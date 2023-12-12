Why these four facial massaging tools make great gifts

When it comes to gift-giving, often going down the beauty route can prove fruitful if you're looking for both a practical and luxe-looking buy - so these four facial massaging tools should be high on your list...

Nothing tells someone you think highly of their beauty and skincare prowess like gifting them one of the best facial rollers or best skincare devices - especially if you feel as though you've already exhausted the classic beauty avenues of makeup and perfumes. A depuffing facial cooling globe, for instance, has the ability to really elevate someone's regime and never fails to look impressive on one's dresser or bathroom counter.

So, if you have a loved one who adores a self-care moment or already has an impressive skincare collection and thus you want to get them something a tad more unique - but still practical - we've rounded up the best facial tools for gifting...

From aesthetic and toning options like the best gua sha tools to high-tech microcurrent and red light therapy devices, there are a lot of choices out there if you're considering gifting a facial tool this season - which, if you ask us, you should be.

A facial tool is the sort of item someone might not consider buying themselves but can be transformative to their routines. In fact, (unlike some presents we might open up on Christmas day...) a face massager is always useful. As woman&home's Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire, notes: "If you're not sure what to get the beauty-obsessed person on your list, consider upgrading their routine with a beauty tool. It's easier than guessing their skin type or their go-to brand, and they'll be thrilled to try something new. Microcurrent and LED would make a brilliant showstopper, or if your budget is smaller, gua sha and facial rollers make great stocking fillers."

So, to that end, we've selected a range of facial tools to suit every budget and need, from gua-sha stocking stuffers to more premium "main present" options...

The ultimate starter kit NuFACE Mini+ Facial Toning Starter Kit View at Current Body RRP: £244 | Why it's a great gift: Starter kit with everything to need for a soothing and toning at-home facial NuFace has quite a star-studded clientele and offers a range of stylish and premium microcurrent tools that sculpt and contour your face, improving the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. This set offers everything you need to start your facial toning journey, including a hydrating aqua gel and the NuFace tool - which is pain-free, non-invasive and available in three cute colours. Perfect for on-the-go FOREO BEAR mini Pearl Pink View at Face The Future RRP: £209 | Why it's a great gift: three microcurrent options and travel-friendly The FOREO’s BEAR™ mini is travel-friendly and offers an at-home "facelift" with its three tonic micro-current intensities that help stimulate and tone the skin. It's suitable for all skin types and offers a non-invasive pain-free treatment that gently massages and targets the signs of ageing and can be used in conjunction with your favourite serums. Microcurrent & LED TheraFace PRO Microcurrent Facial Device View at Amazon RRP: £375 | Why it's a great gift: 8-in-1 LED and microcurrent tool Now this is a luxury buy, however, the TheraFace Pro device is arguably worth every penny as it's an 8-in-1 tool that offers both microcurrent and LED treatments. This massager works to reduce tension and relax your facial muscles, while the microcurrent attachments help to stimulate collagen production and the light therapy options (both red and blue are included) help to reduce blemishes and inflammation. So effectively, you're getting multiple tools in one, for the ultimate at-home facial.

Starting off with the more pricey options, microcurrent tools work to tone the muscles in your face for a lifted and more sculpted look - whilst also smoothing fine lines and wrinkles.

As they're a tad expensive, these are products someone might not ordinarily buy for themselves, making them a very generous and luxurious gift to receive. They're also basically a professional facial at home, as they massage and tone the face - and can also be used alongside the best serums and moisturisers, for an indulgent self-care moment. The Theraface tool, in particular, is a really beneficial gift for someone who struggles with acne, as both blue and red light can help combat redness and inflammation.

W&H's digital beauty editor, Aleesha Badkar cannot recommend these tools enough, "My microcurrent is my favourite tool as it allows me to sculpt and define my facial contours, as it firms my skin - all while carrying out a relaxing facial massage."

Cryo tools are ideal if you struggle with puffy eyes in the morning or have dry and irritated skin (hello winter skin!) as they soothe and cool the skin, whilst also toning and tightening up your pores.

These cooling tools make very practical gifts come Christmas morning - which often begin with abnormally early starts - and will no doubt be much appreciated once all the festivities are over and your loved ones require some de-stressing. Aleesha also adds that any one of these tools is great for "any loved ones who suffer from headaches or tend to do a lot of exercise, as the cooling effect is amazing."

Easy to clean Kitsch Stainless Steel Gua Sha Tool View at Look Fantastic RRP: £24 | Why it makes a great gift: Looks great and perfect for on-the-go This stainless steel Gua Sha facial massager promotes a radiant-looking complexion, whilst also depuffing and helping to sculpt your features. The material is also non-porous which prevents any dirt or product build-up within your tool, making it easy and hassle-free to clean. Chic & cheap Sephora Collection Rose Quartz Gua Sha Tool View at Sephora RRP: £16.99 | Why it makes a great gift: budget-friendly, aesthetic and practical Gua Sha is a traditional Chinese medicine technique that works to tone and increase blood flow in your face and is one of the most inexpensive options when it comes to adding a facial tool to your routine. Multi-sided FaceGym Multi-Sculpt High Performance Contouring Tool View at Look Fantastic RRP: £50 | Why it makes a great gift: looks luxe, features a 6-sided design for contouring and toning If you're planning to gift one of the best Vitamin C serums or moisturizers for dry skin, this stylish, six-sided gua sha from FaceGym is the perfect add-on. Its curved and ridged design targets different skin concerns and seamlessly fits the contours of your face to sculpt and reduce puffiness. It also comes in a consciously sourced cotton pouch, making it all the more present-worthy,

For an aesthetic but no less practical gift, you can't go wrong with a rose quartz or metallic gua sha and, in case you're unsure of how to use a gua sha face tool we have the perfect step-by-step guide.

This palm-sized tool makes for a great stocking stuffer and as Aleesha adds, it also offers the "ultimate self-care moment thanks to its curved contours that allow for an effective facial massage. Plus the crystal materials have a really calming effect and look super pretty. A little indulgence that you wouldn't generally buy for yourself."

Face rollers to gift

Offers 3-in-1 massaging techniques Sarah Chapman Skinesis The Facialift View at Look Fantastic View at Feelunique US View at Amazon RRP: £34 | Why it's a great gift: Offers a range of massage techniques for an effective at-home facial. Like a workout for your face, this tool is designed to mimic the fast tapping, pinching and knuckling massage techniques to sculpt and tone your skin. It features 8 wheels and 48 nodules that roll over your face to plump and tighten your features for an all-over massage and treatment. Jaw-line sculpting Nanshy Face Roller Massager & Facial Sculptor View at Sephora RRP: £49.95 | Why it's a great gift: ideal for jawline sculpting and lymphatic drainage This massager features two balls that gently roll over your skin, hugging the contours of your face to help stimulate blood circulation and lymphatic drainage, whilst also boosting collagen production. so affordable Delhicious Body Multipurpose Face Massage Tool View at Sephora RRP: £5 | Why it's a great gift: affordable and multi-purpose For an easy and affordable option, this tool works perfectly with serums and moisturizers for a quick but effective sculpting and depuffing treatment. Its double-edge shape allows for a targeted massage and can even be used as a spoon to hygienically apply skincare.

While gua sha tools and icy rollers are great for the skin, a more targeted massager, as Aleesha points out, makes a "really quick and easy addition to a skincare routine. A roller is great for encouraging your friends to pay some extra attention to their skin and take a quick two minutes for themselves."