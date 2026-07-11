Step inside Kim and Andy Murray's decadently charming Scottish hotel, Cromlix
With a harmonious mix of luxury and homelyness, the Murray's hotel is the perfect weekend getaway spot
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With a harmonious mix of luxury and homelyness, the Murray's hotel is the perfect weekend getaway spot