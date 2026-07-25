You've heard of K-beauty, but these 9 Japanese beauty buys are a must-try for mature skin

If you've had your eye on the beauty industry recently, you'll know that Korean K-beauty has grown tenfold in popularity thanks to its gentle yet effective glass-skin formulas. However, Japanese J-beauty's scientific technology beauty buys are not to be overlooked – here's why.

Making home to the likes of the best face moisturisers and some of the best facial sunscreens, Japanese skincare prioritises minimalist routines of science-backed formulas that focus on the long-term health of your skin. Much like Korean skincare buys, J-beauty is the definition of innovation with its use of advanced technologies - but in contrast to the 'more is more' K-beauty ethos, J-Beauty is centred around simple regimens and calming ingredients, making it an ideal choice for mature skin that's experiencing hormonal changes.

If you want to incorporate some Japanese beauty buys into your daily routine, you've come to the right place. Fortunately for you, we don't like to gatekeep beauty information around here. In fact, we've put together a list of 9 J-beauty products that we think are worth knowing about...