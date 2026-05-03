As a front sleeper, am I wasting my time with evening skincare? Two experts give their honest opinion

There were lots of things I looked forward to after I gave birth to my daughter – an Aperol spritz in the sunshine, a smoked salmon bagel, a big chunk of brie. The thing I looked forward to the most, though? Finally being able to sleep on my front again.

I love sleeping on my front. I lie with my arms underneath me, to the point that I often wake up with pins and needles in my hands. I put my face almost completely into the mattress (I barely use a pillow), turning it just a smidge to the side so my nose and mouth can get some air.

The one thing that’s made me consider rethinking my sleep habits, though, is the fear that I’m wasting my nighttime skincare routine and accelerating the ageing process by sleeping on my front.

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Do front sleepers get more wrinkles? Two experts weigh in

To see if I’m wasting my money on the best retinol creams and the best night creams by wiping them off on my sheets and creating deeper wrinkles in the process, I asked an aesthetic doctor and a skin expert for their honest opinions as to whether I finally need to stop sleeping on my front. Plus, I've rounded up three nighttime heroes that offer overnight skin benefits, for front, side or back sleepers alike.

Do stomach sleepers get more wrinkles?

Stomach sleepers – it’s bad news from the pros. “Over time, front sleeping can contribute to the formation of wrinkles,” says aesthetic doctor and founder of ART Clinic, Dr Priya Verma. “When the skin is repeatedly folded or compressed against a pillow, it creates what we call ‘sleep lines’. Unlike expression lines, which are caused by muscle movement, these are formed through external pressure. As collagen and elastin naturally decline with age, the skin becomes less able to bounce back, meaning these lines can become more permanent.” Sleeping on my front might have been something I could get away with in my 20s, but not now.

It’s not just lines I need to worry about – turns out the question of front sleeping has opened a (rather concerning) can of worms. I have, however, now found an answer to why I look so puffy in the mornings. “The lymphatic system does a significant amount of its work overnight, clearing waste and reducing inflammation. Sleeping face-down actively impedes this drainage process, which is why patients who sleep this way often present with chronic morning puffiness, particularly around the orbital area,” advises Holly Mason, Skin Health Expert and Founder of The Skin Investment Clinic. No wonder it takes a lot of eye cream and the help of massage tools for me to rediscover my brow bones every morning.

“We also see a clear correlation in clinic between front sleeping and increased breakout activity, especially along the cheeks and jawline,” continues Holly. “Pillowcases harbour bacteria, sebum and environmental debris, so prolonged skin contact with this environment overnight disrupts the skin microbiome and contributes to congestion and inflammation."

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“Finally, the repeated friction between skin and fabric compromises the skin barrier. A weakened barrier leads to increased transepidermal water loss, meaning the skin struggles to retain moisture - something we treat regularly at the clinic.”

Does sleeping on my front waste skincare?

“It can, to some extent,” says Dr Priya. “When your face is pressed into a pillow, there is a degree of product transfer, which means some of your evening skincare may be absorbed into the fabric rather than the skin if lying down immediately post-skincare application. More importantly, occlusion and friction can disrupt the skin barrier, particularly if you’re using active ingredients like retinoids or exfoliating acids, making the skin more prone to irritation.”

Other than training yourself to sleep in a different position, Holly suggests “applying your evening skincare at least 20-30 minutes before you go to sleep, where possible to allow initial absorption.” I’m trying to get into the habit of applying my evening skincare as soon as I get home, giving it maximum opportunity to work its magic before I nod off.

How should we be sleeping for skin benefits?

“From a skin health perspective, sleeping on your back is ideal, as it avoids direct pressure on the face and allows the skin to rest in a neutral position,” advises Dr Priya. “Slight elevation can also be beneficial, as it helps reduce fluid accumulation and morning puffiness.”

“For patients who find back sleeping difficult, we advise side sleeping as a compromise, but with a medical-grade or silk pillowcase to minimise friction and compression on the skin surface,” says Holly. A waste of time for me at the moment, as the best silk pillowcase means nothing if I’m not actually lying face down on it. “The key message, though, is that whatever position you sleep in, reducing direct mechanical pressure on the face overnight will have a positive impact on how your skin ages.”

Looks like I will have to start rethinking my preference for front-sleeping, at least my 50-year-old self will thank me…