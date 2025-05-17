3 outdated garden trends experts say we should be avoiding in 2025

Is it time to refresh your garden before summer arrives? Before all the new trends send your head spinning, why not start looking at the styles that are on their way out, so that you're way ahead of the game.

Luckily, garden trends aren't as fast-moving as interior ones, and for good reason: garden renovations are no cheap job. However, some styles and looks will slowly fall out of fashion, whether for aesthetic, environmental, or functional reasons.

So if you want to play around with garden design and switch things up, this interior design expert has shared a few trends you might want to avoid.

Whether you're looking to transform your garden on a budget or simply want to try out more sustainable garden ideas, looking at trends can be a really helpful source of inspiration.

In the same way interior design trends fall out of fashion, some garden styles that were once all the rage have become dated and redundant.

Now, that doesn't mean you should go outside and completely rip apart your garden, but if you do like keeping ahead of the curve, you might just want to rethink certain design choices when it comes time to sort your garden out.

1. Artificial grass and harsh mulch colours

(Image credit: Getty Images)

For some of us, making our gardens as low-maintenance as possible is more important than how they look. Which is why this faux option can be a popular choice, until you remember that you've got to learn how to clean artificial grass, of course.

"Artificial grass might seem like a low-maintenance solution, but it rarely looks natural and can leave your garden feeling flat and artificial-looking," says Chloe Barrow, a design expert at home and garden emporium Laura James.

She recommends opting for natural grass or mulch, which can blend better with the soil and real planting beds. This turn away from the 'fake' look coincides with the continued success of the meadowscaping trend and rewilding method.

"In terms of colours, try choosing a soft, earthy-toned mulch that mirrors the natural landscape. Avoid bright red or green options as they can look processed and take away from a natural aesthetic," she adds.

2. Patterned tiles and wood decking

Although there's a niche garden theme for everyone, there are some patterns you'll find in most gardens. One of these is wood decking, and yet according to Chloe, this is becoming a style of the past.

"Some garden features like patterned tiles and classic wood decking are quickly falling out of favour. We’re moving towards a softer, more considered approach, where Euro Summer styling meets a new wave of modern maximalism, embracing statement features while still being thoughtfully styled," she explains.

This year, we've seen a massive uptick in people wanting to recreate a Mediterranean paradise in their back garden, as well as more relaxed outdoor furniture.

"I would recommend replacing geometric patterns and tired decking with washed concrete in warm terracotta tones. This instantly modernises the base of your space and works beautifully with sculptural furniture shapes, helping your garden feel more contemporary and easy to style even in smaller spaces," Chloe continues.

3. Monochrome colour palettes

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Looking at the interior paint colour trends this year, the monochromes and dull tones of the past have completely vanished. The same is apparently true in the world of garden design.

"Black and white monochrome has had its moment, because this year it’s all about bold, expressive colour that feels warm and Euro Summer-inspired," says Chloe. "I would recommend working with a palette that plays into the colour wheel, starting with a neutral base and adding in two complementary, yet different tones like cobalt blue and limoncello yellow."

Take the pistachio green trend, for example; these bold yet somewhat muted tones are so easy to incorporate into your outdoor space without overwhelming it.

If you're a little new to colour, then Chloe suggests adding it through smaller finishing touches. She says, "Try dressing your space through colour on cushions, or even hand-painted tinted garden glassware. These kinds of additions are really effective for refreshing your garden without the commitment of a full redesign.”

My favourite colourful buys for summer

Outdoor cushion Wylder Candy Red Millie Ruffle Outdoor Cushion View at Next RRP: £22 | These stripey ruffled cushions are the perfect way of injecting a little colour into your garden. Pinstripes and ruffles, especially on cushions, are yet another trend we're seeing everywhere this season. Outdoor rug Furn Anemone Indoor Outdoor Rug View at Dunelm RRP: £19 | Outdoor rugs are a fantastic way to incorporate some of your personal style and make your garden feel cosy. This one from Dunelm is a powder pink and will give your space personality all while keeping your feet clean. Colourful drinkware Lucia Acrylic Goblet Wine Glasses View at Anthropologie $60 at Anthropologie (US) RRP: £48 | This set of 6 glasses is one way to turn the fun up the next time you host a BBQ this summer. They're dishwasher safe and made of acrylic, so you needn't worry about any clumsy guests breaking them after one too many sangrias.

Aside from the trends, it can be a nice feeling to give your garden a little makeover before the warm weather hits and you're spending every moment you can in the sun. You can do this all while saving money in the garden, it's simply of matter of using what you've got and only making purchases you truly need.