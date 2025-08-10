Keen to add Caudalie skincare to your arsenal? These are the 4 formulas we recommend

Grounded in the antioxidant powers of grape seeds, Caudalie skincare is a French pharmacy staple, thanks to its hardworking and glow-boosting formulas - and it's one brand our entire beauty team has in common.

You've likely already seen or heard of this French skincare name before, particularly when it comes to a certain Beauty Elixir, but if you've yet to sample one of the spa-like formulas firsthand and are wondering where to start, we've got some helpful insight to share. After all, not one but four of our team members have a Caudalie product sat front and centre in their beauty cabinets, which is already quite the endorsement in of itself (that precious storage space is reserved for daily favourites - not occasional or seasonal picks).

So, if you're keen to invest and add one of the brand's best-sellers to your routine, these are the four products - spanning toners and eye creams - that we particularly recommend.

The four Caudalie skincare buys our team swear by

We know that investing in a new skincare brand can be overwhelming, especially when they cover such an expansive array of products like Caudalie does. They even offer their own range of French perfumes (Senior Beauty Editor, Rhiannon Derbyshire, adores the Caudalie Fresh Fragrances Soleil des Vignes), alongside moisturisers, cleansers and every other skincare step you could possibly need.

So, to help familiarise you with the brand, our team have shared their favourite, most-used Caudalie formulas below...

1. Sennen's Caudalie pick

For Digital Beauty Writer, Sennen Prickett, Caualie's Vinopure Toner is an essential part of her weekly skincare regime. "While incorporating one of the best toners into your skincare routine might feel unnecessary to some, they actually boast an array of benefits for your skin. This is something I’ve stood by since first adding Caudalie’s Vinopure Purifying Toner into my very own skincare routine. Designed with oily and blemish-prone skin types in mind (AKA my skin type), this formula felt like a perfect fit for me - and I was right.

"It’s infused with salicylic acid, six essential oils and organic grape and rose water, meaning it works to tighten pores, reduce shine and minimise imperfections for a clean, clear and mattified complexion - all of which I can attest to. My skin is left refreshed, smoother and with less angry blemishes, all without stripping it of its essential moisture. Having earned a rightful spot within my skincare arsenal for these very reasons, I’ll simply never miss applying this toner as part of my daily routine."

2. Fiona's Caudalie pick

If you're on the hunt for a new best cleanser, Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim, suggests this Vinohydra gel: "It’s so rare to find a cleanser like this: It simultaneously feels fresh, cooling, and clarifying, but also adds a splash of moisture back into my skin, where most gel formulas tend to strip it away. The formula is loaded with lightweight hydrators such as hyaluronic acid and has a generous texture that means you only use a little bit of it at a time.

"Oh, and the pièce de résistance is a pleasant, unobtrusive botanical aroma, which brings a touch of French spa magic to my groggy 6.30 am shower routine."

3. Naomi's Caudalie pick

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson, sings the praises of this eye cream: "Tired eyes and dark circles have been a constant companion of mine for as long as I can remember, thanks to my apparent aversion to early nights and while I've tried plenty of brightening creams, I've never really noticed that much of difference day-to-day. Caudalie's Vinoperfect Brightening Eye Cream, though, has been a game-changer in my routine. Not only is the formula itself really cooling and hydrating (I usually have quite dry undereyes, but not since using this), both of which are ideal first thing in the morning, but I really think it has reduced the appearance of those said grey-ish purple dark circles.

"For a brightening product, I've also found it to be very gentle - I use it every morning and have experienced no irritation - and I just love the ceramic applicator and again, it feels so cool against my sleepy eyes."

4. Aleesha's Caudalie pick

Beauty eCommerce Editor, Aleesha Badkar, loves to use this bestseller for a touch of afternoon refreshment: "I love to use a face mist throughout the day. Not only does it give the skin a bit of extra hydration, which is always needed no matter how much of my best hyaluronic acid serum I slather on in the morning, but it's a great step for giving the mind and body a bit of a refresh too. Caudalie's cult Beauty Elixir is one of the best in my collection, with its ultra-fine mist, but strong spraying mechanism, which gives the perfect amount of product, without leaving the skin too wet. With a refreshing blend of lemon balm, peppermint and rosemary, it cools the skin and revives me whenever I'm having an afternoon slump."

Is Caudalie skincare worth it?

Yes, we would say so. As far as skincare goes, it is quite affordable and, as mentioned, several members of our team use Caudalie products daily. You can also spot the brand ranked amongst our best night cream and best makeup remover guides - along with the likes of Garnier, Kiehl's and other big beauty names.

Caudalie's spa-like range is packed with antioxidant-rich botanicals as well as skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and aloe vera, with products geared towards targeting an array of skin needs and complaints - from dryness to texture and dark spots. So, we're sure you'll find something to your liking.