When Buckingham Palace confirmed that the Sussex family had spent time at Highgrove House with the King on 10th July they included an important detail - Queen Camilla was there. Her relationship with her younger stepson hasn't always been smooth-sailing and some people might've been surprised that she was at the reunion.

According to royal author Catherine Mayer the Queen had to be there, because she's a "non-negotiable part of Charles' life". Opening up to People, she claimed if Harry wants to heal his relationship with his dad, Camilla is key as "there is no reconciliation with him without her."

We don't know if Queen Camilla was at any of the Duke of Sussex's face-to-face meetings with the King in the past few years. Statements released afterwards have only ever mentioned Charles and Harry, but it seems she's going to be included now.

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This Highgrove meeting was particularly important as it was the first time Archie and Lilibet have been to the UK or seen their grandfather in person since 2022. Having Queen Camilla be part of this special family moment sends a powerful message, particularly to Harry.

In his memoir, Spare, he explained that he had "complex feelings" about gaining her as a stepparent in 2005, as he "thought [she] had recently sacrificed [him] on her personal PR altar." In an interview to promote the book he also went into this, describing the Queen as "dangerous" because of the "need for her to rehabilitate her image".

The Prince even claimed in his memoir that he and Prince William asked King Charles not to marry Camilla, writing, "'We support you,' we said, 'We endorse Camilla,' we said. 'Just please don't marry her, just be together, Pa.'"

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"He didn't answer. But she answered. Straight away. Shortly after our private summits with her, she began to play the long game. A campaign aimed at marriage, and eventually the Crown, with Pa's blessing we presumed," Harry added.