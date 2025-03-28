Now is the best time to buy your outdoor dining essentials - get ready to eat al fresco
Get ready to eat al fresco with these outdoor dining essentials
It's the season to start thinking about taking things al fresco. And if you need a reason to ready your basket, Amazon is having a Big Spring Sale and some of my outdoor dining essentials have seen some sensational reductions.
It's the most wonderful time of the year. With the winter well and truly behind us, we can start thinking about al fresco dining. Take a look at the patio and start to picture decorating it with some of the best outdoor furniture, have a think about your garden and what plants you need to start taking care of, and - most important of all - get working on your tablescape. And you'll want to start doing it fast too.
Amazon is having their Big Spring Sale, which, if it has passed you buy up until this point, I need to bring to your attention. They've got some incredible discounts on some outdoor dining essentials, so there's no time like the present to get shopping for some outdoor living room ideas.
Outdoor cooking
There's nothing more exciting than the prospect of having a barbecue at the weekend or firing up the pizza oven. Whilst you can go big and bold with a Gozney (we've got a lot of proud owners in the woman&home team), with the Amazon Big Spring sale, you can pick up space-efficient, impressive models for less.
This works as a smoker, grill, air fryer, baking oven, and much more. It's easy to use and serves-up the perfect burgers, sausages, and bacon. That's all you need for the perfect al fresco set up.
Ooni makes some of the best pizza ovens on the market and the Koda is perfect for popping on the table outside. A gas oven is always easier for achieving consistent results too.
Outdoor dining
Once you've established that a BBQ is on the cards, you'll need a set up for dining in. I'll go into detail of the bigger, outdoor furniture deals further down, but it's also worth shopping for the nicer, subtle features that will polish off your tablescapes. These are the ones in my basket, but we're full of tablescaping ideas for the Spring.
If you're staying out late, you will need a citronella candle to avoid getting eaten alive. I love the embossed exterior of this candle, so much so, I'm planning on keeping hold of mine for decoration I've burned through it.
Handmade and woven from cotton, these boho tablemats could come straight out of With Love, Megan. The set of four makes the perfect set-up for any table and they're easy to keep clean too.
The drinks bar
Nothing says the summer quite like drinks outdoors. Whether you're planning on setting up a bar in your garden, or you know you'll be taking your drinks outside, these are the deals you'll need.
I'd also recommend popping a tipple in your basket - mine's an Bailey's espresso martini, but we have lots of cocktail recipes for you to explore. You can call it a Mother's Day gift.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
This will keep your champagnes and sparkling wines fizzy for 4 weeks, so that you don't have to drink the whole bottle. It will save you a lot of hassle.
Nobody wants broken glass outside, but you also won't want something that feels cheap. I bought these two years ago and most people don't believe me when I say they're not glass.
Furniture and accessories
Now is the time that all the exciting outdoor furniture shopping can start. Whether you've been eyeing up the colourful Habitat X Scion collaboration or looking for something more simple, now is the time to invest. Prices are only going to skyrocket as we come closer to the Summer.
This set of five is crafted from aluminium, perfect for a little bistro set up on your patio or balcony. You've got options to choose from four different wooden finishes and there's an umbrella hole for a final flourish.
Whether the sun is showing its face or not, this tilting garden parasol has a handy crank handle and 38mm steel pole. It's heavy duty and offers UV30+ Sun Protection too.
Garden essentials
You'll have some essential jobs to do in the garden before you want to get out and about and these are the three essentials that'll help you to fly through them. Arguably, these are some of the best deals that I've seen so far.
With power that's made the Kärcher go viral, this pressure washer will make your woodwork and stonework look brand new. It's easy to use and lightweight too.
If you know you get lazy with watering the plants, this covers 90–220 M². It's well-made and comes with a built-in metal filter. At a price like this, I'd buy it just for the fun of having a sprinkler.
Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and creating buying guides for the Homes section, so you'll usually see her testing everything from the best dehumidifiers to sizing up the latest Le Cruset pot. Previously, she was eCommerce editor at Homes & Gardens magazine, where she specialised in covering coffee and product content, looking for pieces tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality. She is also a qualified Master Perfumer and holds an English degree from Oxford University. Her first editorial job was as Fashion writer for The White Company.
-
-
I’d never have thought to pair hot pink and leopard print but Ruth Langsford makes it look so classy and simple to style
Ruth Langsford has convinced me that animal prints and vibrant colours can be such a sophisticated combination
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
We suspected Gillian Anderson had great taste, but learning her signature Diptyque perfume clinched it
Handbag-friendly yet otherworldly, Gillian Anderson's go-to perfume is a mystical blend of juniper berries and woods...
By Naomi Jamieson Published