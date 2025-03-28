Now is the best time to buy your outdoor dining essentials - get ready to eat al fresco

It's the season to start thinking about taking things al fresco. And if you need a reason to ready your basket, Amazon is having a Big Spring Sale and some of my outdoor dining essentials have seen some sensational reductions.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. With the winter well and truly behind us, we can start thinking about al fresco dining. Take a look at the patio and start to picture decorating it with some of the best outdoor furniture, have a think about your garden and what plants you need to start taking care of, and - most important of all - get working on your tablescape. And you'll want to start doing it fast too.

Amazon is having their Big Spring Sale, which, if it has passed you buy up until this point, I need to bring to your attention. They've got some incredible discounts on some outdoor dining essentials, so there's no time like the present to get shopping for some outdoor living room ideas.

Outdoor cooking

There's nothing more exciting than the prospect of having a barbecue at the weekend or firing up the pizza oven. Whilst you can go big and bold with a Gozney (we've got a lot of proud owners in the woman&home team), with the Amazon Big Spring sale, you can pick up space-efficient, impressive models for less.

Ninja Ninja Woodfire Grill and Smoker £282.58 at Amazon UK This works as a smoker, grill, air fryer, baking oven, and much more. It's easy to use and serves-up the perfect burgers, sausages, and bacon. That's all you need for the perfect al fresco set up. Ooni Ooni Koda 12 Gas Pizza Oven £299 at Amazon UK Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens on the market and the Koda is perfect for popping on the table outside. A gas oven is always easier for achieving consistent results too. CosmoGrill Cosmogrill Outdoor Xl Barbecue £141.10 at Amazon UK This portable barbecue is excellent value. It's compact enough to fit in any garden or patio, but still spacious enough to cater for the whole family.

Outdoor dining

Once you've established that a BBQ is on the cards, you'll need a set up for dining in. I'll go into detail of the bigger, outdoor furniture deals further down, but it's also worth shopping for the nicer, subtle features that will polish off your tablescapes. These are the ones in my basket, but we're full of tablescaping ideas for the Spring.

Dunelm Citronella Outdoor Candle £10 at Dunelm If you're staying out late, you will need a citronella candle to avoid getting eaten alive. I love the embossed exterior of this candle, so much so, I'm planning on keeping hold of mine for decoration I've burned through it. Zology Zology Handmade Tablemats £23.77 at Amazon UK Handmade and woven from cotton, these boho tablemats could come straight out of With Love, Megan. The set of four makes the perfect set-up for any table and they're easy to keep clean too. hokanbowls Hokan Bowls £35 at hokanbowls.com These bowls are a stylish, sustainable way to eat and store your food. The lid doubles up as a saucer and each bowl is glazed beautifully too. I love the new jade colourway for picking up on the earthy greens outside.

The drinks bar

Nothing says the summer quite like drinks outdoors. Whether you're planning on setting up a bar in your garden, or you know you'll be taking your drinks outside, these are the deals you'll need.

I'd also recommend popping a tipple in your basket - mine's an Bailey's espresso martini, but we have lots of cocktail recipes for you to explore. You can call it a Mother's Day gift.

Coravin Coravin Sparkling Wine Preservation System £299.99 at Amazon UK This will keep your champagnes and sparkling wines fizzy for 4 weeks, so that you don't have to drink the whole bottle. It will save you a lot of hassle. Yopay Yopay Set of 6 Unbreakable Martini Glasses £18.99 at Amazon UK Nobody wants broken glass outside, but you also won't want something that feels cheap. I bought these two years ago and most people don't believe me when I say they're not glass. VonShef Vonshef Cocktail Shaker Set £16.99 at Amazon UK No bar is complete without a cocktail shaker set. I love the warm copper shaker and, after using mine for almost three years, it's still as stylish as the first day that I bought it.

Furniture and accessories

(Image credit: Habitat x Scion)

Now is the time that all the exciting outdoor furniture shopping can start. Whether you've been eyeing up the colourful Habitat X Scion collaboration or looking for something more simple, now is the time to invest. Prices are only going to skyrocket as we come closer to the Summer.

MFSTUDIO Mfstudio Garden Table and Chairs Set £369.99 at Amazon UK This set of five is crafted from aluminium, perfect for a little bistro set up on your patio or balcony. You've got options to choose from four different wooden finishes and there's an umbrella hole for a final flourish. CHRISTOW Christow 2m Tilting Garden Parasol £33.99 at Amazon UK Whether the sun is showing its face or not, this tilting garden parasol has a handy crank handle and 38mm steel pole. It's heavy duty and offers UV30+ Sun Protection too. SONGMICS Songmics Sun Lounger £42.49 at Amazon UK This clever sun lounger will feel almost too good to get up from. The comfy headrest and parasol will let you lounge in the sun without worrying about re-applying suncream. It's foldable and lightweight too.

Garden essentials

You'll have some essential jobs to do in the garden before you want to get out and about and these are the three essentials that'll help you to fly through them. Arguably, these are some of the best deals that I've seen so far.