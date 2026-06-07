The affordable pharmacy and drugstore buys celebrities actually use, love and recommend

In a world of beauty ambassadors, celebrity makeup brands and paid advertisements, it can be hard to suss out the genuine product recommendations from the, well, not so genuine. But after much internet sleuthing (and years of reporting on A-lister favourites), we've uncovered the true bargain buys they use and love.

From the best gradual tans to the top hyaluronic acid serums, it's a common misconception that quality must cost you. Like with anything, there are exceptions, for instance, rare or highly concentrated ingredients, but on the whole, you can find plenty of effective beauty buys under £10 and so on. Many of which, actually, have the seal of approval from celebs. And as individuals with access to a plethora of premium brands, we always find it very telling indeed when they prefer a pharmacy find, day-to-day. The same goes for when a pro makeup artist opts to use a £10 mascara, let's say, over a designer one for their client's red carpet look.

Thus, we've made it our mission to uncover as many of these budget buys as possible, and in case you're looking to achieve similarly sculpted brows to Alexa Chung's or hydrated skin like Victoria Beckham's, you're in luck...

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10 drugstore beauty buys celebrities actually use and love

Whether you're planning an in-store Boots beauty haul or are doing a spot of online shopping, these are the affordable celebrity and MUA-approved products to snap up - ranging between just £2.50 and £45.