I’m navigating perimenopause in a heatwave – these are the 6 brilliant buys helping me keep my cool

Living on the North Coast of Northern Ireland – famous for many things but not its tropical climate – means I am woefully ill-equipped for the relentless heatwaves we’ve been having this summer. With my 50th birthday around the corner, I’m also firmly in my perimenopause era, so I know a thing or three about how soaring temperatures can mess with hormones that are already all over the place.

During extreme weather like this, women in their forties and beyond aren’t just suffering like other people; our internal thermostats can seem to completely short-circuit. Getting through the day during a heatwave – let alone the stifling nights – can feel like a literal endurance test.

We all know about ditching trainers for breathable hiking sandals to beat the 32-degree heat, and swapping uncomfy undies for the most comfortable bras to give your boobs a break when the mercury rises, but I have a few more tricks to share. As a journalist for 20 years with a decade of experience as a shopping editor, I discover all sorts of products that my friends don't seem to know about.

Never one to gatekeep a brilliant buy, I thought I’d spill the (iced) tea on the essentials that are keeping this almost-50-year-old hot mess from entirely losing her cool. No sponsored reviews here – these are my honest-to-goodness personal product recommendations that actually work to help me keep my cool when the world is melting.

1. Amazon Basics hammock

The problem: You desperately need a moment of zen to calm your heat-exhausted nerves, but standard patio furniture feels like sitting on a frying pan, and lugging heavy garden seats around chasing a tiny patch of shade is not something you have energy for.

The fix: Enter my trusty Amazon hammock. I’ve had this brilliant buy for years and despite seeing daily action all summer long, it shows absolutely no signs of wear and tear. It is my go-to for a quick morning meditation before the heat gets going, a quiet lunchtime snooze in the shade, and a much-needed post-work wind down before I can even think about making a start on dinner. I can effortlessly move it around the garden to seek out the shade, which is practically impossible with my beloved (but incredibly heavy) egg chair. A gentle sway creates such a welcome breeze that even the dog hops into it to join me for a cooling cuddle!

(Image credit: Future)

2. A natural deodorant