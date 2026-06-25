Serve up a Wimbledon-worthy picnic with these stylish yet functional outdoor dining essentials
Enjoying some picky bits outdoors to celebrate the tennis championship? Here's everything you'll need to elevate your set-up
With Wimbledon officially kicking off on the 29th of June, now is the perfect time to get prepared for making the most of the summertime sporting event. And what screams Wimbledon more than an elevated picnic?
Whether you're trying a new tennis garden party idea ahead of the first matches or are heading to a watch party, a picnic is the best way to celebrate the upcoming championship. Strawberries and cream, gallons of Pimms, and your favourite finger food are all top priority, but what about the blanket and dishware?
It's not a true Wimbledon picnic without a glimmer of green and white, pinstripes and of course a little kitsch memorabilia. So with that in mind, we put together a little collection of must-haves for your next picnic; the balls in your court now.
If your picnics have previously consisted of an overly-used blanket and an incomplete cutlery set, now is the perfect time to elevate your set-up and add some newness. And whilst we're all about updating your outdoor living room, why not invest in your mobile dining set-up instead?
Even if you're not a massive tennis fan, there's no hiding from the buzz that is alfresco dining this summer. With Marks & Spencer's specialist 'Picky Bits' serveware range and endless outdoor dining accessories being sold from our favourite retailers, picnicking is the undeniable way to dine this season.
Investing in outdoor dining essentials this summer has never been easier, and with sporting events like the World Cup and Wimbledon, you'll get so much use out of your dining items with watch parties and celebrations happening everywhere you look.
And if you are looking to refresh your garden space too, we recommend adding some new soft furnishings to your space. It's a great way to get a new look for the summer without blowing your budget.
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Emily joined woman&home as a staff writer after finishing her MA in Magazine Journalism from City University in 2023. After writing various health and news content, she now specialises in lifestyle, covering unique cleaning hacks, gardening how-tos, and everything to help your houseplants thrive.
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