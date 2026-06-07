The affordable pharmacy and drugstore buys celebrities actually use, love and recommend

Fill your basket with celeb-approved buys that genuinely live in their beauty bags and bathrooms.

Naomi Jamieson's avatar
By
published
in Features
A collage of beauty products celebs and MUAs use from brands including Elizabeth Arden, L&#039;Oréal Paris, Burt&#039;s Bees, Maybelline &amp; The Inkey List, all arranged on a blurred, multi-coloured background with stock images of makeup swatches.
(Image credit: Elizabeth Arden/ L'Oréal Paris/ Burt's Bees/ Maybelline & The Inkey List)

In a world of beauty ambassadors, celebrity makeup brands and paid advertisements, it can be hard to suss out the genuine product recommendations from the, well, not so genuine. But after much internet sleuthing (and years of reporting on A-lister favourites), we've uncovered the true bargain buys they use and love.

From the best gradual tans to the top hyaluronic acid serums, it's a common misconception that quality must cost you. Like with anything, there are exceptions, for instance, rare or highly concentrated ingredients, but on the whole, you can find plenty of effective beauty buys under £10 and so on. Many of which, actually, have the seal of approval from celebs. And as individuals with access to a plethora of premium brands, we always find it very telling indeed when they prefer a pharmacy find, day-to-day. The same goes for when a pro makeup artist opts to use a £10 mascara, let's say, over a designer one for their client's red carpet look.

Thus, we've made it our mission to uncover as many of these budget buys as possible, and in case you're looking to achieve similarly sculpted brows to Alexa Chung's or hydrated skin like Victoria Beckham's, you're in luck...

Latest Videos From

10 drugstore beauty buys celebrities actually use and love

Whether you're planning an in-store Boots beauty haul or are doing a spot of online shopping, these are the affordable celebrity and MUA-approved products to snap up - ranging between just £2.50 and £45.

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson
Digital Beauty Writer

Naomi is a Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she covers everything from makeup to skincare but specialises, particularly, in fragrance and nail trends. Through her work, Naomi shares her trend expertise and personal product recommendations. She is also a judge for woman&home's annual hair, skincare and beauty awards.

Previously, she worked as a Lifestyle News Writer for My Imperfect Life magazine, where she used her savvy for TikTok to bring readers the latest beauty buzzwords, fashion movements and must-have products.

Before that, Naomi split her time between both GoodTo and My Imperfect Life, whilst training for her Gold Standard diploma in Journalism with the NCTJ.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.