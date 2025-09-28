How to prepare decking for winter: experts share their guidance to ensure your deck survives the season

As summer draws to a close, you'll want to get outside and prep your garden for the wet months ahead before it actually starts raining. One job that should be high on your list is preparing decking for winter.

While you may have already cleaned your decking thoroughly in the early spring, ready to sit outside, there are several maintenance jobs to do before winter. The wet, stormy weather can be quite damaging, so it's a good idea to protect your garden and deck from heavy rain.

So, if you're ready to start sorting the garden out, follow these expert-recommended steps to ensure your decking is protected all season long.

How to prepare decking for winter: 4 expert tips

Whether you put it on your September gardening jobs list or get it done the second you feel a chill in the air, autumn is a great time to prepare your decking for the winter months.

And although it's an important task, it's not a complex one; you'll just want to make sure you do it on a dry day. For your sake and your deck's.

1. Move and pack away all outdoor furniture

While it's sad to say goodbye to long, bright evenings relaxing on your deck, it's time to pack away your best outdoor furniture and accessories to protect them from the harsh weather.

Whether you store your furniture in the shed or utilise some well-fitting covers, clearing your deck is a good excuse to sort this bit out too. You'll also need to move any plant pots, garden accessories and outdoor rugs.

2. Give the deck a thorough clean

Before applying any treatments or oils, it's important to deep clean the deck first. The same way you'd remove algae from your fence before adding a fresh coat of paint.

"Start by giving the decking a thorough clean to remove dirt, algae and old flaking treatments. A stiff brush and specialist decking cleaner will do the job, though avoid pressure washers, which can damage the wood fibres," explains Tom Clamp, Head of Technical at Pelsis Doff.

There's a debate as to whether wooden decking belongs on the list of things you shouldn't pressure wash. However, if you want to be safe, we'd recommend Tom's method.

Stiff-bristled broom Newman and Cole 12” Heavy Duty garden Brush with Durable Support Bracket View at Amazon RRP: £9.99 | This high-quality brush will make quick work of various garden tasks, including cleaning your decking. With a support bracket and thick wooden handle, sweeping will feel that much easier. Scrubbing brushes NCaan 2 pack Deluxe Hand Scrubbing Brush View at Amazon RRP: £13.95 | Whatever it is you're scrubbing in your garden, these helpful brushes with non-slip soft grip handles will make the task much easier. They're perfect for tackling the grooves of wooden decking. Specialised cleaner Ronseal DC Decking Cleaner 5 Litre View at Amazon RRP: £10.49 | This cleaner with make quick work of any dirt, grease, fungus, stains, algae and mildew that's built-up on your decking.

3. Check the deck and clear any blockages

Now that your decking is somewhat clean, it's a good time to give it an overall maintenance check.

"Firstly, check the fixings, so you can tighten loose screws and replace any damaged boards," explains Ted Bromley-Hall, Managing Director at IBRAN landscaping company. "After that, ensure water can flow freely between deck boards and around the structure, removing any blockages."

This will not only help the health of your decking but also keep it from becoming extremely slippery when you're out in the garden over winter.

4. Apply your treatment and oil

Treating wood after cleaning it, whether it's your garden furniture or decking, is incredibly important to ensure its longevity.

"Apply a protective treatment after cleaning but before the first frost," Ted advises. "Choose products specifically designed for your decking material (softwood, hardwood, or composite)."

"Oil penetrates deeper and provides better moisture protection, making it ideal for winter preparation. Stain offers more colour options but sits on the surface. For winter protection, I'd recommend oil," he adds.

FAQs

Should I seal my deck before winter?

To avoid making winter gardening mistakes and sacrificing your wooden deck, you'll want to ensure you're sealing it before winter arrives.

"Sealing your deck before winter is highly recommended if it does not have a comprehensive guarantee," suggests Leigh Barnes, gardening expert at Jacksons Fencing. "You should also check the guarantee terms and conditions to see if it mentions a timeframe or requirements for sealing."

"A good quality sealant prevents moisture from penetrating the timber, which can lead to swelling, warping, or cracking during cold, wet months. This simple step significantly prolongs the life of your decking," he continues.

How to stop decking from being slippery in winter naturally?

It's not just your plants that need protecting from frost and rain in the winter; you'll also need to make your garden safe for you. This includes doing everything you can to avoid your decking becoming an ice rink, either with water or algae.

"To prevent decking from becoming slippery, regular cleaning is key to removing moss, algae, and leaves. For added traction, grooved timber decking will offer the most slip resistance, and there are also options which have fixed lines of grit aggregate, which are ideal for high footfall areas to help increase grip," starts Leigh.

"To help prevent slipping, decking boards should be installed horizontally to the primary direction of travel. This setup provides additional traction underfoot," he adds.

Leigh points out that a common misconception is that decking boards should be installed with the smooth side facing up.

"However, the correct installation method is to have the ridged side facing up, as it provides increased grip and channels water away, helping prevent slippery surfaces. This myth-busting tip is essential for homeowners to remember when planning their deck installation for both safety and aesthetics," he continues.

This time period is also a good time to clean your patio slabs, but this job is a little less important than prepping your wood deck. Patio slabs are hard-wearing, so they don't need any type of treatment over the winter months.