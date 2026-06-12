SpaceNK is like a candy shop but for beauty - these are the 12 under-£30 products I'd grab

While to some, browsing beauty counters is not their idea of a good time, it is absolutely mine, and SpaceNK has become my go-to spot for an effective under-£30 buy.

Home to some of the best foundations, shampoos, facial SPFs and long-lasting perfumes, I could happily get lost among SpaceNK's brimming shelves. Both in-store and online, you'll find popular and premium brands like Diptyque, Hourglass and even Augustinus Bader, but there's also a wealth of more affordable names, too - making it quite the one-stop for all your beauty-related needs. Indeed, there are so many budget-friendly gems just waiting to be claimed and having spent an afternoon strolling around the retailer's stylish new Bath location, I have compiled quite the list.

So whatever you're in the market for, be it an ultra-hydrating Korean face mask or new mascara, here are the affordable buys I would recommend.

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The 12 under-£30 SpaceNK finds I'd recommend, as a beauty writer

As mentioned, SpaceNK does stock several luxury brands, but don't let that deter you. There's also a plethora of well-loved and affordable names to be found. The Inkey List, for example, as well as Naturium, Byoma and Biodance are all available to shop. And in case you're looking for recommendations, these are 12 beauty team-approved buys to consider.

Under-£40 honourable mentions

If you're wanting to spend a little more, I've also shared three more of my picks that are just over the £30 threshold, but are still worth considering for their efficacy, high-quality ingredients and, in Glossier's case, chic-smelling notes.