping Lip Mask.

In a TikTok video with Allure, the actress saids: “It’s like a sleeping mask, but I use it every day.” Opting out of using the spatula applicator, Shields glossed the formula onto her pout using her finger before exclaiming: “Now my lips are moisturised."