Now is the best time to buy your outdoor dining essentials - get ready to eat al fresco

Get ready to eat al fresco with these outdoor dining essentials

Coravin making a cocktail
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to category:
Laura Honey's avatar
By
published
in Features

It's the season to start thinking about taking things al fresco. And if you need a reason to ready your basket, Amazon is having a Big Spring Sale and some of my outdoor dining essentials have seen some sensational reductions.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. With the winter well and truly behind us, we can start thinking about al fresco dining. Take a look at the patio and start to picture decorating it with some of the best outdoor furniture, have a think about your garden and what plants you need to start taking care of, and - most important of all - get working on your tablescape. And you'll want to start doing it fast too.

Amazon is having their Big Spring Sale, which, if it has passed you buy up until this point, I need to bring to your attention. They've got some incredible discounts on some outdoor dining essentials, so there's no time like the present to get shopping for some outdoor living room ideas.

Outdoor cooking

Ninja making a burger

(Image credit: Future)

There's nothing more exciting than the prospect of having a barbecue at the weekend or firing up the pizza oven. Whilst you can go big and bold with a Gozney (we've got a lot of proud owners in the woman&home team), with the Amazon Big Spring sale, you can pick up space-efficient, impressive models for less.

Ninja Woodfire Electric Bbq Grill & Smoker, 7-In-1 Outdoor Grill & Air Fryer, Roast, Bake, Dehydrate, Uses Woodfire Pellets, Weather Resistant, Non-Stick, Portable, Electric, Grey/black, Og701uk
Ninja
Ninja Woodfire Grill and Smoker

This works as a smoker, grill, air fryer, baking oven, and much more. It's easy to use and serves-up the perfect burgers, sausages, and bacon. That's all you need for the perfect al fresco set up.

Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven – 37 Mbar Propane Outdoor Pizza Oven, Portable Pizza Oven for Fire and Stonebaked 12 Inch Pizzas, With Gas Hose & Regulator, Countertop Pizza Maker, Outdoor Pizza Cooker
Ooni
Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven

Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens on the market and the Koda is perfect for popping on the table outside. A gas oven is always easier for achieving consistent results too.

Cosmogrill Outdoor Xl Smoker Barbecue Charcoal Portable Bbq Grill, 2 Folding Side Table, Built-In Thermometer, Adjustable Charcoal Pan & Chimney, Wheels, Large Coal Bbq Smoker for Home Garden Cooking
CosmoGrill
Cosmogrill Outdoor Xl Barbecue

This portable barbecue is excellent value. It's compact enough to fit in any garden or patio, but still spacious enough to cater for the whole family.

Outdoor dining

Hokan Bowl Jade Green

(Image credit: Hokan)

Once you've established that a BBQ is on the cards, you'll need a set up for dining in. I'll go into detail of the bigger, outdoor furniture deals further down, but it's also worth shopping for the nicer, subtle features that will polish off your tablescapes. These are the ones in my basket, but we're full of tablescaping ideas for the Spring.

Dunelm, Citronella Outdoor Candle
Dunelm
Citronella Outdoor Candle

If you're staying out late, you will need a citronella candle to avoid getting eaten alive. I love the embossed exterior of this candle, so much so, I'm planning on keeping hold of mine for decoration I've burned through it.

Zology Handmade Boho Placemats Set of 4 - Natural Cotton Burlap and Water Straw Woven Combination Table Mats, Macrame Décor and Farmhouse Style Placemats, for Dining Table Kitchen
Zology
Zology Handmade Tablemats

Handmade and woven from cotton, these boho tablemats could come straight out of With Love, Megan. The set of four makes the perfect set-up for any table and they're easy to keep clean too.

Hokan Bowl Moss Green
hokanbowls
Hokan Bowls

These bowls are a stylish, sustainable way to eat and store your food. The lid doubles up as a saucer and each bowl is glazed beautifully too. I love the new jade colourway for picking up on the earthy greens outside.

The drinks bar

Coravin making a cocktail

(Image credit: Future)

Nothing says the summer quite like drinks outdoors. Whether you're planning on setting up a bar in your garden, or you know you'll be taking your drinks outside, these are the deals you'll need.

I'd also recommend popping a tipple in your basket - mine's an Bailey's espresso martini, but we have lots of cocktail recipes for you to explore. You can call it a Mother's Day gift.

Coravin Sparkling Wine Preservation System - Preserve Wine for 4 Weeks - Wine Saver for Sparkling Wine - With Pure Sparkling Co2 Gas Capsules - for Champagne and Other Sparkling Wines
Coravin
Coravin Sparkling Wine Preservation System

This will keep your champagnes and sparkling wines fizzy for 4 weeks, so that you don't have to drink the whole bottle. It will save you a lot of hassle.

