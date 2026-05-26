Finally! A K-Beauty product that's perfect for textured skin - here's why ‘cloud creams’ should be on your shopping list

Korean skincare has never been more influential in the UK. From lightweight, skin-friendly foundation that still manages to cover acne, to toner pads with the power to exfoliate, hydrate or soothe, K-beauty is booming across every category.

While many people love the ‘glass skin’ trend, a super glossy look isn't the best end goal for anyone with very dry or textured skin. Instead, formulas with velvety finishes that promote deep hydration and skin health are a better bet. Enter: Cloud creams. This emerging trend of soft-focus, 'whipped' Korean creams is a growing product category we should be paying attention to when it comes to the best moisturisers on the market.

And so I spoke with K-beauty expert and aesthetic doctor Dr Christine Hall for the low-down on cloud creams, what they can do for mature complexions, and which are the best formulas to try for the summer months. Here's what you need to know.

Latest Videos From

What are cloud creams, exactly?

Cloud creams are defined by some specific features, most notably – as their name suggests – these are moisturisers that boast a unique, sensorial texture. Dr Hall describes said texture as “aerated” and “whipped.”

“They sit somewhere between a gel-cream and a traditional emollient moisturiser, but with a more elastic, bouncy skin feel,” she explains. “They feel lightweight on application but have a surprising density once spread, almost like a mousse that melts into the skin.” You can tell when you’re using a cloud cream as the application process feels unique and even, well, fun.

Dr Hall recommends... Then I Met You Bong² Bounce Cream View at Cult Beauty RRP: £46 for 50ml | Key ingredients: Ceramides, squalane, hallabong fruit Dr Hall says of this 5-star cream: “This is well-executed in terms of texture and hydration. It gives that characteristic ‘pillowy’ finish without compromising on moisture retention.” The ingredients list boasts vitamin C-rich hallabong extract, squalane, hydrolysed hyaluronic acid and ceramides. Cools flushed skin TIRTIR Ice-Cooling Cloud Cream View at DODOSKIN RRP: £29 for 50g | Key ingredients: Coconut oils, ceramides, plant ferments, glacial water, ice heartleaf, cica-HA complex Another favourite of Hall’s, this unique cream offers a cooling effect, which feels amazing on sensitised, inflamed or flushed skin. As well as its calming and soothing benefits, this boosts hydration levels and supports barrier repair, making it good for post-retinol usage or for skin that’s over-exfoliated.

These fluffy, bouncy creams also deliver a finish that feels at odds with much of what’s on the market right now. They offer a diffused effect, but a subtle way compared to typical 'glass skin' moisturisers, which can sometimes look shiny and actually highlight dry or dull skin. “The finish is soft-focus rather than reflective; think velvety, cushioned skin rather than high-shine ‘glass,’” says Dr Hall. “Skin appears smoother, more even and subtly plumped without looking oily or occlusive.”

Lastly, their ingredients list is another major selling point. As with many products hailing from South Korea, the focus is on hydration, barrier repair and calming the skin. Popular ingredients include centella asiatica, panthenol and ceramides, which make cloud creams “aligned with the broader K-beauty shift toward skin resilience rather than just appearance,” notes Dr Hall.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

How is cloud cream different to regular moisturiser?

According to Dr Hall, “Cloud creams use air-whipped emulsions or micro-foam structures, which change how the product spreads and absorbs," she explains. "Traditional creams are typically uniform emulsions – oil-in-water or water-in-oil – whereas cloud creams are engineered for that ‘bounce’ and quick melt.” This is how cloud creams manage to feel so light and airy on the skin.

But that’s not all in terms of their differing makeup. The weight vs hydration balance is not the same in cloud creams when compared with ‘regular’ creams, either. “Regular moisturisers often rely on heavier occlusives, like petrolatum or rich oils, for hydration," Dr Hall continues. "Cloud creams tend to prioritise humectants – glycerin, hyaluronic acid – and barrier-supporting lipids – ceramides, fatty acids – but in lighter ratios.” These formulas also prioritise the calming, hydrating skincare heroes such as centella asiatica and panthenol, which are so beloved within the K-beauty space.

Lastly, the finish, as mentioned, is unique. Rather than leaving the skin looking very dewy (or, alternatively, super matte), cloud creams sit somewhere in between and deliver a semi-matte, blurred, diffused finish. This also makes them ideal for oil-prone skin types, anyone experiencing peri- or menopausal hot flushing and also is a perfect pre-makeup base.

Why are cloud creams becoming more popular now?

Cloud creams – as with many other "trending" products – reflect a clear shift in consumer preference and the way we use and view skincare. Dr Hall points to a "post-glass skin evolution" as the main reason cloud creams are currently having their moment. “The industry is moving away from extreme dewiness toward a more wearable, everyday finish. Not everyone wants skin that looks glossy under all lighting conditions," she confirms.

The continuation of certain priorities also comes into play though; for one, we are still giving preferential treatment to skincare that aids in skin barrier repair and protection. After years of over-exfoliating and 12-step routines, we’re leaning in to practices that calm and restore over anything – and cloud creams fit into this approach perfectly.

They also just have some great, unique properties that make them really appealing and practical. For example, as Dr Hall points out, “In humid environments (common in Korea), heavy creams are less practical. A lightweight but hydrating product is more versatile.” She adds that not only do they allow for a "sensorial experience," which is increasingly appreciated within the modern skincare user experience, but they are also super compatible with makeup usage: “A velvety, non-greasy base performs better under makeup, which makes these formulations more appealing to Western consumers who layer skincare with cosmetics.”

When shopping for cloud creams, Dr Hall says it’s important to look for “ceramides and cholesterol for barrier repair, humectants at effective concentrations and formulas with minimal fragrance to reduce irritation risk.” She notes that while the concept is promising, “not all cloud creams are equal” and concludes: “Some prioritise texture over efficacy. The best ones deliver both.”