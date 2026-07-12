Mike and Zara Tindall love visiting Scotland in the summer as much as the rest of the Royal Family but the retired rugby star has been trying to organise a big trip further afield too. During an event earlier this year celebrating his brand Blackeye Gin, he revealed he's got his heart set on a family cruise holiday.

"We've been trying to plan this for ages and we're trying to get dates that we can go do it," Mike explained to The Mirror, before confirming he "would definitely" consider bringing his and Zara's three children Mia, Lena and Lucas on the trip too.

Although he acknowledged "cruising gets bracketed into an older generation", 47-year-old Mike thinks that reputation "has massively changed at the moment".

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