Yopay Set of 6 Unbreakable Martini Glasses, 300ml/10 Ounce Cocktail Glasses for Whiskey, Margarita, Manhattan, Holiday, Party, Reusable, Break Resistant, Clear Polycarbonate Glassware
Yopay
Yopay Set of 6 Unbreakable Martini Glasses

Nobody wants broken glass outside, but you also won't want something that feels cheap. I bought these two years ago and most people don't believe me when I say they're not glass.

Vonshef Cocktail Shaker Set, Copper 6pc Set With 550ml Parisian Cocktail Shaker, Professional Bartender Set for Home Bar, Including Strainer, Muddler, Jigger & Other Bar Accessories, Gift Box Included
VonShef
Vonshef Cocktail Shaker Set

No bar is complete without a cocktail shaker set. I love the warm copper shaker and, after using mine for almost three years, it's still as stylish as the first day that I bought it.

Furniture and accessories

Habitat X Scion 4 Seater Metal Garden Sofa Set - Green

(Image credit: Habitat x Scion)

Now is the time that all the exciting outdoor furniture shopping can start. Whether you've been eyeing up the colourful Habitat X Scion collaboration or looking for something more simple, now is the time to invest. Prices are only going to skyrocket as we come closer to the Summer.

Mfstudio Garden Table and Chairs Set 5, Patio Dining Set,square Metal Steel Slat Table With 1.57" Umbrella Hole and 4 Aluminium Textilene Chairs, Patio, Balcony, Bistro (wooden Colours)
MFSTUDIO
Mfstudio Garden Table and Chairs Set

This set of five is crafted from aluminium, perfect for a little bistro set up on your patio or balcony. You've got options to choose from four different wooden finishes and there's an umbrella hole for a final flourish.

Christow 2m Tilting Garden Parasol With Crank Handle, 38mm Steel Pole, Wood Effect Finish, Outdoor Sunshade Umbrella, Heavy Duty Polyester, Uv30+ Sun Protection, Water Resistant, Air Vent (cream)
CHRISTOW
Christow 2m Tilting Garden Parasol

Whether the sun is showing its face or not, this tilting garden parasol has a handy crank handle and 38mm steel pole. It's heavy duty and offers UV30+ Sun Protection too.

Songmics Sun Lounger With Headrest, Backrest and Parasol, Tilt, Lightweight, Foldable, 53 X 193 X 29.5 Cm, Load 150 Kg, Garden, Black Gcb192b01
SONGMICS
Songmics Sun Lounger

This clever sun lounger will feel almost too good to get up from. The comfy headrest and parasol will let you lounge in the sun without worrying about re-applying suncream. It's foldable and lightweight too.

Garden essentials

picture of person mixing compost with native soil

(Image credit: Getty Images)

You'll have some essential jobs to do in the garden before you want to get out and about and these are the three essentials that'll help you to fly through them. Arguably, these are some of the best deals that I've seen so far.

Kärcher K 3 Classic Home Pressure Washer, Pressure: Max. 120 Bar, Flow Rate: 380 L/h, Area: 25 M²/h, Water Filter, Weight: 4.2 Kg, High-Pressure Hose and Gun, Dirt Blaster, Spray Lance, Home Kit
Kärcher
Kärcher K 3 Classic Home Pressure Washer

With power that's made the Kärcher go viral, this pressure washer will make your woodwork and stonework look brand new. It's easy to use and lightweight too.

Gardena, Gardena Aqua S Oscillating Sprinkler
Gardena
Gardena Aqua S Oscillating Sprinkler

If you know you get lazy with watering the plants, this covers 90–220 M². It's well-made and comes with a built-in metal filter. At a price like this, I'd buy it just for the fun of having a sprinkler.

Colwelt Garden Tools Set, 8-Piece Heavy Duty Gardening Tools With Ergonomic Wooden Handle, Elegant Garden Tools Set With Thick Kneeling Pad, Ideal Gardening Gifts for Women
Colwelt
Colwelt Garden Tools Set

Every gardener needs a tools set and I love this one. It comes complete with 8 heavy-duty tools, each with a wooden handle, as well as a thick kneeling pad to keep you comfy when you're hard at work.

Laura Honey
Laura Honey
Homes Ecommerce Editor

Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and creating buying guides for the Homes section, so you'll usually see her testing everything from the best dehumidifiers to sizing up the latest Le Cruset pot. Previously, she was eCommerce editor at Homes & Gardens magazine, where she specialised in covering coffee and product content, looking for pieces tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality. She is also a qualified Master Perfumer and holds an English degree from Oxford University. Her first editorial job was as Fashion writer for The White Company.

Latest