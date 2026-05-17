Heading to Boots? These are the 12 under-£20 beauty products our team swears by

Whether you're shopping online or heading into store, investing in effective and hardworking makeup, skin and haircare products need not cost the earth. In fact, you can put £20 to very good use in Boots - and these are the 12 formulas, in particular, we'd recommend adding to your basket.

To beauty journalists such as ourselves, a trip to Boots is our idea of a great day out. After all, the pharmacy stocks everything, from the best face moisturisers to Korean toner pads and even designer long-lasting perfumes and makeup brands (like Chanel and Dior, to name just a few). Like that of SpaceNK and Sephora, it's essentially the beauty equivalent of a candy shop, but thanks to its impressive range of products, you don't have to spend an eye-watering amount to leave with some gems. In fact, just £20 can score you some very impressive and hard-working formulas, and there are 12 that immediately spring to our minds.

So, if you're looking to upgrade your routine, be that with one of the best makeup removers or SPFs, these are the products our team often restock on a Boots visit - and always recommend others to buy.

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The 12 under-£20 Boots buys our team rarely leave the store without

Boots is home to everything from hair tools to some of the most popular Korean skincare brands, with beauty buys to suit every concern, preference and budget. So, whatever your routine or makeup bag is missing, you're likely to find it somewhere on its shelves. If you're seeking recommendations though, these are the buys we would take straight to checkout, if we had a £20 note in our pocket...

Aleesha's under-£20 Boots buys

For Digital Beauty Shopping & eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, it's the cornerstones of her routine, like her cleanser, lash serum and SPF that she would restock.

Naomi's under-£20 Boots buys

For Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, her favourite Korean face masks, cleansing balm or everyday barrier treatment are typically top of her shopping list when headed to Boots.

Fiona's under-£20 Boots buys

With Boots stocking both our top L'Oréal products and Caudalie skincare favourites, Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, rarely leaves Boots without one or the other...

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Sennen's under-£20 Boots buys

In Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett's case, £20 could be put towards her skin, hair or makeup routine, with several of our all-time favourites stocked at the retailer.