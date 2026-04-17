The 10 under-£5 buys our beauty team use day-to-day - and restock (even when they're not on sale)

While we won't deny that our makeup bags and bathroom cabinets do boast the occasional premium product, the backbone of our routines is formed of hard-working under-£5 formulas that are too good and too affordable to keep secret.

It's a common misconception that quality automatically equals expensive. Yes, in terms of ingredients and tech, there are some formulas, like the best vitamin C serums or red light therapy devices, where you're paying for higher concentrations and innovations. But, in a lot of cases, from your go-to clear mascara or lip liner, they don't have to cost the earth to deliver great results. In fact, as far as our beauty team is concerned, they needn't cost more than £5.

That said, it can sometimes be hard to tell the underrated from the subpar. So, after sharing their favourite products under-£10, these are our team's 10 under-£5 picks - all of which have been tried, tested and restocked on multiple occasions.

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The 10 under-£5 beauty buys our team actually use and restock

Whether you're on the hunt for a new brow pencil or gel, a bubble bath that actually, well, bubbles or a shine-boosting hair treatment, these are the essentials our team always restock - when on sale, but even at full price, such is their affordability. And while some may not be the most glamorous or exciting of buys, they're reliable and are either on par with, or better than, their luxury counterparts...

Fiona's under-£5 buys

Digital Beauty Editor, Fiona McKim's favourite £5 buys cover several areas of her routine, from her go-to volumising shampoo to her everyday, multi-tasking brow gel.

Sennen's under-£5 buys

If you're on the hunt for good spot patches or a long-lasting lip liner, Digital Beauty Writer Sennen Prickett's trio of budget buys has you covered.

Naomi's under-£5 buys

Digital Beauty Writer, Naomi Jamieson's quad of under-£5 favourites solves so many gripes, from disappointing bubble baths (her £1.30 Sainsbury's soak makes such an impressive cloud of foam-y bubbles) to dull-looking hair. And while L'Oréal's Wonder Water is technically £9.99, it's often 50% off at Amazon.