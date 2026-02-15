King Charles’ former gardener reveals 7 garden upgrades to boost your home's value

Former royal gardener Jack Stooks has revealed the best ways to upgrade your garden in time for summer and add value to your property.

Similar to how budget home improvements that add value to your home, improving your garden can be just as beneficial when it comes to property valuations. While simply sorting your garden out will make your outdoor space look better, there are a few specific upgrades that can elevate it to a new level.

So who better to walk us through these upgrades than King Charles's former gardener, Jack Stooks? Partnering up with Savoo, the professional gardener shares seven ways you can transform your garden to increase your property's value.

7 garden upgrades to boost your home's value

If you're trying to make your garden look expensive, whether you're selling your home or not, it's all too easy to make common mistakes. That's why we're sharing this expert advice, so you can upgrade your garden without falling for any common pitfalls.

1. Tend and tidy up the space

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Keeping your garden looking its best isn't just a matter of knowing how to get rid of weeds; you'll also need to tidy and clean other parts of your space. "First impressions matter, and buyers want to see potential rather than a long to-do list," starts Jack.

"Make sure to clear away the weeds, tidy up your borders, and cut everything back, so the garden feels fresh and well cared for. Avoid high-maintenance planting that could mean hard work ahead, such as roses. Yes, they look beautiful, but they can feel demanding and are a lot of work to maintain."

He also points out that even a small lawn can make a garden feel bigger when it's open-plan and well-maintained. Just be sure to avoid overfilling your outdoor space, strip things back and stick to a simple layout.

2. Welcome hedges for privacy

(Image credit: Future | Mark Bolton Photography)

When it comes to the best plants for privacy, hedges are top of the list thanks to their sturdiness and thick growth.

"Privacy is incredibly important to buyers, especially if neighbouring properties overlook the garden. Tall fences or walls can help, but hedging often offers a softer and more affordable solution. Evergreen hedges, like yew, are timeless, provide year-round colour and even help reduce noise," explains Jack.

They're a great way to block a neighbour's view on a budget and will be there for years to come.

3. Keep it simple for smaller gardens

If you require small garden tips, there are a few things you can do to maximise the space you've got. However, above all, it's recommended you keep it simple. "In smaller gardens, less is definitely more, and I would stick to that mindset," says Jack.

"You don’t want to overcomplicate this. Having a clean stone paving or a simple terrace works beautifully and makes the space feel more usable for potential buyers," explains Jack.

"They can then introduce their own pots and greenery, personalising the space to suit them once they’ve decided what they want to do with the space," he points out.

4. Introduce storage

(Image credit: Future Publishing Plc)

Having all the garden essentials is great, but you and future owners of your house will need somewhere to store them.

“A shed can be a huge selling point for a lot of people. It’s a place for your gardening tools, so it will avoid clutter building up. You can get them in a choice of sizes to suit the space, and you can even use them as a way to add a pop of colour by painting them," states Jack.

"Larger sheds or outhouses are well worth the investment too, as people may see them as a potential office space or even a home gym!” he continues.

5. Add decking

(Image credit: Future)

Decking isn't exactly an easy way to transform your garden on a budget, but it is a fantastic investment if you can make it.

“Adding decking is a great thing to do if you can. But DIY decking can be quite problematic. When it isn’t done properly, it’s going to look bad and decrease the value of your home definitely. But if it’s done really well with anti-slip decking, especially in the winter, then it’s a really good move to make," explains Jack.

Knowing how to prepare your decking for winter is key not only for your safety but also so it doesn't get damaged and weathered.

"In winter, it’s really important that you have things in place to ensure people don’t slip, and it will make a real difference with competing houses on the market. They’re more likely to go for a safe house. Make sure you pressure wash it and keep it as clean and tidy as you can. Even when an anti-slip decking gets wet, you will find moss will start to grow, and that can become slippery," he adds.

6. Spruce up the patio area

From adding patio container plants to investing in some of the best outdoor furniture, there are so many ways you can liven up your patio area. Doing so can make your garden that much more inviting and attractive to potential buyers, too.

“If you want to decorate the area so it looks new and fresh, I would be less inclined to use bright colours for this. I would opt for neutral tones and colours, it needs to fit in with anybody’s style," suggests Jack.

"They need to be able to see themselves living there, so stay away from anything too out there. It also looks way more attractive with subtle colour, as the plants and flowers can give that boost of colour. Even when it comes to gravel, make sure it’s a natural stone colour as well as any wood that is on show,” he continues.

7. Introduce a statement feature

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Inside your home, you might hang art or paint a statement wall to add personality to your space. Jack recommends doing something similar in the garden.

"A single standout feature can really transform a garden. Topiary pieces work beautifully as visual focal points and give the garden personality. Once shaped, they become a living piece of artwork and a great talking point. for guests. I find that Yew is ideal for topiary thanks to its structure and longevity," he says.

Garden mistakes that will devalue your home

Just as there are common mistakes that make your garden look smaller, Jack explains that there are easily made mistakes that will decrease the value of your home.

"One of the biggest mistakes people often make when it comes to wanting to up the value of their home is to make their gardens look more floral, so they add lots of borders and apple trees, but by doing that, they’re adding a lot more work to a garden," he starts.

"Another mistake is planting plants that take over gardens very easily, for example, a conifer plant will take over an area of the garden, which will be hard to maintain," Jack points out.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Spikey plants are also a risk, as people are more likely not to warm to them or see them as a potential injury waiting to happen. It's best to avoid anything with thorns or spiny material.

"A popular plant that many people opt for is a box plant - but this is probably the top one I wouldn’t recommend doing, due to box flies and the box caterpillar. The plant will just be wiped out by these. A buyer could come and look at the garden for the first time, and it looks amazing, then a month later, the whole thing is dead! That will end up decreasing the value of the home," says Jack.

“These are the common mistakes people make. They may think these plants will make their homes look beautiful and different, but some can create problems further down the line.”

It's not just upgrades to your garden that can improve your home's value; if you want to boost the curb appeal even more, there are various other tricks, from hanging baskets to a fresh coat of exterior paint.