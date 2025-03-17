The Habitat x Scion collection is a masterclass in bold, al fresco dining - and it's affordable too
Add some personality to your patio with the Habitat x Scion collaboration
There are three reasons that you should be thinking about how you'll be dining al fresco this year: the days are already getting lighter and longer; the daffodils are blooming; and Habitat X Scion have just launched their exclusive garden collection.
Brimming with retro charm, the exclusive Habitat X Scion collaboration is easily some of the best outdoor furniture I've seen this year. The whole collection spans over 100 distinct pieces, including stylish dining sets, comfy bean bag chairs, and vibrant garden accessories. With prices starting from just £15 for a pair of cushions, updating your outdoor space with bold, design-led pieces has never been easier.
Whether you're after tips for hosting a summer gathering or simply soaking up the sun with a good book, I've pulled out some favourites from the Habitat X Scion collaboration. So get ready to inject some Scandi-inspired patterns, bold characters, and contemporary design into your everyday outdoor living. It's one of the easiest ways to spruce up a balcony, add personality to your patio, and create the ultimate garden retreat.
Habitat X Scion: stylish seating
Some of the most stand-out pieces from the Habitat X Scion collection are their simple, yet stylish seating. Whether you're lounging in the sun or settling in to read a book, I can't imagine a collection that would bring any more comfort, colour, and charm to your space than this.
The folding chairs are as practical as they are stylish — lightweight, easy to store, and perfect for impromptu gatherings. Meanwhile, the bean bag chairs offer a laid-back way to relax, with their ultra-comfy design and weather-resistant fabric making them a must-have for summer days. Mix and match the bold prints to create a fun, eclectic outdoor setup that’s as inviting as it is eye-catching.
These director chairs are a great way to showcase the three iconic Scion prints at the core of the collection. The timeless FSC-certified timber-frame is injected with contemporary fun and colour thanks to the canvas sling. And the fact that they fold away makes life even easier.
Habitat describes this parasol and deckchair duo as "the perfect pair to create an outdoor retreat, with a vibrant floral pattern and soft design, providing a generous space for lounging, reading, or socializing, they'll ensure ultimate relaxation." It's a match made in heaven.
The bold beanbags look bright and energetic in any garden and the beauty of these is just how easy they are to style. With the handle on top, you can pop them by the BBQ, in a sunny spot, under some shade, and then lean back to enjoy the outdoors. I don't think you'll ever want to get up (and I'm not sure I could).
Habitat X Scion: outdoor dining
Outdoor furniture is traditionally more of an investment than the odd chair or beanbag, which is why I was so pleased when I saw the price tag on the Habitat X Scion outdoor dining sets.
They're designed with FSC-certified wood, promising all the style and durability of Habitat's main range, but you'll get Scion's iconic prints and bold colourways with them too. They're the perfect way to make your garden feel fresh and modern, whether that's getting BBQ ready or for your quiet morning coffee outside. I'd recommend that you pair them with Scion’s vibrant outdoor textiles for an extra pop of personality too.
Sign up for the woman&home newsletter
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Inspired by mid-century design, these sculptural wire mesh chairs and reeded glass tabletops offer simple style to any outdoor dining space. Paired with bold hues and the playful Lintu bird pattern, this is a wonderfully whimsical set.
Whether you have your bench in a sunny spot or under a tree, it's the perfect place to sit and chat, read, or watch the world go by. I love the retro curves and simple silhouette, which, paired with the bold green and fun garden bench cushion makes for some serious garden style.
This patio set follows the same mi-century silhouette as the bench set, except this is made for outdoor dining specifically. With all three prints in the chair cushions, you can choose which colours you want to accentuate outdoors.
Habitat X Scion: tablewear
I'm a firm believer that every meal should feel like a special occasion, especially when you can eat outside. And you can't underestimate the power that a playful dinner set and statement salad bowl can have on your tablescape. Whether you'll be having relaxed brunches or lively garden parties, you can't go wrong with these.
This 4-place, 12-piece set is the perfect way to add a splash of colour to your table. Crafted from thickly glazed stoneware, the iconic Lohko collection is ultra-premium and very reminiscent of Orla Kiely too, just more affordable.
Nothing spruces up a salad quite like the way in which you present it. Offset by the rich mango wood outside, let your greens, reds, and other veg pop inside the cool enamel lining. I'd invest in the oak wood salad servers too; they're gorgeous.
Since the John Lewis Fish Tumber madness, stackable tumblers have been all anyone can talk about. This subtle, yet retro set marries perfectly with the carafe. Imagine sipping ice-cold water and a slice of lemon from these while the sun shines on your face. Nothing beats it.
This striking carafe pairs perfectly with the tumbler set, but I could fill this with wine, water, or fresh juice and I know it would exude contemporary chic style. The cork stopper is the icing on the cake for me too.
A mood is not set without a candle and it was love at first vessel with this one. The mellow meadow glass holder reflects the heady hyacinth and rich, woody white birch notes that are stored inside. Evenings outside just got better.
The Habitat x Scion outdoor collection is available online now at Habitat.co.uk and Argos.co.uk. If you're feeling inspired by Habitat's collection, make sure to have a look at their Morris & Co collaboration. It's a masterclass in classic styling.
Laura is woman&home's eCommerce editor, in charge of testing, reviewing and creating buying guides for the Homes section, so you'll usually see her testing everything from the best dehumidifiers to sizing up the latest Le Cruset pot. Previously, she was eCommerce editor at Homes & Gardens magazine, where she specialised in covering coffee and product content, looking for pieces tailored for timelessness. The secret to her heart is both simplicity and quality. She is also a qualified Master Perfumer and holds an English degree from Oxford University. Her first editorial job was as Fashion writer for The White Company.
-
-
We never thought we’d love jewel tones in spring but Kate Middleton’s green St Patrick’s day outfit makes it look so elegant
The Princess of Wales stepped out on St Patrick's Day wearing a gorgeous bottle green coat and matching accessories
By Emma Shacklock Published
-
I've never worn a bra quite like this: the Fantasie Fusion Leisure bra combines comfort and fit like no other
The modern design is perfect for at-home wear
By Matilda Stanley Published