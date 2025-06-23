For a fast and refreshing facial, Sarah Jessica Parker keeps this budget tool in her kitchen fridge

For a quick cool down or an elevated skincare treatment, Sarah Jessica Parker has been relying on the same, humble face roller for over a decade.

There are plenty of high-tech facial gadgets on the market, like microcurrent tools and the best red light therapy devices, but if you're on a budget, a facial roller is the next best thing. They can depuff tired eyes, ease tension and feel incredibly soothing and cooling, more so when you keep them in the fridge. This is a practice Sarah Jessica Parker follows with her trusty jade roller, which has been a staple in her routine for over 15 years.

So, whatever your qualm, be it irritation, redness or puffy skin, here's why one of the best face rollers deserves a spot in your kit - and just wait until you hear SJP's little morning ritual.

The tool Sarah Jessica Parker says is a non-negotiable in her morning routine

It's a good day when you stumble across a celebrity beauty recommendation that won't cost you a small fortune, and better still, when they also share a helpful trick or insight into how they use it.

Sarah Jessica Parker offered both during an interview with Vogue in 2023, when she shared that a jade roller was one of the 'non-negotiable' mainstays of her skincare and morning routine.

brushworks HD Jade Roller View at Look Fantastic RRP: £9.99 This jade tool boasts two different sized rollers, the smallest being ideal for gently massaging and depuffing the skin around your eyes. It's cooling against the skin and also doubles as a way to work your serums and creams into your face - all for under £10. Herbivore Jade Facial Roller View at Look Fantastic RRP: £30 For another jade roller option, this luxurious tool from Herbivore is also double-sided and helps to calm, firm and depuff struggling skin. An icy alternative D.WORLD Ice Roller View at Amazon RRP: £7.49 While not a jade roller, if your goal is cooling and depuffing your skin, especially first thing in the morning, an ice roller - like this one from Amazon - is a great buy. It's larger and does a great job at cooling your face and eyes quickly, which is ideal during summer.

Parker revealed that first thing in the morning, she puts on the news and has a cup of coffee, but while the kettle is boiling, she's already prepping a crucial and very soothing step of her skincare routine. "I use this old jade roller that someone gave me about 15 years ago," Parker says, adding: "I like to stick it in the fridge while I’m waiting for the kettle to boil and then glide it over my face."

Jade rollers originated from and are a traditional part of Chinese medicine and beauty practices. They're not only great for massaging and depuffing the face, like the best Gua Sha tools, which are also touted for lymphatic drainage, but they're a very luxurious way to work in your best hyaluronic acid serums or best moisturisers into your face.

There's also the additional benefit of cooling, especially when you pop them in the fridge like Sarah Jessica Parker. This is an especially good idea when summer strikes and your face is feeling dry from the heat, or you (and your skin) require a good old cooling down.

Alas, while we don't know the exact brand or make of Sarah Jessica Parker's trusty and enduring jade roller, there are plenty on the market, many of which are under £10.

You can also find a range of other massaging and contouring devices, as well as ice rollers and globes, all of which are affordable and can enhance your skincare and self-care routine.