This range is the closest any nail polish has come to a gel manicure, in my professional opinion

My name is Stephanie, and I’m a gel manicure addict. The allure of mirror-like shine, clicky-thick texture, and chip-proof staying power is hard to resist.

Gel manicures, Shellac and BIAB nails have become de rigueur for those wanting elegant, groomed nails that they can forget about for two or three weeks at a time. Recently, though, I’ve been reconsidering my position. The cost of living crisis has certainly impacted my trips to the salon - my appointment is now pushing £45, and that’s before you add on removal, nail art or a French tip.

Health has become a priority, too. As the years go by, back-to-back gel manicures (or more accurately, improper removal) have left my nails weak, brittle, and paper-thin. That’s why I’ve come back around to using OG nail polish. It’s easy to use, easy to remove, affordable and convenient. But there’s no getting away from its disadvantages - it chips easily, and takes ages to air-dry between coats. That's why I’ve been doing some experimenting, testing countless big-name nail polishes to see which ones go the distance.

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Can Nails Inc It’s Topless really compete with a gel manicure?

One of the undeniable perks of a professional gel manicure is the quick-drying time - a minute under the lamp between each layer, and it’s cured - no smudging or smearing. 'Normal' polish takes longer, but because Nails Inc 1-Step Gel It’s Topless Nail Polish is a four-in-one formula, combining your treatment, base coat, colour and top coat, it means less waiting around between layers, not to mention fewer bottles.

Nails Inc 1-Step Gel It’s Topless Nail Polish $8.99 at Nails Inc RRP: £8.99 This does-it-all formula contains your treatment, base coat, colour and top coat in the one bottle to save you time and money. It promises up to eight days of glossy wear, and is touch-dry in 50 seconds.

Prep your nails as you would with any nail polish - shape, file and buff - then paint on two thin coats of colour, making sure you pull the colour over the free edge of the nail. Despite its claims, I don't think it’s as glossy as a gel manicure, but the pigment is impressive, and two coats provide an even, dense dose of colour. Regretfully, this week I painted my nails before having to remove my fixed retainer, which did smudge a couple of tips even an hour after painting. So when you’re choosing regular polish, I would always recommend carving out time in the evening when there’s nothing left to do but relax.

Left: coverage after one coat; Right: coverage after two coats (Image credit: Future)

I have never had good nails. It’s the reason why I turned to gels in the first place. I’d be lucky if I’d get a day’s wear out of a freshly-painted manicure without spotting a chip. Even gels have rarely stayed flawless beyond the seven-day mark.

Suffice to say, I’m probably the best person to put polish to the test. If it lasts on me, it will last on anyone, and Nails Inc 1-Step Gel It’s Topless Nail Polish gives me the most enduring finish - not quite a week, like gels, but at least a few days. Pretty impressive, since I put my hands through the wringer, bashing away on a keyboard, in and out of water, doing the dishes or bathing a child, and deep-cleaning the house.

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In my opinion, where ‘normal’ nail polish - and Nails Inc 1-Step Gel It’s Topless Nail Polish in particular - really outmanoeuvres gel is on toes. I’ll be honest. I’ve only ever had one gel pedicure in my life. I’ve just never seen the point, and the removal process is an ordeal. Plus, I’ve always relished the process of an at-home pedi. Investing time in a proper nail care routine, smoothing my soles, and painting on polish has become a therapeutic exercise.

Nails Inc 1-Step Gel It’s Topless Nail Polish has a user-friendly, wide brush, which is great for painting toes, and again, you’ll save bags of time skipping the base and top coat stages. It also makes it quicker to remove, so if I fancy switching up my toe colour to match a new pair of tan sandals, I can do it in minutes. Best of all, it gives me perfectly-pristine toes for weeks at a time.

(Image credit: Future)

I think a lot of the staying power of Nails Inc 1-Step Gel It’s Topless Nail Polish comes down to the built-in strengthening ingredients that are quietly working away to repair damaged nails while you’re enjoying some frivolous colour. It’s infused with bio-peptides to hydrate and strengthen your natural nails with each wear - a boon if your nails have become brittle or thinner with age.

There are currently 46 shades in the collection, so you can tap into any of the major 2026 nail trends, whether that’s milky colour (go with the shades Emma or Renee) or something bolder and fresher ahead of summer.

I’m such a fan of Nails Inc 1-Step Gel It’s Topless Nail Polish that I won’t use anything else at home. Is it going to last as long as a gel manicure? No, it’s not, so if you need something to see you through a two-week holiday, book into the salon. But it’s truly the closest ‘normal’ polish I’ve found, and an absolute winner for sandal-ready toes.