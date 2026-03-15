Everyone in the know is using these bestselling Korean skincare buys – and you can snap them up at Amazon
From a bestselling collagen jelly to trending glass-skin face masks, these are the K-beauty buys that need to be on your radar...
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Fortunately, nowadays we don't need to catch a flight to be able to shop international beauty buys, meaning we don't have to jet off to Korea to be able to get our hands on the bestselling K-beauty formulas.
The ever-growing world of K-beauty makes home to an assortment of popular buys, such as the best Korean toner pads and the best cleansers that are known and loved for having been formulated with quality ingredients. While the industry has so much more for us to discover, thankfully, some of the most popular Korean skincare brands have already emigrated to UK shores. This means we're lucky enough to be able to shop the bestselling buys at our very own retailers – one of which is Amazon.
Being in the beauty industry ourselves, we're here to dish out the insider knowledge of the K-beauty products that everyone in the know is currently using and set to be everywhere soon – if not already. So, whether you're already acquainted with the likes of Biodance, Medicube and Anua, or perhaps this is your first time meeting Korean skincare brands, we're here to share the buys that are worthy of a spot in your Amazon basket.Article continues below
The best Korean skincare buys to add to your Amazon basket
Whether you're a novice in the world of Korean skincare or you're a K-beauty aficionado, we've made shopping the lineup easier than ever with a curated edit of the most popular buys that every beauty insider is using. We're talking everything from the trending collagen-enriched face masks and the best face moisturisers for sensitive skin to glow-boosting serums and the best retinol creams, these are the Korean skincare formulas worth being on your radar...
RRP: £17.90
If you only buy one thing let it be Medicube's Collagen Jelly Cream, one of the bestselling Korean skincare buys. Boasting over 20,000 reviews on Amazon, this formula is designed to target uneven skin tone for a smooth, luminous glass skin complexion.
Moisturiser - best for dry skin
Why we love it: It boasts a Ceramide Skin Complex technology and is packed full of soy-derived ceramides which work together to strengthen and soothe the skin barrier.
Moisturiser - best for irritated skin
Why we love it: Gently delivers the complexion with deep hydration and a natural glowy radiance.
Moisturiser - best for sensitive skin
Why we love it: Intensely hydrates, soothes and evens the tone of sensitive skin types without causing irritation – and encouraging a healthy glowy finish.
Mask - best for travel
Why we love it: Apply overnight, or leave on for 3-4 hours, to indulge the skin with a deep hydration hit for a smoother, healthier-looking complexion – especially perfect for treating the skin during flights.
Mask - best for glass skin glow
Why we love it: Enriched with salmon DNA PDRN and low-molecular collagen to deeply hydrate the skin and support collagen production for a plump, smooth and glowing complexion.
Mask - best for hydration boost
Why we love it: It works to support the skin's natural elasticity and boost hydration as you sleep – while also being gentle enough for those with irritation-prone, sensitive skin types.
Toner pads - best for firming
Why we love it: Equipped with PDRN and peptides which work in harmony to restore the skin's firmness and elasticity, while simultaneously exfoliating and tightening pores for smooth, clear skin.
Toner pads - best for oily-prone skin
Why we love it: These toner pads are a gentle approach to exfoliation for those wanting to refine pores, smooth skin texture and reduce excess sebum.
Toner pads - best for gentle exfoliation
Why we love it: Perfect for sensitive and blemish-prone skin types, these gentle exfoliation pads delicately remove dead skin cells, reduce breakouts of blemishes and calms irritation.
Cleanser - best for a gentle cleanse
Why we love it: Ideal for those who typically find cleansers too moisture-stripping, this gentle formula works to remove impurities and light makeup, while leaving the skin feeling soft, balanced and comfortable.
Cleanser - best for sensitive skin
Why we love it: Formulated with heartleaf extract to soothe, this buy seamlessly cleanses the complexion of makeup residue and excess oil for less pore congestion.
Cleanser - best for dry skin
Why we love it: A lightweight gel cleanser with nourishing herbal ingredients that works to protect the skin barrier by maintaining the balance of oil and moisture, while also gently exfoliating dead skin cells and activating the growth of new healthy skin cells.
Serum - best for damaged skin barrier
Why we love it: Works to target an array of skin concerns in one, such as dryness, dullness, dehydration and signs of ageing.
Serum - best for brightening dull skin
Why we love it: This multi-tasking serum controls sebum production, minimises pores and hydrates the skin for a complexion with a luminous, healthy glow.
Serum - best for improving skin texture
Why we love it: This lightweight essence formula gently hydrates the skin, refines texture and improves visible roughness for a smoother, softer, refreshed and radiant appearance.
Eye cream - best for firming
Why we love it: Uses bakuchiol (a natural retinol alternative) and niacinamide to hydrate the under-eye region and target fine lines for a firmer, refreshed and revitalised look.
Eye cream - best for minimising fine lines
Why we love it: Deeply moisturises and restores the elasticity of the under-eye region, while combatting fine lines and wrinkles for a youthful appearance.
Eye cream - best for sensitive under-eyes
Why we love it: Boasts a quick-absorbing formula that stimulates collagen production and minimises the appearance of fine lines, whilst remaining calming on the skin.