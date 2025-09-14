This viral Korean foundation is finally available in the UK – and it gives such natural coverage on acne

I haven’t always been acne-prone. In fact, breakouts have only become an issue for me in the past 18 months or so, in my thirties. So knowing what kind of makeup to use when you have spots is a relatively new quandary for me.

I have always known that a piled-on thick, occlusive formula is not the best foundation for healing and overall improvement. But when you experience severe breakouts, it can be emotionally debilitating, and the need to hide your spots outweighs everything else.

With this in mind, the dream scenario is a base that's pigmented enough to offer excellent coverage, but still feels light as air and won’t exacerbate skin conditions too much - AKA, one of the best foundations for acne prone skin - and I think I’ve found it.

Why TirTir's Cushion Foundation is my favourite base for covering breakouts

When I was first introduced to the TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation, which hails from Korea, I assumed it would be unsuitable for my current skin condition; K-beauty tends to focus on taking a skin-first approach, which means natural, lightweight finishes and sheer bases aplenty.

I had to be talked into trying it, fearful it would just make me feel worse about my skin when it failed to cover any redness or inflammation. But oh, how wrong I was. Here’s why you should try this product if you’re looking for something to make you feel more confident about breakouts or acne.

Impressive coverage with a lightweight feel TirTir Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation $12 at Amazon $45 at ASOS (USA) RRP: £21 | Number of shades: 40 With a flawless natural-dewy finish, excellent coverage and a lightweight feel, this Korean foundation is a triple threat.

What happened when I tried TirTir's viral foundation

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

The reason I fell so hard for this product is because of its surprising ability to hide my acne on days I wear makeup, but without feeling heavy or looking like a mask. While this is a testament to the foundation itself, there’s something to be said for using the right application technique.

Learning from watching tutorials, I’ve found that the best way to use this product when trying to cover spots is not to apply it directly from the sponge. The idea is you dab the cushion twice, then pat your sponge in the black "tray" included to remove the excess before applying it to one side of your face. Then, you can use this residue to finish the other side (a little goes a long way here).

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

This ensures a light layer is applied – which is still buildable in specific areas, like around breakouts – and that patchiness and oxidisation is not a problem.

When I apply it with this technique, adding slightly more to my contour lines and jawline where I get the most spots, the results are so impressive. Not only can you barely see my spots (this is before concealer, too), but the base feels undetectable and the finish is still dewy rather than matte, which I much prefer.

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

(Image credit: Rebecca Fearn)

Because I have acne, I am always conscious about hygiene when applying makeup, and so I prioritise spritzing the applicator with both CliniSoothe and a rinse-free brush cleaner before each use.

The brand tells me the product has been “tested for low skin irritation [and] designed to safely cover not only acne but also other skin concerns,” but from a makeup artist's POV, there are other ways to ensure safety and hygiene when putting on product

Following a comprehensive skincare routine, says beauty journalist and makeup artist Madeleine Spencer, is essential for skin as well as the finish of your makeup. “It’s a good idea to prep skin as well as possible, including a non-comedogenic moisturiser, so skin is as healthy as possible,” she tells me.

Why is TirTir foundation so popular?

TirTir’s foundation is well-known in social media circles. It’s particularly favoured on TikTok, where it’s been positively reviewed hundreds upon hundreds of times.

Fans point to its impressive pigment and flawless, natural-dewy finish as to why it’s so beloved: it impressively covers any unwanted spots, redness, or inflammation, while still managing to look skin-like. And to the surprise of many – including myself – it’s a bit of a game-changer for acne.

“Its excellent coverage and lightweight texture have made it particularly popular for covering blemishes and breakouts,” TirTir tells me. “We also use our own technique to ensure the skin can still breathe, so it never feels heavy or suffocating.” This technique mainly centres around its unique formulation, which contains what they call "air-layered powders."

“Unlike regular powders, air-layered powders are designed to be exceptionally lightweight with a lower density,” the brand continues. “This unique structure allows them to absorb excess oil while maintaining breathability, ensuring skin feels comfortable, fresh, and non-heavy throughout wear.”

Despite going viral online years prior, TirTir only launched in the UK in January 2025, and is now available in Boots stores and online. As well as the eye-catching red compact foundation, you can also pick up two other versions of the base along with different products, including a lip tint and setting spray (another personal favourite of mine).

The foundation is available in 40 shades, an area in which it could continue to improve, as there are fewer deep options to choose from, so that there's one for every skin tone.