Radiant and dazzling, these sunshine nails beam with style and summer nostalgia

For your summeriest manicure yet, these bright and shimmering sunshine nails encapsulate every radiant moment - from reflections on swimming pools to breathtaking sunsets over the ocean.

While natural, barely-there nails were threatening to dominate summer's array of 2026 nail trends, we're pleased to report that all the classic brights are back - along with a few extra sunny shades. So sunny, in infact, that we've curated a little collection of these colours, designs and finishes because of how well they capture hazy summer days and glistening, sun-soaked views. After all, what could be more fitting for the season than a manicure that mirrors the sunny scenes of your upcoming beach holiday?

So, if you're stuck for your July and August nails, here's why sunshine nails are the genre you should consider, especially where these 10 luminous looks are concerned.

10 sunshine nails that capture the warmth and radiance of the summer season

When we think of sunshine nails, of course, classic buttery yellows come to mind, but also hazy and rich blues - the shades of a cloudless sky and tranquil sea - along with vibrant sunset hues and reflective, golden shimmers.

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There's so many chic and summery options at your fingertips, but if you need a little inspiration, we've found 10 manicures that really nail the sunny assignment.