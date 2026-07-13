The location for Prince Archie and Lilibet's private reunion with King Charles says a lot about royal priorities
They could have met up anywhere but Prince Harry's family went to the King's private Highgrove House in Gloucestershire
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They could have met up anywhere but Prince Harry's family went to the King's private Highgrove House in Gloucestershire