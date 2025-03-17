The Habitat x Scion collection is a masterclass in bold, al fresco dining - and it's affordable too

There are three reasons that you should be thinking about how you'll be dining al fresco this year: the days are already getting lighter and longer; the daffodils are blooming; and Habitat X Scion have just launched their exclusive garden collection.

Brimming with retro charm, the exclusive Habitat X Scion collaboration is easily some of the best outdoor furniture I've seen this year. The whole collection spans over 100 distinct pieces, including stylish dining sets, comfy bean bag chairs, and vibrant garden accessories. With prices starting from just £15 for a pair of cushions, updating your outdoor space with bold, design-led pieces has never been easier.

Whether you're after tips for hosting a summer gathering or simply soaking up the sun with a good book, I've pulled out some favourites from the Habitat X Scion collaboration. So get ready to inject some Scandi-inspired patterns, bold characters, and contemporary design into your everyday outdoor living. It's one of the easiest ways to spruce up a balcony, add personality to your patio, and create the ultimate garden retreat.

Habitat X Scion: stylish seating

(Image credit: Habitat)

Some of the most stand-out pieces from the Habitat X Scion collection are their simple, yet stylish seating. Whether you're lounging in the sun or settling in to read a book, I can't imagine a collection that would bring any more comfort, colour, and charm to your space than this.

The folding chairs are as practical as they are stylish — lightweight, easy to store, and perfect for impromptu gatherings. Meanwhile, the bean bag chairs offer a laid-back way to relax, with their ultra-comfy design and weather-resistant fabric making them a must-have for summer days. Mix and match the bold prints to create a fun, eclectic outdoor setup that’s as inviting as it is eye-catching.

Folding Director Chair £50 at Habitat These director chairs are a great way to showcase the three iconic Scion prints at the core of the collection. The timeless FSC-certified timber-frame is injected with contemporary fun and colour thanks to the canvas sling. And the fact that they fold away makes life even easier. Garden Parasol £30 at Habitat $119.01 at Amazon $380 at AllModern Habitat describes this parasol and deckchair duo as "the perfect pair to create an outdoor retreat, with a vibrant floral pattern and soft design, providing a generous space for lounging, reading, or socializing, they'll ensure ultimate relaxation." It's a match made in heaven. Outdoor Bean Bag With Handle £45 at Habitat The bold beanbags look bright and energetic in any garden and the beauty of these is just how easy they are to style. With the handle on top, you can pop them by the BBQ, in a sunny spot, under some shade, and then lean back to enjoy the outdoors. I don't think you'll ever want to get up (and I'm not sure I could).

Habitat X Scion: outdoor dining

(Image credit: Habitat)

Outdoor furniture is traditionally more of an investment than the odd chair or beanbag, which is why I was so pleased when I saw the price tag on the Habitat X Scion outdoor dining sets.

They're designed with FSC-certified wood, promising all the style and durability of Habitat's main range, but you'll get Scion's iconic prints and bold colourways with them too. They're the perfect way to make your garden feel fresh and modern, whether that's getting BBQ ready or for your quiet morning coffee outside. I'd recommend that you pair them with Scion’s vibrant outdoor textiles for an extra pop of personality too.

4 Seater Metal Garden Sofa Set £450 at Habitat Inspired by mid-century design, these sculptural wire mesh chairs and reeded glass tabletops offer simple style to any outdoor dining space. Paired with bold hues and the playful Lintu bird pattern, this is a wonderfully whimsical set. Lucinda Garden Bench & Chair £185 at Habitat Whether you have your bench in a sunny spot or under a tree, it's the perfect place to sit and chat, read, or watch the world go by. I love the retro curves and simple silhouette, which, paired with the bold green and fun garden bench cushion makes for some serious garden style. 4 Seater Metal Patio Set £495 at Habitat This patio set follows the same mi-century silhouette as the bench set, except this is made for outdoor dining specifically. With all three prints in the chair cushions, you can choose which colours you want to accentuate outdoors.

Habitat X Scion: tablewear

(Image credit: Habitat)

I'm a firm believer that every meal should feel like a special occasion, especially when you can eat outside. And you can't underestimate the power that a playful dinner set and statement salad bowl can have on your tablescape. Whether you'll be having relaxed brunches or lively garden parties, you can't go wrong with these.

(Image credit: Argos)

The Habitat x Scion outdoor collection is available online now at Habitat.co.uk and Argos.co.uk. If you're feeling inspired by Habitat's collection, make sure to have a look at their Morris & Co collaboration. It's a masterclass in classic styling.